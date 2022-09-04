Read full article on original website
advantagenews.com
Illinois continues EV aspirations, but questions remain regarding related industries
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s vision of Illinois as an electric vehicle production hub continues, but some say it is in danger of becoming a pipe dream. The state announced a tax incentive package to retool an Illinois factory to make electric vehicle parts. T/CCI Manufacturing will use $20 million and make EV compressors in Decatur, adding 50 jobs in the process.
KSDK
Illinois among top 10 states where homes are selling below list price
ILLINOIS, USA — As of June 2022, the housing market wasn't looking fantastic, especially for those wanting to sell their home. While housing prices have seen an increase over 2022 of 6.6%, housing purchases have slowed, cooling by 6.7%. Higher prices are great if you can manage to sell your home. In some states, however, you're much less likely to get your original list price.
Small Town in Illinois is Home to Terrifying ‘Seven Gates of Hell’ and People Are Warned Not To Go There
My ghostly senses are getting all tingly as Fall and the season of spooks approaches. Many people have already started sending me leads to paranormal photos, videos, ghost stories, and urban legends, and I can't wait to share them with you. Recently, someone sent me a video on Facebook messenger...
freedom929.com
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (9/7/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health is investigating a cluster of Legionnaires’ Disease cases in the suburb of Burbank. While four cases have been linked to St. Albert the Great Church, the DPH environmental health staff inspected the church and collected samples. Laboratory tests have since detected the presence of legionella in the church’s water cooling tower, which is now shut down until legionella is no longer found.
wmay.com
Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts snowy and cold winter for Illinois
(The Center Square) – If you are enjoying the pleasant temperatures in Illinois this September, you won’t enjoy the winter forecast from the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The publication has been in existence since 1792 when George Washington was president. Every year, it releases its winter forecast using a formula that hasn’t changed in 231 years, which was originated by founder Robert Thomas.
Some issue warnings about labor amendment as report shows union membership is up slightly in Illinois
(The Center Square) – For the first time in five years, union membership is up in Illinois just as a battle is brewing over an amendment on the November ballot regarding collective bargaining. According to the Illinois Economic Policy Institute, Illinois gained about 16,000 union members last year even...
This Illinois County Has The Oldest Homes In The State
Here's when the oldest houses were built.
wjol.com
Bailey Continues To Blame Pritzker For Rising Crime In Illinois
Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey continues to blame incumbent Governor Pritzker for rising crime rates in the state. Speaking in Springfield yesterday, the state senator said “We won’t have peace in Illinois until we fire JB Pritzker.” Bailey also pointed out that the SAFE-T Act will end cash bail in Illinois at the start of next year. He said the rest of the state will face the same mayhem as Chicago, where he claims no cash bail practically already exists.
Two Illinois Cities Are Of The Most Rat-Infested In All Of America
Rats are cute and cuddly to some pet owners but wild rats are not to be reckoned with. They can do severe damage to property, especially when looking for food. If you were to assume rats are flocking to businesses with food those places need extensive pest control. Where would you guess rats went when restaurants were closed during the pandemic? One thing is certain, rats made a big impact on two cities in Illinois.
5 of The Best and Biggest Corn Mazes in Illinois and the World
Illinois corn maze fans, we are so blessed to have some of the most incredible corn mazes. Enough styles and locations to please every kind of taste. On more than one occasion, I've heard people make this statement about Illinois, in a rather derogatory tone. "Illinois is nothing but cornfields."
freedom929.com
ILLINOIS CROP PROGRESS REPORT
(SPRINGFIELD) In yesterday’s USDA Illinois Crop Progress Report. Last week’s statewide average temperature was 72.6 degrees, nearly one full degree (0.9) above normal, while the state’s average precipitation was 1.36 inches last week, 0.57 inches above normal. As of Monday, the state’s corn in the dough stage reached 88%, corn denting was at 64%, and mature corn reached 11%. Meanwhile, soybeans setting pods were at 89% while soybeans dropping leaves were at 4%. The crop conditions had corn at 21% fair and 71% good to excellent. The statewide soybean crop was at 23% fair and 67% good to excellent.
advantagenews.com
I-CASH events coming to Granite City and Roxana
Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerich’s office is the facilitator of the I-CASH program, which has returned over $1 million in lost or forgotten property to its rightful owners. A couple of I-CASH events are coming to the area this month, hosted by State Senator Kris Tharp (D-Bethalto). Those events will...
Cannabis advocates, business owners in Illinois warn state's program is 'on the verge of collapse'
Cannabis equity advocates and business owners are warning that Illinois' social equity program is "on the verge of collapse."
Illinois won’t tax forgiven student loan debt
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois won’t tax forgiven student loan debt, but some other states, such as Wisconsin, plan to. Those receiving student loan forgiveness would not be taxed federally, but some people could get taxed at the state level anywhere between $300 and $1,100. President Joe Biden announced student debt cancellations of $10,000 for those who […]
fox32chicago.com
Illinois' electric vehicle plan — what to know
CHICAGO - More than a dozen states are deciding whether to follow California’s plan to ban sales of new gas cars by 2035. California is requiring all new vehicles to be either hydrogen or electric powered by that year. Their rules are the strictest in the U.S. Last month,...
hoiabc.com
Bailey vows to repeal Safe-T Act
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) -Claiming our homes are under siege by violent criminals, Darren Bailey met with sheriffs from across Illinois Tuesday. Bailey told the media in Springfield that he hopes to throw the criminals in jail, and Governor Pritzker out of office. He warned that new laws taking...
Illinois gets first electric vehicle part company
DECATUR, Ill. (WTVO) — More carmakers are planning to make electric vehicles, and one just chose Illinois as the spot to do it. The Decatur-based manufacturing company T/CCI is the first to choose Illinois as its home base for building electric vehicles. Governor JB Pritzker signed the “Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act” 10 months ago, which […]
Make Your Next Fishing Trip Luxurious At Illinois’ Newest Glamping Site
If you want to experience all the good parts of a fishing trip, like the fresh air, connection with nature, and family time, without all the bad stuff, like sleeping outside, and dirty toilets, Sankoty Lakes in central Illinois is definitely for you. "Glamping" is becoming a new fad in...
An Apple Fest in Illinois was named Most Fantastic in the Midwest
A website took a look at Apple Festivals across the midwest this fall and one in Illinois took the top spot on their list. Here is why you must travel to southern Illinois to experience a fantastic fall apple festival!. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, the Murphysboro Apple...
fox32chicago.com
New Covid-19 booster shots arriving in Illinois this week
CHICAGO - Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza remains in isolation after she tested positive for Covid-19. Mendoza canceled Monday’s appearances at the Rock Island and Moline Labor Day parades, and is postponing an address she was supposed to give this week on Illinois’ financial health until September 14. Meanwhile,...
