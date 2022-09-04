HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A man has been charged with murder after two people were found dead Wednesday morning inside an apartment in north suburban Highland Park.Highland Park Police said emergency personnel responding to a wellness check at an apartment at 1850 Green Bay Rd. saw blood under the door of an apartment, and forced their way inside.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported, once inside, officers found the bodies of two dead people. A "person of interest" also was inside and was taken into custody.The person of interest – Barry Goldberg, 45 – was charged with two counts of first-degree...

HIGHLAND PARK, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO