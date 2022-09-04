Read full article on original website
Russian oligarchs are offering to give Ukraine some of their money in exchange for exemptions from Western sanctions, report says
Western countries sanctioned Russian oligarchs over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Some tried to get out of the sanctions by offering money to Ukraine, the Financial Times reported. Ukraine appears to be against the idea, saying the point of sanctions is to "stop the war." Some Russian businessman sanctioned by the...
Ukraine Soldiers Pretend to be Dead to Trick Russians in Video
The footage appears to shows multiple "dead" Ukrainian soldiers, all lying prone and lifeless on a river bank.
Republicans raise the alarm that DHS money being used to buy Chinese solar panels made with forced labor
EXCLUSIVE: Republicans on the House Oversight Committee are raising concerns that Department of Homeland Security money is being used to purchase Chinese solar panels in contravention of federal law. GOP lawmakers sent a letter to the DHS inspector general Wednesday requesting a review of the $5 billion in funding the...
Poland seeks purchase of 96 Apache attack helicopters from US, making second-largest fleet in the world
The Polish military is seeking to purchase 96 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters from Boeing, tripling an earlier request for 32 aircraft Thursday. The purchase would grant Poland the 2nd largest fleet of Apaches in the world, behind the United States. The Boeing-produced aircraft is among the most advanced attack helicopters in the world. First entering service in 1984, the Apache has seen numerous updates to its weapons, engines and communications equipment.
Blinken meets famous Ukrainian bomb detection dog, Zelenskyy during surprise Kyiv visit
During his unannounced visit to Kyiv Thursday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with top names, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the famous bomb detection dog, Patron. Images of Blinken holding Patron began to surface after he traveled to a children's hospital to greet children who have been maimed...
Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss can be a UK powerhouse just like Margaret Thatcher was
Margaret Thatcher was a titan on the world stage, a visionary leader who transformed Britain from the "sick man of Europe" in the 1970s into a global power again in the 1980s. Now, over 30 years after Lady Thatcher left office, the question naturally arises: Can Liz Truss, Britain’s third female prime minister (following Theresa May), also prove to be a capable leader?
