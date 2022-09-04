ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

India's main opposition protests rising prices, lack of jobs

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29wds0_0hhi9bGW00

Thousands of Indians rallied on Sunday under key opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi, who made a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government over soaring unemployment and rising food and fuel prices in the country.

Gandhi accused Modi of pursuing policies benefitting big business groups at the expense of small and medium industries and poor farmers and workers.

He also said the government was creating an atmosphere of fear and hatred, in reference to Hindu-Muslim tensions.

He said the prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas and essential food items like wheat have shot up 40%-175% since Modi came to power eight years ago.

Without naming the business leaders, Gandhi said two key groups were running India's ports, airports, oil refineries, information technology sector and big media houses.

The rally was held at Ramlila Ground in New Delhi, which is used for religious festivals, major political meetings and entertainment events.

The Modi government says it has provided millions of people with toilets, gas connections, drinking water, bank accounts, free health insurance and homes.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman defended the government’s handling of the economy in Parliament and said there was zero probability of India slipping into recession despite battling the COVID-19 pandemic and supply-chain disruptions caused by the ongoing Ukrainian conflict.

The rally came three days ahead of the start of Gandhi’s 3,500 kilometers (2,185 miles) walking tour covering Indian cities, towns and villages over the next five months.

The objective is to win people's support ahead of two key state legislature election s in Modi’s home state of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh state that are likely to impact the country's next national elections due in 2024.

Swapan Dasgupta, a lawmaker from Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, said in his blog on Sunday that since losing power to the BJP in 2014, the Congress, once the default party of Indians, has "meandered its way from crisis to crisis, losing election after election and being a mute spectator to the desertion of important leaders."

The Congress is also finding it difficult to find a successor to ailing Sonia Gandhi as the party president, with her son, Rahul, quitting the post following the party's debacle in 2019 national elections.

The opposition has been infuriated by the government’s decision last month to impose a tax on packed milk curd, cheese, buttermilk, packed rice, flour and wheat. The government earlier raised fuel prices.

India’s economy, Asia’s third largest, had been recovering from a pandemic slump. Multiple waves of COVID-19 outbreaks have impacted India’s large informal sector, with unemployment rising to nearly 8.5% in August, according to data from the think tank Center for Monitoring Indian Economy.

With e-commerce registering an upsurge since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020, the medium and small industries are finding it difficult to compete with larger corporations with deeper pockets to meet capital requirements to tide over distress caused by the pandemic.

India’s central bank projected inflation at 6.7% this fiscal year and raised its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 5.4%, in its third such hike since May.

The economy expanded by 8.7% in the previous fiscal year after contracting 6.6% in fiscal year 2020-21. India's fiscal year runs from April to March.

——-

Associated Press video journalist Shonal Ganguly contributed to this report.

Comments / 3

Related
The Associated Press

Rallies show Pakistan's ex-PM Khan remains political force

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Since he was toppled by parliament five months ago, former Prime Minister Imran Khan has demonstrated his popularity with rallies that have drawn huge crowds and signaled to his rivals that he remains a considerable political force. On Tuesday, he addressed some 25,000 supporters in the northwestern city of Peshawar, the capital of deeply conservative Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan. Khan said he would soon organize a mass march to the capital, as a culmination of his campaign to force the government of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to hold a snap election, which some analysts say Khan might win due to his growing popularity. “I will soon give you a call for a march on Islamabad,” Khan told the cheering crowd, then asked: “Are you ready for it?”
ADVOCACY
Daily Mail

Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks

Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rahul Gandhi
Person
Swapan Dasgupta
Person
Sonia Gandhi
Person
Nirmala Sitharaman
Person
Narendra Modi
The Associated Press

US: Russia to buy rockets, artillery shells from North Korea

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Russian Ministry of Defense is in the process of purchasing millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for its ongoing fight in Ukraine, according to a newly downgraded U.S. intelligence finding. Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, said Tuesday that “the information that we have is that Russia has specifically asked for ammunition.” He said the U.S. has seen indications Russia approached North Korea, but said he had no other details, including whether money has changed hands or any shipments are in progress. “It does demonstrate and is indicative of the situation that Russia finds itself in, in terms of its logistics and sustainment capabilities as it relates to Ukraine,” said Ryder, in the administration’s first public comments on the intelligence assessment. “We assess that things are not going well on that front for Russia.” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said there were no indications that the arms purchase had actually occurred yet or that any North Korean munitions had made it onto the Ukrainian battlefield. Still, he said the talks alone were “just another indication of how desperate Putin’s becoming.”
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rice#Economy#Government Of India#Indians#Congress#Hindu#Ramlila Ground#Parliament#Ukrainian
US News and World Report

UK PM Truss Appoints Coffey to Health Minister, Deputy PM Roles

LONDON (Reuters) - New British Prime Minister Liz Truss appointed Therese Coffey as her deputy prime minister and as health minister, Downing Street said on Tuesday. Coffey had been serving as the minister for work and pensions under Boris Johnson's previous government. (Reporting by Muvija M and Sachin Ravikumar, writing...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
BBC

NI Protocol: Lakeland Dairies boss slams government plan

A major food processor has warned that the government's plan to change the Northern Ireland Protocol will be a "disaster" for NI dairy exports. Michael Hanley, chief executive of Lakeland Dairies, was giving evidence to a House of Lords committee. The committee also heard from the boss of haulage firm...
INDUSTRY
The Guardian

UK watchdog to examine whether telecoms companies mislead customers

The UK advertising watchdog has launched an investigation into whether telecoms companies are misleading consumers about inflation-busting bill increases when promoting deals in their marketing campaigns. Telecoms companies make billions of pounds annually by instituting price rises to mobile and broadband bills midway through contract periods – increases that will...
RETAIL
ABC News

ABC News

820K+
Followers
175K+
Post
463M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy