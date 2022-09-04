ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poland seeks purchase of 96 Apache attack helicopters from US, making second-largest fleet in the world

The Polish military is seeking to purchase 96 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters from Boeing, tripling an earlier request for 32 aircraft Thursday. The purchase would grant Poland the 2nd largest fleet of Apaches in the world, behind the United States. The Boeing-produced aircraft is among the most advanced attack helicopters in the world. First entering service in 1984, the Apache has seen numerous updates to its weapons, engines and communications equipment.
Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss can be a UK powerhouse just like Margaret Thatcher was

Margaret Thatcher was a titan on the world stage, a visionary leader who transformed Britain from the "sick man of Europe" in the 1970s into a global power again in the 1980s. Now, over 30 years after Lady Thatcher left office, the question naturally arises: Can Liz Truss, Britain’s third female prime minister (following Theresa May), also prove to be a capable leader?
