PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Philadelphia's Wissinoming neighborhood. It happened just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday outside of a smoke shop on Torresdale and Cheltenham Avenues.Police say the 19-year-old man was shot in the head and chest. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.There's no word on a motive and no arrests in the case.

