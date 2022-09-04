ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Yankee Candle founder's mansion just listed for $23 million. See inside the compound that features a Bellagio-inspired indoor water park, two-story arcade, and private concert venue

By Grace Kay
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

  • Michael Kittredge's son put the Yankee Candle founder's Massachusetts estate up for sale on Thursday.
  • The compound, which features an indoor water park and bowling alley, is listed for $23 million.
  • The sprawling estate encompasses 120,000 square feet of living space, including eight structures.
The former home of Yankee Candle founder, the late Michael Kittredge II, went on the market for $23 million on Thursday.
The sprawling estate is located about 2 hours outside of Boston in Leverett, Massachusetts. It encompasses 120,000 square feet of living space spread across eight separate structures, including a main house, a clubhouse, a spa, a pool cabana, two guest houses, and two car barns.
The main residence is a 25,000-square-foot house designed in the colonial style. It was originally constructed in the 1980s.
The house features a two-story great room.
It has a massive kitchen that was designed to accommodate a large team of cooks for entertaining guests.
The house features an "oval office" surrounded by windows that offer views of the estate's rural surroundings.
The main residence has two dining rooms, including one on the lower level situated next to a wine cellar.
The main residence houses two "grotto-like" wine cellars.
The main residence also has six full bathrooms and five half-bathrooms spread out between five bedrooms. The house features 11 fireplaces, including ones in some of the bathrooms.
The lower level of the house has a 10-seat movie theater.
Kittredge was a car enthusiast who had two temperature-controlled car barns built at the estate.
The spa is a major attraction at the compound and houses a fitness center, as well as basketball and tennis courts.
The fitness center takes up 4,000 square feet and has multiple locker rooms.
A bowling alley is situated in the 55,000-square-foot spa.
The compound also has a two-story arcade.
Kittredge had three outdoor tennis courts and one indoor court constructed at the estate. The indoor tennis court also doubles as a concert venue, which has hosted such bands as The Doobie Brothers, as well as KC and The Sunshine Band.
In addition to an outdoor pool, the estate also has an indoor Bellagio-style water park.
It is full of slides, waterfalls, and palm trees.
The real estate company that listed the compound says the estate is set up like a private country club and includes a nine-hole golf course.
The clubhouse, which looks out on a pool and two cabanas, has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a full kitchen.
"There was nothing he loved more than bringing his family and friends together and hosting parties at his home," Kittredge's son, who goes by Mick, said.
The compound is also home to two guest houses.
