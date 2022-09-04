Read full article on original website
Executive director named by Benzie Bus Board of Directors
BEULAH – Jessica Carland was appointed executive director of Benzie Bus at a special meeting of the Benzie Bus Board of Directors on Aug. 22. She had been serving as interim director since May, according to a press release from Benzie Bus. Carland has a Master of Arts in...
Looking back in Benzie County: Residents prepare for horseshoe contest
All over the country we see horseshoes flying in the air practicing for the county championship which will be held at Honor Saturday, Sept. 16th, in conjunction with the third annual pig show and the picnic of the Benzie County Farm Bureau. The preliminaries will begin at 10:00 a.m. and along in the afternoon we will know who will win the set of nickel-plated horseshoes which will be awarded to the winner. Many other attractions will be arranged for the day. Every farmer of the county should come to Honor on the 16th of September.
Guided hike shows how the Anishinaabek prepared for winter
EMPIRE – The public is invited to learn more about the Anishinaabek people during a guided hike at the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. Participants can join Anishinaabe historian Eric Hemenway at 11 a.m. at the Platte River picnic area on Sept. 17 for two special programs related to the seasonal transition from summer and fall to winter for the Anishinaabe people.
Drowning on Upper Herring Lake confirmed by Frankfort fire chief
A drowning occurred on Upper Herring Lake over the weekend, according to Mike Cedarholm, fire chief for the Frankfort Fire Department.
Labor Day Weekend Blotter & 911 Call Report
The Leelanau Ticker’s post-Labor Day weekend look at the most alarming, offbeat, or otherwise newsworthy calls to the Leelanau Office of Emergency Management/911 dispatch. 7:47:09pm 9/1/2022 Fire S. West-Bay Shore Drive, Large fire behind the garage, south of Suttons Bay Animal Hospital. It is a large trash fire that we will be extinguishing; Illegal burn of construction materials was taking place, advise DNR of illegal burn.
Benzie County Sheriff's Office identifies drowning victim
The Benzie County Sheriff's Office reports the man last seen entering the lake has been recovered by a dive team.
Update on Large Black Cat Spotted in Copemish
We have an update on the large black cat seen in Copemish in August. The picture went viral as people wondered just what type of cat it was, so the Michigan Department of Natural Resources went out to Twisted Trails Off Road Park with the photographer who captured the photos of the black cat.
MSP: Half-empty rum bottle found after northern Michigan woman caught passing in turn lane
CADILLAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A northern Michigan woman was caught driving drunk after she tried to pass drivers in a turn lane Friday. Police allege that Kelly Marie Fullerton, 53, was trying to pass multiple vehicles on M-115 near M-55 in Cadillac just after 5:20 p.m. A trooper stopped her and administered sobriety tests because she displayed signs of intoxication, police said. She also did not have a valid license, police said.
Metro Detroit couple injured in Wexford County crash
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Grosse Pointe Park couple is recovering after a crash along M-115, just south of Cadillac on Saturday.The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on M-115 near the intersection with 48 Road. A Michigan State Police trooper was working traffic detail at the time and the crash was captured on his dash camera. According to MSP, a 75-year-old Grosse Pointe Park man was driving a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica when he veered off the roadway before striking a large tree on the opposite side of the road. His 75-year-old wife was also injured in the crash. Both were taken to Munson Medical Center in Cadillac but the passenger was later taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, due to the extent of her injuries. Her condition is unknown at this time.It's unclear if the driver will face charges.WATCH the video in the tweet below:
Michigan man allegedly strangled girlfriend, pulled her across road by her hair
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man is accused of accused of strangling his girlfriend before allegedly dragging her across a road by her hair and slamming her head against a vehicle. According to the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office, the alleged assault occurred during an argument at a residence...
