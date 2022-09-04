ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Sunak does not rule out standing in future Tory leadership race

By The Newsroom
 4 days ago
Rishi Sunak has not ruled out standing for the Conservative leadership in future if he is unsuccessful in the current contest.

The former chancellor did firmly say he will continue as an MP if he does not become prime minister this week, and he vowed to support a Conservative Government “in whatever capacity”.

The Tory leadership ballot closed on Friday and the winner will be announced on Monday.

Mr Sunak’s rival in the contest, Liz Truss, is widely believed to be on course to win the contest, which is decided by Conservative Party members.

Either Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss will be named Britain’s new prime minister on Monday (PA) (PA Wire)

He was asked on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme if he would run for the Tory leadership again.

He said: “We’ve just finished this campaign. I’d say… I need to recover from this one. But I look forward to supporting the Conservative Government in whatever capacity.”

Asked if that means he is not ruling out another run for the top job, he added: “No gosh, no no no, I think my job now is just to support a Conservative Government. That’s what I want to see succeed and that’s what I’ll do.”

Earlier in the interview, the former chancellor vowed: “I’m going to stay as a Member of Parliament,” even if he does not win the keys to Number 10.

He told how he finished the campaign at home with his own party members in Richmond, and said: “It’s been a great privilege to represent them as their Member of Parliament for Richmond in North Yorkshire, I’d love to keep doing that as long as they’ll have me.”

He was also pressed on whether he would commit to standing at the next general election.

“I literally just said, I was with my own members,” Mr Sunak said, before being asked again if he will stand for the next Parliament.

“It’s presumptuous for me to say because I have to get selected by my own members. But I was with them on Friday night and it’s been a great privilege to represent them. And I know I can do good work for them,” he said.

