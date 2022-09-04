Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$20,000 reward offered for armed and dangerous murder suspects in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – On August 23, 2022, at 4:48pm a shooting by handgun occurred in...
Police release video of 2 suspects wanted for robbing Northeast Philadelphia 7-Eleven twice
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police need your help in identifying suspects wanted for multiple robberies. Police say a man robbed a 7-Eleven on the 6900 block of Torresdale Avenue twice.The first robbery happened in July. Surveillance footage shows the masked suspect grabbing money from a cash register.The second robbery happened in August. The suspect and another man robbed the store at gunpoint. Police won't say how much money was stolen in either robbery.
fox29.com
Man accused of shooting girlfriend in head, barricading in Ogontz apartment in custody, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in custody after he shot his girlfriend before barricading himself in a home, police say. According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, the incident happened just after 3 a.m. on Thursday. Authorities say 35th District officers on patrol heard multiple gunshots coming from the area of...
fox29.com
Police: Man shot in the eye and killed in North Philadelphia
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in which a man was shot in the eye and killed in North Philadelphia. Officials said the shooting happened Wednesday evening, around 8:30, on the 2800 block of North Orkney Street. 25th District officers arrived on the scene to find a...
phl17.com
2 dead in Powelton Village, $20k reward for information on suspects
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for two men who allegedly shot two men and injured two others in Powelton Village. The incident happened on August 23rd, 2022, in the 6000 block of Race Street around 4:48 pm. According to police, a 55-year-old man was shot multiple times in the...
fox29.com
Man, 29, critical after shooting in Eastwick; suspect in custody, police say
EASTWICK - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a 29-year-old man in critical condition. The shooting occurred on the 7000 block of Buist Avenue Wednesday night, just before 8:30, in Philadelphia’s Eastwick section. Responding officers found the 29-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his thigh. MORE...
fox29.com
Police searching for suspects caught on video robbing Tacony 7-Eleven at gunpoint
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are working to identify and find suspects accused of multiple robberies at a 7-Eleven store in Tacony. Authorities say on July 18 at 7:15 a.m., one of the suspects walked into the 7-Eleven on the 6900 block of Torresdale Avenue with no mask and left without purchasing or taking anything.
southjerseyobserver.com
Camden County Police Announce Arrest in Fatal Hit & Run Crash Involving Motorcyclist
This photograph depicts a vehicle that is similar to the one involved in the accident. (Photo provided) Following an extensive investigation, the Camden County Police Department has identified and arrested the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash with a motorcycle late last month. Joseph Robinson, 61, of Camden, was...
South Philadelphia clothing store owner outraged after burglars strike again
"I don't know what to do now; honestly, this is ridiculous," said Mohamad Fritis, owner of Mizzo Boutique.
Police: Philadelphia man charged with homicide of man in Delaware County
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Eyewitness News is working to learn the identity of a man shot and killed in Delaware County last Saturday. Investigators identified the shooter as 24-year-old Jordan Proctor of Philadelphia. On Sunday, he was charged with homicide. Police say Proctor shot and killed a 36-year-old man on North Swarthmore Avenue and Ridley Park. Police say the victim and Proctor knew each other.There is no word on a motive.
NBC Philadelphia
Police Release Video of ‘Armed, Dangerous' Duo Wanted in Deadly Quadruple Shooting
Philadelphia police released video of two people considered armed and dangerous wanted in connection to a deadly quadruple shooting on a street corner in West Philadelphia last month. The video from Philly police shows the pair near the corner of 60th and Race streets around 4:48 p.m. on Aug. 23....
delawarevalleynews.com
Two Inmates Stabbed Inside Philly Correctional Facility
Philadelphia police confirmed that two inmates were stabbed inside the Riverside Correctional Facility on the 8100 block of State Road. The fist incident happened at 5:58 PM under the staircase of G-Unit. An inmate was stabbed one time in the right eye. He was rushed to Jefferson Hospital and placed in stable condition.
Mother of four killed in North Philadelphia hit-and-run; family wants answers
Surveillance video shows Maria Elena Nuñez crossing the street and being struck by the vehicle. The driver who hit her then fled the scene.
Separate stabbings in Philadelphia jail leave 2 inmates hurt
Two inmates were injured during separate stabbings within 40 minutes inside Riverside Correctional Facility on State Road in the Holmesburg section of Northeast Philadelphia.
fox29.com
South Street shooting: Murders charges held for suspects in mass shooting that killed 3, injured 11
PHILADELPHIA - Three of the men accused in the South Street shooting that claimed the lives of three people, and injured another 11, appeared in court for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday. Nasir Jackson (alias Nahjee Whittington) and Namir Jones (alias Qaadir Dukes-Hill) were charged with murder after they were...
fox29.com
Convenience store workers in Philadelphia call attention to trend of brazen shoplifting
PHILADELPHIA - Convenience store workers in Philadelphia are begging for more support from police to stop the rampant trend of brazen thefts and vandalism that have struck stores across the city. Vincent Emmanuel has worked at a 7-Eleven location on West Passyunk Avenue for 43 years, he says the blatant...
Philadelphia Police Department Issues Amber Alert for Missing 14-Year-Old
Philadelphia, PA – the Philadelphia Police Department has issued an amber alert for a 14-year-old...
Man shot multiple times, killed outside smoke shop in Wissinoming, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Philadelphia's Wissinoming neighborhood. It happened just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday outside of a smoke shop on Torresdale and Cheltenham Avenues.Police say the 19-year-old man was shot in the head and chest. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.There's no word on a motive and no arrests in the case.
phl17.com
Man shot multiple times at 3 am in North Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia Tuesday by an unknown person. The incident happened on the 2200 block of North Chadwick Street around 3:25 am. According to police, a 29-year-old man was shot once in the stomach and twice in the right arm. Police transported...
NBC Philadelphia
Teen Gunned Down in Front of Philly Corner Store
Léelo en español aquí. A young man was shot and killed on the sidewalk outside of a Northeast Philadelphia corner smoke shop early Wednesday. Philadelphia police officers rushed to the intersection of Torresdale and Cheltenham avenues in the Wissinoming neighborhood just before 2 a.m. to find the 19-year-old on the sidewalk bleeding heavily from gunshot wounds to his head and chest, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
