it amazes me that people look past his wrong doings and still vote for him. this man is a train wreck. nothing but another criminal democrat.

Wink and a nod. No surprise here. Any ‘investments’ in China????? Surely there’s big money to be made there, you don’t even need to invest just sell influence.

Gee I wonder why he spent so much money campaigning for a job that pays nothing hardly ! It’s clear now !

Illinois continues EV aspirations, but questions remain regarding related industries

Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s vision of Illinois as an electric vehicle production hub continues, but some say it is in danger of becoming a pipe dream. The state announced a tax incentive package to retool an Illinois factory to make electric vehicle parts. T/CCI Manufacturing will use $20 million and make EV compressors in Decatur, adding 50 jobs in the process.
Illinoisans just days away from income, property tax rebates

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - If you filed Illinois income or property taxes in 2021, expect to soon see a few extra bucks in your bank account. Governor JB Pritzker announced nearly a $2 billion relief package in June designed to help residents get back on their feet after two years of economic turmoil.
Pritzker announces new Illinois State Police regional headquarters

CHICAGO - Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday that East St. Louis will soon be home to a new state-of-the-art Illinois State Police regional headquarters. The new facility will house ISP patrol, investigations, communications and SWAT resources. Pritzker said the new facility, which will be located near Lynch and Caseyville avenues,...
Illinois' electric vehicle plan — what to know

CHICAGO - More than a dozen states are deciding whether to follow California’s plan to ban sales of new gas cars by 2035. California is requiring all new vehicles to be either hydrogen or electric powered by that year. Their rules are the strictest in the U.S. Last month,...
Illinois gets first electric vehicle part company

DECATUR, Ill. (WTVO) — More carmakers are planning to make electric vehicles, and one just chose Illinois as the spot to do it. The Decatur-based manufacturing company T/CCI is the first to choose Illinois as its home base for building electric vehicles. Governor JB Pritzker signed the “Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act” 10 months ago, which […]
I-CASH events coming to Granite City and Roxana

Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerich’s office is the facilitator of the I-CASH program, which has returned over $1 million in lost or forgotten property to its rightful owners. A couple of I-CASH events are coming to the area this month, hosted by State Senator Kris Tharp (D-Bethalto). Those events will...
Democrat slated for run in 75th Illinois House District

A Democratic candidate has been slated to run in the 75th Illinois House District. Heidi Henry, of rural Marseilles, got approval from Democratic party chairs in the newly redrawn district. There was no Democratic primary for the district. Henry says that she wants to see more protection of women's rights.
Farmers urged to double wheat crop as Ukraine war continues

In the wake of the war in Ukraine, the federal government is making an effort to raise the amount of wheat grown in Illinois and the rest of the country. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has instituted new crop insurance policies to encourage Illinois farmers to begin double cropping. Double...
IDOT starts hiring for winter

Winter snow is probably still several months away, but the Illinois Department of Transportation has begun its hiring effort for seasonal employees to help with snow and ice removal in the department's annual "Snowbird" program. IDOT is hiring Snow Removal Operators and salaried workers to help maintain more than 45,000 miles of roadway statewide during the winter season.
