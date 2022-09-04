ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Police release video of 2 suspects wanted for robbing Northeast Philadelphia 7-Eleven twice

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police need your help in identifying suspects wanted for multiple robberies. Police say a man robbed a 7-Eleven on the 6900 block of Torresdale Avenue twice.The first robbery happened in July. Surveillance footage shows the masked suspect grabbing money from a cash register.The second robbery happened in August. The suspect and another man robbed the store at gunpoint. Police won't say how much money was stolen in either robbery.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man shot in the eye and killed in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in which a man was shot in the eye and killed in North Philadelphia. Officials said the shooting happened Wednesday evening, around 8:30, on the 2800 block of North Orkney Street. 25th District officers arrived on the scene to find a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
phl17.com

2 dead in Powelton Village, $20k reward for information on suspects

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for two men who allegedly shot two men and injured two others in Powelton Village. The incident happened on August 23rd, 2022, in the 6000 block of Race Street around 4:48 pm. According to police, a 55-year-old man was shot multiple times in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Man, 29, critical after shooting in Eastwick; suspect in custody, police say

EASTWICK - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a 29-year-old man in critical condition. The shooting occurred on the 7000 block of Buist Avenue Wednesday night, just before 8:30, in Philadelphia’s Eastwick section. Responding officers found the 29-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his thigh. MORE...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Chevy#Temple Hospital
CBS Philly

Police: Philadelphia man charged with homicide of man in Delaware County

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Eyewitness News is working to learn the identity of a man shot and killed in Delaware County last Saturday. Investigators identified the shooter as 24-year-old Jordan Proctor of Philadelphia. On Sunday, he was charged with homicide. Police say Proctor shot and killed a 36-year-old man on North Swarthmore Avenue and Ridley Park. Police say the victim and Proctor knew each other.There is no word on a motive. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Two Inmates Stabbed Inside Philly Correctional Facility

Philadelphia police confirmed that two inmates were stabbed inside the Riverside Correctional Facility on the 8100 block of State Road. The fist incident happened at 5:58 PM under the staircase of G-Unit. An inmate was stabbed one time in the right eye. He was rushed to Jefferson Hospital and placed in stable condition.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Man shot multiple times, killed outside smoke shop in Wissinoming, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Philadelphia's Wissinoming neighborhood. It happened just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday outside of a smoke shop on Torresdale and Cheltenham Avenues.Police say the 19-year-old man was shot in the head and chest. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.There's no word on a motive and no arrests in the case.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Man shot multiple times at 3 am in North Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia Tuesday by an unknown person. The incident happened on the 2200 block of North Chadwick Street around 3:25 am. According to police, a 29-year-old man was shot once in the stomach and twice in the right arm. Police transported...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Teen Gunned Down in Front of Philly Corner Store

Léelo en español aquí. A young man was shot and killed on the sidewalk outside of a Northeast Philadelphia corner smoke shop early Wednesday. Philadelphia police officers rushed to the intersection of Torresdale and Cheltenham avenues in the Wissinoming neighborhood just before 2 a.m. to find the 19-year-old on the sidewalk bleeding heavily from gunshot wounds to his head and chest, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy