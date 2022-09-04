ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, FL

WCJB

New Marion County public library name selected

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Commission has voted on a new name for the new county library. During the commission meeting on Wednesday, the board unanimously voted for the library to be called the Sankofa Public Library. The branch library services will be at the Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WESH

Man accused of grabbing jogger along Central Florida nature trail

UNION PARK, Fla. — A 19-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after he grabbed a woman jogging along a popular trail over the weekend, according to Orange County deputies. Israel Pagan is accused of grabbing the woman as she jogged through Little Econ Greenway Trail. Fortunately, deputies said the woman...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Community to mourn lives lost in 9/11 attacks

Twenty-one years ago, terrorists hijacked four planes, which crashed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The attacks resulted in the deaths of almost 3,000 people and forever changed the world as we know it. Each year since then, members of the community have come together to mourn and remember those who lost their lives. Locally, several organizations and cities are hosting ceremonies commemorating the anniversary of 9/11. Events include the FDNY 343 Memorial Club’s ceremony Saturday in Summerfield, Veterans Memorial Park of The Villages’ ceremony Sunday at The Villages Public Safety Department Station 44 and the city of Wildwood’s memorial that runs through Monday with a service Friday.
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Villager pleads with AAC to make no changes to Paradise pool

A Villager pleaded with the Amenity Authority Committee to make no changes to the swimming pool at the Paradise Recreation Center. James Wronka of the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens spoke out Wednesday morning at the AAC meeting at Savannah Center. The recreation center on the Historic Side of The...
THE VILLAGES, FL
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter receives $16,000 grant

Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter receives $16,000 grant from Lowe’s to improve home safety and health outcomes in Leesburg and Coleman, Florida. Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter has received a $16,000 grant from Lowe’s to help complete 2 Critical Home Repair projects in Leesburg and Coleman, Florida. The funding is part of Lowe’s partnership renewal with Habitat for Humanity that includes a donation of $2.5 million to support 100 local Habitat organizations undertaking home repair and rehab projects across the U.S.
LEESBURG, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Churches lift spirits with concert series

When the Rev. James Taylor became rector of St. George Episcopal Church in January, he saw that the church he was leading was a special one. A particular outreach program he liked was the church’s annual concert series. “What a wonderful way to introduce St. George Episcopal to the community and to bring excellent music to the area,” he said. But the concert series, which launched in 2019, was hampered in recent years by the COVID-19 pandemic with cancellations, postponements and audience restrictions becoming the norm.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Christmas parade back at Spanish Springs

Santa dropped off an early present to The Villages: Spanish Springs will welcome back the community Christmas parade this year. And to make things more festive, the annual event presented by The Villages Recreation and Parks Department will happen on the same day as the Tree Lighting Festival on Dec. 2 at Spanish Springs Town Square. “We thought we’d add another festive experience for our residents to have at Spanish Springs,” said John Rohan, director of recreation and parks. “It’s a great location, easily accessible. It’s a great route. We’re really excited about a new venue. It’s going to be a great parade.” Staff at the recreation department and The Villages Entertainment are coming together to make sure both events are enjoyable for residents.
THE VILLAGES, FL
fox35orlando.com

13-year-old Orlando teen reported missing by family

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 13-year-old girl from Orlando has been reported missing according to the Orlando Police Department. Bernadette Webb, 13, was reported missing by her family on August 28. Police said she was last seen in the area of Lake Richmond Drive in Orlando. Police ask that if you...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

WATCH: Bobcat spotted in Central Florida neighborhood

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida woman was taken by surprise Tuesday after she spotted a bobcat in her neighbor's front yard while walking her dogs. The bobcat was strolling Thompson Road in the Markham Woods area near Lake Mary. Lynne Maynard Lopez told FOX 35 she initially thought it was a big cat before spotting the animal sitting in her neighbor's front yard.
LAKE MARY, FL
click orlando

Here are 3 ways to keep lovebugs from bugging you this season

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’ve washed your car lately or taken a stroll around the neighborhood, you may have noticed the return of Florida’s pesky visitor. Lovebugs — also referred to as honeymoon flies or two-headed bugs — are all abuzz after taking a brief break last year. News 6 meteorologist Jonathan Kegges explained how the lovebug larvae -- which lives in decaying vegetation at the soil surface -- very much needs the perfect weather story to really thrive. If the habitat is too wet, they drown. If the environment is too dry, the larvae dries up.
ORLANDO, FL
ocala-news.com

Egret On Rooftop In Ocala

This egret chose to get some rest on the rooftop of an Ocala home. Thanks to Tina Worrell for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
wogx.com

Venomous puss caterpillars spotted in Central Florida

CLERMONT, Fla. - Look but don't touch!. A Central Florida resident is warning others that the venomous puss caterpillars have made their return to the area. Joel Mathis told FOX 35 News he spotted a few of the furry little creatures in Clermont over the weekend. Known as one of...
CLERMONT, FL

