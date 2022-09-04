Children at Leesburg Public Library recently practiced their reading skills with an extra special audience — a bee, a turtle and a clown. Therapy dogs Merlin, Charlie and Mer went to the library in costume Thursday for the Reader of the Pack event, where they gathered around and listened to children read. The program aims to boost children’s confidence by allowing them to read to a judgment-free group. “The idea behind the event is to give children who have difficulty reading an encouraging environment where the pressure can come off,” said Melissa Curry, Leesburg Public Library Youth Services supervisor. “It’s a space where kids can freely read without someone telling them that they are doing it right or wrong.” The attentive listeners were part of PAWS Therapy Dogs, a Lake County-based 501 (c)(3) organization that takes therapy animals to elementary schools, libraries, nursing homes and hospitals to cheer people up or, in this case, help them learn.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO