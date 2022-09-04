Read full article on original website
Villages Daily Sun
Community to mourn lives lost in 9/11 attacks
Twenty-one years ago, terrorists hijacked four planes, which crashed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The attacks resulted in the deaths of almost 3,000 people and forever changed the world as we know it. Each year since then, members of the community have come together to mourn and remember those who lost their lives. Locally, several organizations and cities are hosting ceremonies commemorating the anniversary of 9/11. Events include the FDNY 343 Memorial Club’s ceremony Saturday in Summerfield, Veterans Memorial Park of The Villages’ ceremony Sunday at The Villages Public Safety Department Station 44 and the city of Wildwood’s memorial that runs through Monday with a service Friday.
Villages Daily Sun
Sumter School Board approves tax rate cut, increases budget
The Sumter County School Board unanimously approved the largest tax rate cut in more than a decade Tuesday night when members signed off on a $169.8 million budget for 2022-23. The nearly 11% tax rate cut marks the 12th consecutive time the rate has been lowered by the board, while...
Villages Daily Sun
PAWS pack offers young readers a friendly ear
Children at Leesburg Public Library recently practiced their reading skills with an extra special audience — a bee, a turtle and a clown. Therapy dogs Merlin, Charlie and Mer went to the library in costume Thursday for the Reader of the Pack event, where they gathered around and listened to children read. The program aims to boost children’s confidence by allowing them to read to a judgment-free group. “The idea behind the event is to give children who have difficulty reading an encouraging environment where the pressure can come off,” said Melissa Curry, Leesburg Public Library Youth Services supervisor. “It’s a space where kids can freely read without someone telling them that they are doing it right or wrong.” The attentive listeners were part of PAWS Therapy Dogs, a Lake County-based 501 (c)(3) organization that takes therapy animals to elementary schools, libraries, nursing homes and hospitals to cheer people up or, in this case, help them learn.
Villages Daily Sun
Orthopaedic medicine comes to Brownwood Medical Center
Brownwood’s medical crown jewel building has its 13th tenant. The Orthopaedic Institute joined the directory at The Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood, designed as a medical destination with everything under one roof for patients. Located on the fourth floor, The Orthopaedic Institute joins the center’s other tenants, which...
Villages Daily Sun
Churches lift spirits with concert series
When the Rev. James Taylor became rector of St. George Episcopal Church in January, he saw that the church he was leading was a special one. A particular outreach program he liked was the church’s annual concert series. “What a wonderful way to introduce St. George Episcopal to the community and to bring excellent music to the area,” he said. But the concert series, which launched in 2019, was hampered in recent years by the COVID-19 pandemic with cancellations, postponements and audience restrictions becoming the norm.
Villages Daily Sun
Veterans groups, Winn-Dixie join forces to collect bikes for Toys for Tots
Putting a smile on the faces of local children in need makes all the work local veterans group do to support the community worth it. The Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter 1036 in The Villages, Col. Phillip C. Delong Marine Corps League Detachment 1267 and 21 Winn-Dixie stores are partnering to host a bicycle and helmet drive for area children.
Villages Daily Sun
Food pantry has big plans for new appliances
Christian Food Pantry of Lady Lake is getting ready for a big addition. Director Carrol Neal said the pantry, a ministry of North Lake Presbyterian Church, is preparing for the arrival of a walk-in fridge and freezer that will greatly increase its storage capacity for fresh foods. Neal said the...
