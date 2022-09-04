Hey parents, your 20-somethings packed the NYS Fair to see COIN. You should have joined them! (video, photos)

Read full article on original website
Related
Blake Shelton coming to Upstate NY for country concert
Blake Shelton is coming to Upstate New York next year as part of his 2023 tour dates. The country superstar will perform March 25, 2023, at the Keybank Center in Buffalo. It’s the final stop and only concert in New York state on his 18-date “Back the Honky Tonk” tour, featuring CMA Awards nominee Carly Pearce and rising country singer Jackson Dean.
Rap it up: Hip-hop, not country or rock, now reigns at NYS Fair concerts
The 2022 New York State Fair has come to a wrap, and now it’s time to give rap its flowers. Hip-hop has officially become the most popular genre at NYS Fair concerts, surpassing the traditional assumption that country and rock music were the biggest draw. Nelly set a new record for the largest crowd in fair concert history with 43,000 fans at Chevy Park last week, while City Girls pulled in 39,000 for a short show on Sunday and TLC (which leans R&B but is still very much hip-hop even without late rapper Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes) had 30,000 people dancing on opening weekend.
Stop obsessing about NY State Fair attendance (Your Letters)
Once again, the conversation turns around the attendance at the New York State Fair, down from pre-pandemic levels (”Final attendance at 2022 NY State Fair remains well short of pre-pandemic years,” Sept. 5, 2022). The fair has been a staple of this city’s and my life for decades. I’ve aged out. And that’s OK. But is attendance the most important factor in determining the success of the fair? Surely, no. And yet for years that’s all the public hears about. The constant news bulletins and attendee comparisons each day and with previous years has become so tedious, I dread watching the nightly news. That obsession seemed a little less fanatical this year, to be honest.
City Girls not worth the wait, play just 28 minutes in the rain at the NY State Fair (review)
The City Girls, a rap duo from Miami, drew a massive crowd to the Chevy Park stage on Sunday night, but performed for just 28 minutes. It was a disappointing show with lackluster energy and minimal crowd engagement. The concert was set to begin at 8 p.m., but the City...
RELATED PEOPLE
First Look: A popular Puerto Rican food truck becomes a restaurant in North Syracuse
(In First Look, we pay a quick visit to a new restaurant or bar in Central New York to give readers an idea of what to expect. Our food critics might visit these places eventually and give us their take, but we want to highlight what’s new in our area. If you know of a new place, send an email to cmiller@syracuse.com or call/text me at 315-382-1984. If I take your suggestion, I just might buy you a meal.)
New York State Fair attracts more than 100k in single day for first time in 2022
Geddes, N.Y. — For the first time this year, more than 100,000 people visited the New York State Fair in a single day, according to organizers. On Sunday, attendance was 103,924. That’s up from last year’s pandemic-challenged fair (57,875) and above the average for the day since 1990 (98,000), according to fair attendance records.
New York State Trooper’s Viral Dance Moves Are Highlight of 2022 New York State Fair
The 2022 New York State Fair has come and gone and the highlight of this year's 13-day event didn't come from the stage or the midway. It came from a New York State Trooper. It wasn't the delicious food that has everyone talking, the famed butter sculpture, or even the free music at Chevy Court and Chevy Park. It's New York State Trooper, Andrew Campbell.
Enchanted Forest Water Safari Calls Out Trespasser on Facebook
Enchanted Forest Water Safari has closed for the season, but it looks like not everyone got the memo. Having a water park in the heart of Adirondack Park means there's probably going to be a few non-human visitors from time to time. Park staff recently shared the photo on Facebook of a black bear strolling through the grounds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mylittlefalls.com
After two-year break, the garlic festival is ready to go
After a two-year break, the Mohawk Valley Garlic and Herb Festival is ready to go Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 10 am – 5 pm in Canal Place, Little Falls. The organizers say, “Rain or Shine, it’s always a stinkin’ good time.”. Juli Webster, an organizer...
Upstate NY waterway ranked #1 in U.S. for bass fishing by Bassmaster Magazine
The St. Lawrence River is the best spot in the U.S. for bass fishing, according to Bassmaster Magazine’s just-released rankings of the ‘100 Best Bass Lakes of 2022.’. The last time New York’s frontier fishery ranked No. 1 for bass fishing was in 2019. Bassmaster Magazine ranked the St. Lawrence River No. 4 in 2021.
What Happens To The 800 Pound Butter Sculpture After New York State Fair?
What in the world do you do with 800 pounds of butter? I mean it's been out in the elements so it's not like you could use it to butter lobster. Interestingly enough, the butter from the 800-pound culture at the fair has a very practical use after it has gone to glory.
Final attendance at 2022 NY State Fair remains well short of pre-pandemic years
Syracuse, N.Y. – Fewer than 900,000 people this year went to the New York State Fair, which ended its 13-day run on a soggy Labor Day. Fair officials tonight reported total attendance of 878,110, which exceeded last year’s total by 10% but fell well short of pre-pandemic attendance levels. The fair, like many businesses, appears not to have fully recovered from the impact of Covid-19.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ohio amusement park permanently closes world’s second-tallest roller coaster
Sandusky, Ohio — An amusement park in Ohio announced Tuesday it would be permanently closing the world’s second-tallest roller coaster. The decision by Cedar Point comes a year after a small metal object flew off the 420-foot-tall Top Thrill Dragster coaster and struck a woman in the head at the park in Sandusky. A state investigation found no evidence that the park acted illegally or had reason to believe the ride was unsafe.
Doug Fisher: Friend to farmers, firefighter for 50 years, a man who made people laugh
Doug Fisher, 1954-2022: ‘He just wanted to make the world better’ Editor’s note: This is a new, weekly feature onsyracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. In hindsight, Doug Fisher’s family and friends probably should have seen it coming. Note to...
Say Goodbye! Another Central New York Restaurant Bites the Dust
Another Central New York restaurant bites the dust. The Boil Shack on Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford has closed down after just two years. The cajun seafood restaurant opened in the summer of 2020 in the old Denny's location. But you'd rarely ever see a car in the parking lot, even after the COVID restrictions were lifted.
coasternation.com
EverHaunt – New York’s Scariest Haunted House
Screams return to Western New York this October when EverHaunt Haunted Attraction re-opens for the Halloween Season with several new exciting attractions, including a “Earthquake: Thrill Experience”. Voted as one of the best haunted attractions in the country in our 2021 Top Haunts poll, EverHaunt is filled with...
Aliens in Upstate New York? Explore Area 51 in Watertown
Area 51 isn't just in Nevada. There's another one in Upstate New York where people have claimed to travel through a 'time vortex.'. If you walk through Thompson Park in Watertown, you'll see a zoo, tennis courts, hiking trails, and a 'vortex' where you may lose track of time, become disoriented or confused and find yourself in a different location inside the park.
cnycentral.com
The Great New York State Fair ends; here's what's scheduled for final day
GEDDES, N.Y. — As quickly as it came upon us, we are bidding farewell to the 2022 Great New York State Fair. For those heading out to the fair on Labor Day, this final day will be celebrated with deals, specials, and more live music. Labor Day will be...
Ex-CNY principal’s 8-year perjury case comes to an end; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 8)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 79; Low: 58. Mostly sunny and nice. See the 5-day forecast. WHAT MUSIC RULES AT THE STATE FAIR? Hip-hop has officially become the most popular genre for concerts at the New York State Fair, surpassing the traditional assumption that country and rock music were the biggest draw. Nelly set a record for the largest crowd in fair concert history with 43,000 fans at Chevy Park last week, and shows by City Girls and TLC also brought in more than 30,000 fans. Here’s a look at the attendance at this year’s fair shows. (Scott Schild photo)
Question- Is Dumpster Diving Illegal In New York State?
Do you ever get sucked into dumpster diving videos on YouTube? Would you ever do it? Actually, is it legal for you to dumpster dive in New York State?. According to Wikipedia, the definition of "Dumpster Diving" is the act of salvaging from large commercial, residential, industrial, and construction containers for unused items discarded by their owners but deemed useful to the picker. So in simple terms, picking through the trash in a dumpster or big for treasure.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
60K+
Followers
48K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0