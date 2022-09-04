Read full article on original website
WCJB
New Marion County public library name selected
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Commission has voted on a new name for the new county library. During the commission meeting on Wednesday, the board unanimously voted for the library to be called the Sankofa Public Library. The branch library services will be at the Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place.
WESH
Man accused of grabbing jogger along Central Florida nature trail
UNION PARK, Fla. — A 19-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after he grabbed a woman jogging along a popular trail over the weekend, according to Orange County deputies. Israel Pagan is accused of grabbing the woman as she jogged through Little Econ Greenway Trail. Fortunately, deputies said the woman...
Villages Daily Sun
Community to mourn lives lost in 9/11 attacks
Twenty-one years ago, terrorists hijacked four planes, which crashed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The attacks resulted in the deaths of almost 3,000 people and forever changed the world as we know it. Each year since then, members of the community have come together to mourn and remember those who lost their lives. Locally, several organizations and cities are hosting ceremonies commemorating the anniversary of 9/11. Events include the FDNY 343 Memorial Club’s ceremony Saturday in Summerfield, Veterans Memorial Park of The Villages’ ceremony Sunday at The Villages Public Safety Department Station 44 and the city of Wildwood’s memorial that runs through Monday with a service Friday.
villages-news.com
Villager pleads with AAC to make no changes to Paradise pool
A Villager pleaded with the Amenity Authority Committee to make no changes to the swimming pool at the Paradise Recreation Center. James Wronka of the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens spoke out Wednesday morning at the AAC meeting at Savannah Center. The recreation center on the Historic Side of The...
mynews13.com
Kennedy Space Center offers discount admission to Central Florida residents
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is offering a discount on admission for Central Florida residents in select counties. Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is offering a ticket discount to Central Florida residents. Residents of Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties can purchase tickets for $19...
Orlando church hosts food giveaway on Labor Day
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — People in Orlando can pick up some free food on Monday thanks to a local church. The Mount Sinai Adventist Church is hosting a food giveaway. The drive-thru event will take place at the church on Orange Center Boulevard. The event starts at 11 a.m....
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter receives $16,000 grant
Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter receives $16,000 grant from Lowe’s to improve home safety and health outcomes in Leesburg and Coleman, Florida. Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter has received a $16,000 grant from Lowe’s to help complete 2 Critical Home Repair projects in Leesburg and Coleman, Florida. The funding is part of Lowe’s partnership renewal with Habitat for Humanity that includes a donation of $2.5 million to support 100 local Habitat organizations undertaking home repair and rehab projects across the U.S.
WCJB
Long-time Ocala newspaper columnist publishes a collection of his work
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - After 30 years writing news paper columns, Dave Schlenker released “Little Man Big Mouth” last month. “There’s a lot of cool life lessons in there and nice family stories” said Schlenker. The book is a collection of over 60 columns Schlenker wrote...
Impressive Lakeside Grill to Make its Debut in Eustis
The restaurant boasts five thousand square feet, seats one hundred and seventy, and stands two stories tall
Villages Daily Sun
Churches lift spirits with concert series
When the Rev. James Taylor became rector of St. George Episcopal Church in January, he saw that the church he was leading was a special one. A particular outreach program he liked was the church’s annual concert series. “What a wonderful way to introduce St. George Episcopal to the community and to bring excellent music to the area,” he said. But the concert series, which launched in 2019, was hampered in recent years by the COVID-19 pandemic with cancellations, postponements and audience restrictions becoming the norm.
Villages Daily Sun
Christmas parade back at Spanish Springs
Santa dropped off an early present to The Villages: Spanish Springs will welcome back the community Christmas parade this year. And to make things more festive, the annual event presented by The Villages Recreation and Parks Department will happen on the same day as the Tree Lighting Festival on Dec. 2 at Spanish Springs Town Square. “We thought we’d add another festive experience for our residents to have at Spanish Springs,” said John Rohan, director of recreation and parks. “It’s a great location, easily accessible. It’s a great route. We’re really excited about a new venue. It’s going to be a great parade.” Staff at the recreation department and The Villages Entertainment are coming together to make sure both events are enjoyable for residents.
fox35orlando.com
13-year-old Orlando teen reported missing by family
ORLANDO, Fla. - A 13-year-old girl from Orlando has been reported missing according to the Orlando Police Department. Bernadette Webb, 13, was reported missing by her family on August 28. Police said she was last seen in the area of Lake Richmond Drive in Orlando. Police ask that if you...
villages-news.com
Housing development in Wildwood will have ‘devastating’ impact on Girl Scout camp
A proposed 374-home neighborhood north of County Road 462 and west of U.S. 301 would harm Camp Wildwood, a Girl Scouts official told a special magistrate Tuesday at a meeting of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board. Despite the objections, Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt recommended approval of a comprehensive...
fox35orlando.com
WATCH: Bobcat spotted in Central Florida neighborhood
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida woman was taken by surprise Tuesday after she spotted a bobcat in her neighbor's front yard while walking her dogs. The bobcat was strolling Thompson Road in the Markham Woods area near Lake Mary. Lynne Maynard Lopez told FOX 35 she initially thought it was a big cat before spotting the animal sitting in her neighbor's front yard.
villages-news.com
‘Frightening’ situation when golf cart driver suffers medical episode at town square
A golf cart driver who suffered a medical episode created a frightening situation when he suddenly drove onto a town square in The Villages. The Never Never Band had been performing shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday when the golf cart suddenly roared onto the dance floor at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square.
villages-news.com
Narrow width of Lake Miona Walking Trail has officials bracing for complaints
The narrow width of the Lake Miona Walking Trail has officials bracing for potential complaints from residents. The tab for the trail, nicknamed the “million dollar mile” by one official, is estimated to top out at $840,000, and is being paid for with amenity fees from residents of The Villages living south of County Road 466.
ocala-news.com
Humane Society of Marion County hosting adoption event for 15 rescued beagles
The Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC) will host an adoption event on Friday, September 9 for the 15 beagles that were rescued last month from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. Approximately 4,000 beagles were removed from the Envigo laboratory breeding facility due to multiple violations for such issues...
click orlando
Here are 3 ways to keep lovebugs from bugging you this season
ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’ve washed your car lately or taken a stroll around the neighborhood, you may have noticed the return of Florida’s pesky visitor. Lovebugs — also referred to as honeymoon flies or two-headed bugs — are all abuzz after taking a brief break last year. News 6 meteorologist Jonathan Kegges explained how the lovebug larvae -- which lives in decaying vegetation at the soil surface -- very much needs the perfect weather story to really thrive. If the habitat is too wet, they drown. If the environment is too dry, the larvae dries up.
ocala-news.com
Egret On Rooftop In Ocala
This egret chose to get some rest on the rooftop of an Ocala home. Thanks to Tina Worrell for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
wogx.com
Venomous puss caterpillars spotted in Central Florida
CLERMONT, Fla. - Look but don't touch!. A Central Florida resident is warning others that the venomous puss caterpillars have made their return to the area. Joel Mathis told FOX 35 News he spotted a few of the furry little creatures in Clermont over the weekend. Known as one of...
