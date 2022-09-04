ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elgin, IL

southwestregionalpublishing.com

Pigskin Wrap: St. Rita trips up Rice

Mt. Carmel, Argo, Evergreen Park and Lyons improve to 2-0 Longtime rivals St. Rita and Brother Rice had not played each other since the Chicago Catholic League merged with the East Suburban Catholic Conference. Brother Rice is in the league’s Blue Division while St. Rita is in the Green, and...
CHICAGO, IL
cgtrojantimes.com

The little extras add up in Trojans’ first loss since 2019

It’s conventional wisdom that people learn more from their mistakes than they do from their successes. After suffering their first loss since 2019, the Cary-Grove Trojans will have a rare educational opportunity as they reflect on Friday’s game. Cary-Grove did a lot of things well on Friday night,...
CARY, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Bulldogs hang tough but can’t stop explosive Wauconda

The Riverside-Brookfield High School football team collected three turnovers on fumbles, two by Marques Turner and another from Giovanny Gonzalez. Two contributed to the Bulldogs’ three touchdowns. But host Wauconda quickly regained the momentum after each score and prevailed 35-21 on Sept. 2. “We knew we were going to...
BROOKFIELD, IL
wgnradio.com

Will property values skyrocket if the Bears move to Arlington Heights?

Amy Kite, owner of the Kite Real Estate Team, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss whether property owners in Arlington Heights are in for a huge payday if the Chicago Bears move forward with plans of building a state-of-the-art stadium there. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pritzker announces new Illinois State Police regional headquarters

CHICAGO - Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday that East St. Louis will soon be home to a new state-of-the-art Illinois State Police regional headquarters. The new facility will house ISP patrol, investigations, communications and SWAT resources. Pritzker said the new facility, which will be located near Lynch and Caseyville avenues,...
CHICAGO, IL
chicagoagentmagazine.com

3707 W. Homestead Trail, Crystal Lake

Beautiful brick contemporary home in the gorgeous Heritage Hills subdivision of Crystal Lake. This home features picturesque peaceful views with spacious yards, mature landscaping and simple elegance. You won’t be disappointed in this large and impressive home!. Location: Crystal Lake, IL. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 3.5 + 2 bonus rooms.
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
CBS Chicago

Two found dead in Highland Park apartment

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A man has been charged with murder after two people were found dead Wednesday morning inside an apartment in north suburban Highland Park.Highland Park Police said emergency personnel responding to a wellness check at an apartment at 1850 Green Bay Rd. saw blood under the door of an apartment, and forced their way inside.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported, once inside, officers found the bodies of two dead people. A "person of interest" also was inside and was taken into custody.The person of interest – Barry Goldberg, 45 – was charged with two counts of first-degree...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

2 killed in Illinois house explosion

LASALLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people were killed Saturday after a house exploded in LaSalle. Both have now been identified. According to the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office and the Winnebago County Coroner, Robert Waters, 59, and Michele Waters, 57, were killed when a house in the 3100 block of E. 3rd Road exploded. Robert Waters […]
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Body pulled from Des Plaines River in Joliet

CHICAGO - The body of a person was recovered from the Des Plaines River Tuesday morning in Joliet. An Ozinga Concrete employee spotted the body around 7:15 a.m. along the west bank of the river near the 500 block of Railroad Street, according to Joliet police. Members of the Joliet...
JOLIET, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora man arrested in Plano on disorderly conduct charge

An Aurora man was arrested in Plano Sunday from E. Main Street in downtown Plano. 24-year-old Bryan C. Cruz, of Aurora, is charged with disorderly conduct. Police were called to the area late Sunday night for a report of a man threatening people with a gun. Cruz was arrested and charged. Police found out that no gun had been involved with the incident.
PLANO, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Police Searching Joliet Middle School After Unspecified Threat

Joliet Police have announced that they are currently on the scene at Timber Ridge Middle School, 2101 Bronk Road. WJOL has been told that the authorities are investigating an unspecified threat to the school. All students and staff have been evacuated from the school and are safe. Officers are conducting a search of the premises and citizens are asked to avoid the area at this time.
JOLIET, IL
