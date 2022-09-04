ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Comments / 3

Related
click orlando

Man beaten at Volusia wedding reception, deputies looking for 2 men

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men accused of severely beating another man at a wedding reception in Lake Helen. Deputies are looking for Joel O’Grady, 38, and Julian Falkinburg, 21, both of Sanford. They say the two men got into a fight with the victim in the parking lot of the party in the Lake Helen area on Saturday night.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Condo project condemned in Volusia County

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — What should have been a long-completed soaring beachfront condominium is little more than an eyesore in the heart of Daytona Beach. Chief building inspector Glen Urquhart sent notice of condemnation to the Palm Coast-based owner Protogroup, operating as PDA Trading, five days ago. "Foundational elements...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

WATCH: Bobcat spotted in Central Florida neighborhood

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida woman was taken by surprise Tuesday after she spotted a bobcat in her neighbor's front yard while walking her dogs. The bobcat was strolling Thompson Road in the Markham Woods area near Lake Mary. Lynne Maynard Lopez told FOX 35 she initially thought it was a big cat before spotting the animal sitting in her neighbor's front yard.
LAKE MARY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Louisiana State
County
Flagler County, FL
Flagler County, FL
Government
City
Palm Coast, FL
Local
Florida Government
News4Jax.com

St. Johns County commission asks for a grant to remove shrimp boat that ran aground

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla – A derelict shrimp boat has been sitting aground in Ponte Vedra Beach since June, and now county commissioners are asking for help to remove it. News4JAX told you when the commercial vessel became lodged on the shore June 15. The St. Johns County Commission voted Tuesday to apply for a $35,000 grant from Florida Fish and Wildlife to remove it.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man shot in DeLand drive-by

DeLAND, Fla. – Police said a 21-year-old man was wounded early Tuesday in a drive-by shooting in DeLand, police said. The shooting happened around 2:35 a.m. on South Adelle Avenue. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. DeLand police said the man was outside when he was shot in the...
DELAND, FL
click orlando

Flagler County commission approves increased budget for sheriff’s office

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Flagler County commission approved a budget increase for the sheriff’s office during its meeting Wednesday night. During the meeting, Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly spoke at the podium to argue for the raises, saying the county’s pay is the lowest out of all the nearby coastal counties — including Volusia and Brevard Counties.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Veteran#Vietnam War#Flagler County Veteran#Rank Occupation#The U S S Conquest#Navy Recruiting#The American Legion#Valor#Vietnam Service#Vietnam Campaign Ribbon
Lydia Bell

Central Florida Hidden Luxury

It’s no secret that the pandemic has been a blessing for real estate revival. Whether it was the quarantine that made folks itch to escape their everyday homes and seek a project or just the urge to travel with the downtime, the boom has certainly flooded AirBnB. And that’s lucky for me!
MICANOPY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

39 arrests on Labor Day weekend

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) arrested five people for Driving Under the Influence (DUI) as part of an agency-wide effort to curb DUI’s and other forms of dangerous driving behavior during Labor Day weekend 2022. Those DUI’s were among 39 arrests over the Labor Day weekend in...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Grace J. Lorenz, 97, of Las Palmas in Palm Coast, Florida, died peacefully on Monday, August 22, 2022 at Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House of Advent Health, Palm Coast.

Grace J. Lorenz, 97, of Las Palmas in Palm Coast, Florida, died peacefully on Monday, August 22, 2022 at Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House of Advent Health, Palm Coast. Mrs. Lorenz was born Grace Ballou Colpitts on December 13, 1924, in Teaneck, NJ, to Grace Abercrombie and Charles Bradley Colpitts. She was educated in Teaneck Public Schools. She earned her R.N. from Englewood Hospital School of Nursing. She served as a Nurse Cadet during World War II, a school nurse, and Assistant Head Nurse at Bergen Pines Hospital in Paramus, NJ. She was Past Matron of Monarch Chapter O.E.S. in Teaneck. She was a member of Prince of Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church of Old Tappan,NJ.
PALM COAST, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
palmcoastobserver.com

Inmate charged after attacking Detention Deputy

A 27-year-old Jacksonville man already behind bars at the Green Roof Inn for possessing a stolen vehicle in the City of Bunnell now faces more charges after spitting on and fighting a Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Detention Deputy who was attempting to transfer him from one cell to another.
BUNNELL, FL
click orlando

Man stole multiple sets of bleachers from park, Flagler Beach police say

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Police arrested a 56-year-old man Tuesday after finding multiple bleachers that were stolen from a Flagler Beach park, according to police. A Flagler Beach police officer arrived at Wadsworth Park after reports came in about two aluminum bleachers being stolen, the police department said. [TRENDING:...
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
click orlando

Volusia sheriff’s office shares bodycam video after millions see deputy’s chase on TikTok

DELTONA, Fla. – The Volusia Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday responded to a viral video showing one of its deputies engaged in a brief foot chase with a man in Deltona. On TikTok, the video has over 4 million views and more than 563,000 likes at the time of this report. The sheriff’s office on Twitter posted an edited video combining the 15-second clip with body-worn camera footage recorded from the perspective of the deputy in pursuit.
DELTONA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy