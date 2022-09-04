Grace J. Lorenz, 97, of Las Palmas in Palm Coast, Florida, died peacefully on Monday, August 22, 2022 at Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House of Advent Health, Palm Coast. Mrs. Lorenz was born Grace Ballou Colpitts on December 13, 1924, in Teaneck, NJ, to Grace Abercrombie and Charles Bradley Colpitts. She was educated in Teaneck Public Schools. She earned her R.N. from Englewood Hospital School of Nursing. She served as a Nurse Cadet during World War II, a school nurse, and Assistant Head Nurse at Bergen Pines Hospital in Paramus, NJ. She was Past Matron of Monarch Chapter O.E.S. in Teaneck. She was a member of Prince of Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church of Old Tappan,NJ.

PALM COAST, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO