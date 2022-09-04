Read full article on original website
Man beaten at Volusia wedding reception, deputies looking for 2 men
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men accused of severely beating another man at a wedding reception in Lake Helen. Deputies are looking for Joel O’Grady, 38, and Julian Falkinburg, 21, both of Sanford. They say the two men got into a fight with the victim in the parking lot of the party in the Lake Helen area on Saturday night.
Florida HOA president hid camera in woman’s bedroom, deputies say
A Florida HOA president turned himself in after authorities said he installed a hidden camera inside a woman's bedroom while she was out of the state.
Condo project condemned in Volusia County
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — What should have been a long-completed soaring beachfront condominium is little more than an eyesore in the heart of Daytona Beach. Chief building inspector Glen Urquhart sent notice of condemnation to the Palm Coast-based owner Protogroup, operating as PDA Trading, five days ago. "Foundational elements...
WATCH: Bobcat spotted in Central Florida neighborhood
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida woman was taken by surprise Tuesday after she spotted a bobcat in her neighbor's front yard while walking her dogs. The bobcat was strolling Thompson Road in the Markham Woods area near Lake Mary. Lynne Maynard Lopez told FOX 35 she initially thought it was a big cat before spotting the animal sitting in her neighbor's front yard.
‘It’s an eyesore:’ Condemnation notice given for Daytona Beach condo site
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – An unfinished condominium tower foundation near Oakridge Boulevard is decaying, and neighbors are calling it a major eyesore. Daytona Beach city leaders also called it dangerous. The city condemned it last week, but now, Daytona Beach officials are working with the owners on a plan...
St. Johns County commission asks for a grant to remove shrimp boat that ran aground
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla – A derelict shrimp boat has been sitting aground in Ponte Vedra Beach since June, and now county commissioners are asking for help to remove it. News4JAX told you when the commercial vessel became lodged on the shore June 15. The St. Johns County Commission voted Tuesday to apply for a $35,000 grant from Florida Fish and Wildlife to remove it.
Man shot in DeLand drive-by
DeLAND, Fla. – Police said a 21-year-old man was wounded early Tuesday in a drive-by shooting in DeLand, police said. The shooting happened around 2:35 a.m. on South Adelle Avenue. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. DeLand police said the man was outside when he was shot in the...
Flagler County commission approves increased budget for sheriff’s office
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Flagler County commission approved a budget increase for the sheriff’s office during its meeting Wednesday night. During the meeting, Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly spoke at the podium to argue for the raises, saying the county’s pay is the lowest out of all the nearby coastal counties — including Volusia and Brevard Counties.
Central Florida Hidden Luxury
It’s no secret that the pandemic has been a blessing for real estate revival. Whether it was the quarantine that made folks itch to escape their everyday homes and seek a project or just the urge to travel with the downtime, the boom has certainly flooded AirBnB. And that’s lucky for me!
39 arrests on Labor Day weekend
The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) arrested five people for Driving Under the Influence (DUI) as part of an agency-wide effort to curb DUI’s and other forms of dangerous driving behavior during Labor Day weekend 2022. Those DUI’s were among 39 arrests over the Labor Day weekend in...
Crabby’s Oceanside to Add New Tiki Bar Concept in Daytona Beach
Popular seaside restaurant looks to integrate a tiki bar to its existing structure
Grace J. Lorenz, 97, of Las Palmas in Palm Coast, Florida, died peacefully on Monday, August 22, 2022 at Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House of Advent Health, Palm Coast. Mrs. Lorenz was born Grace Ballou Colpitts on December 13, 1924, in Teaneck, NJ, to Grace Abercrombie and Charles Bradley Colpitts. She was educated in Teaneck Public Schools. She earned her R.N. from Englewood Hospital School of Nursing. She served as a Nurse Cadet during World War II, a school nurse, and Assistant Head Nurse at Bergen Pines Hospital in Paramus, NJ. She was Past Matron of Monarch Chapter O.E.S. in Teaneck. She was a member of Prince of Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church of Old Tappan,NJ.
Inmate charged after attacking Detention Deputy
A 27-year-old Jacksonville man already behind bars at the Green Roof Inn for possessing a stolen vehicle in the City of Bunnell now faces more charges after spitting on and fighting a Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Detention Deputy who was attempting to transfer him from one cell to another.
Man stole multiple sets of bleachers from park, Flagler Beach police say
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Police arrested a 56-year-old man Tuesday after finding multiple bleachers that were stolen from a Flagler Beach park, according to police. A Flagler Beach police officer arrived at Wadsworth Park after reports came in about two aluminum bleachers being stolen, the police department said. [TRENDING:...
Sheriff: 39 people arrested in Flagler County over Labor Day weekend
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, they made 39 arrests over Labor Day weekend. Five of those arrests were for DUIs, and deputies said it was part of their effort to stop dangerous driving during Labor Day weekend. The sheriff said there was a...
Sheriff's Office sends cease and desist letter to Lowe over campaign images
Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly has sent Palm Coast City Council District 2 candidate Alan Lowe a cease and desist letter demanding that Lowe stop using the sheriff's image in his campaign materials. Lowe told the Palm Coast Observer that he has since removed the images. "Sheriff Staly and his...
4 shot, 1 beaten with blunt object in Florida club shooting, police say
Four people were shot and one person was beaten with a blunt object during a shooting in a Florida restaurant Saturday night, according to authorities.
Volusia sheriff’s office shares bodycam video after millions see deputy’s chase on TikTok
DELTONA, Fla. – The Volusia Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday responded to a viral video showing one of its deputies engaged in a brief foot chase with a man in Deltona. On TikTok, the video has over 4 million views and more than 563,000 likes at the time of this report. The sheriff’s office on Twitter posted an edited video combining the 15-second clip with body-worn camera footage recorded from the perspective of the deputy in pursuit.
Florida woman charged with murder in fatal shooting of relative over ‘long-standing grudge’
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County deputies have charged an unidentified woman with murder after they say she chased down one of her own relatives and shot him to death. Deputies say a “long-standing grudge” between the two led to the shooting. Although she’s been charged with...
Woman bitten by shark in Volusia County, officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was transported to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after being bitten by a shark, according to Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue. The 27-year-old woman from New Smyrna Beach was wading in waist-deep water north of New Smyrna Beach when she was bitten by a shark around 2:30 p.m., beach officials said.
