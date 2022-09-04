ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Coleman 360 Light and Sound Lantern review: let there be light…and some banging tunes

By Pat Kinsella
T3
T3
 4 days ago

Two things bring campers together at the end of the day, after the sun sets and the twilight solidifies into the thick inky darkness of nighttime proper: sources of light and happy sounds. The Coleman 360 Light and Sound (which has an RRP of £69.99 in the UK and $64.99 in the US) delivers both with aplomb, while taking up next to no room in the boot of the car or the corner of the tent, making it one of the best camping lanterns out there. But let’s take a closer look at how it performs in the field.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BuEs9_0hhi8Aao00

(Image credit: Pat Kinsella)

Weighing a pretty reasonable 620g, the Coleman 360 Light and Sound lantern features a carry handle, which can be used to hang the device from a tree or a hook on the ceiling of your tent, enabling you to enjoy ambient light with musical accompaniment.

Camping is fantastic, but once darkness descends around your site and dinner is done and dusted, you need a little entertainment to properly enjoy the evening, especially if the weather isn’t with you and you’re confined to the living area of your tent. The rechargeable Coleman 360 Light and Sound Lantern provides plenty of illumination to play games or read, and can also be simultaneously used as a wireless sound system. It’s basically everything you need in one compact tubular package – just remember to keep it charged.

The Coleman 360 Light and Sound lantern is powered by a rechargeable battery – you simply plug it in using the USB port and a light indicates when it’s charged.

With a waterproof rating of IPX4, this robust lantern-come-sound system can survive a few splashes and a little light rain, so you don’t have to be super precious about it, but don’t go dropping it into rivers, lakes or the sea – it won’t like that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uu3g9_0hhi8Aao00

(Image credit: Pat Kinsella)

The light

With three brightness settings, the lantern throws out an impressive level of light in all directions that will see you right whether you’re walking across a pitch-black site and trying to find the toilet, or sitting around a camping table playing cards or just chatting.

Fully charged, the 400-lumen light will last 7 hours on the high setting, 16 on the middle one and 40 on the lowest, projecting its glow from between 2 and 8 metres.

Having used it several times on star-spangled evenings, my main criticism with the light element of the 360 is that there is no red setting, which would be really useful if you wanted enough illumination to locate something without completely blowing your night vision.

One other criticism is that the lowest setting is still a bit too bright to be used as a nightlight if you have young children who want a bit of reassurance during the hours of deep darkness in the tent. However, the main reason for this is probably because the lantern is primarily designed for those who want to crank out a few tunes of an evening, rather than sit quietly outside the tent while children sleep.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S9Imk_0hhi8Aao00

(Image credit: Pat Kinsella)

The sound

I found it really easy to pair the Coleman 360 Light and Sound Lantern with my iPhone using Bluetooth, and once this is done you can play tunes, podcasts or whatever audio you want through the speaker. You can adjust the volume via your phone, or on the plus and minus buttons atop the speaker itself.

While not quite at the Bang and Olufsen level, the sound quality of the speaker is reasonable, with only a touch of muddiness coming through when the volume gets cranked up. Like the light waves, the sound waves are projected across 360 degrees, so this is something to be conscious of.

On a full battery, you can get up to 20 hours of tunes from the speaker, but this will obviously be reduced if you’re using the light at the same time, especially if it’s on a high brightness setting.

Final thoughts

Like moths, campers gravitate towards light when night falls, and this lantern helps keep you entertained as well as providing illumination, with a good-quality speaker. Both sound and light are projected in all directions and the lantern/sound system is robust and very easy to use. It’s an excellent addition to your camping kit – just don’t get carried away and keep the rest the site awake with your al fresco disco.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

This PC case lets you draw in RGB right on the glass panels

Aerocool recently announced Skribble, a new mid-tower PC case with a unique feature that will appeal to anyone with an artistic side. The tempered glass front and side panels of the Skribble can be removed and used as a canvas for custom artwork. After finishing your masterpiece and replacing the...
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Bose's QuietComfort Earbuds II automatically customize sound and ANC

Apple wasn't the only company with new true wireless earbuds to debut today. Bose also has a new model on the way, the QuietComfort Earbuds II. As the name suggests, this set is an update to the first QC earbuds the company debuted in 2020. This time around, the company has retooled the design, tweaked the fit and added some heavy-duty sound calibration technology. But all of the upgrades come at a cost as the QuietComfort Earbuds II will be $20 more then their predecessor at launch.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sound Waves#Light Sources#Moths#Rrp#Usb
Digital Camera World

Hands on: Hasselblad X2D 100C review

The Hasselblad X2D is a camera that pulls no punches. With a 100MP sensor, native 16-bit color, 15 stops of dynamic range, 7 stops of in-body image stabilization and 1TB of internal storage, it's holding absolutely nothing back and goes toe to toe with Fujifilm's GFX100 series. While it lacks any video capability whatsoever, as a pure imaging machine it's practically untouchable. We'll reserve final judgement until our lab tests are in, but the yardstick around here may just have changed.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
TechRadar

Fluance Ai41 Powered Bookshelf Speakers review

The Fluance Ai41 does what a pair speakers are supposed to do – sound good. With a rich and slightly bright sound signature, not to mention a surprisingly deep bass response, they’re a pleasure to listen to up close. While they may not quite fill out a large space, they’re ideal for smaller setups, especially with all the connectivity options on hand.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Bose’s QuietComfort Earbuds II get serious about noise cancellation

Bose doesn’t want Apple to hog all the limelight today. On the day Apple showed off its latest AirPods Pro model, Bose showed off the QuietComfort Earbuds II — $299.99 wireless earbuds that claim to deliver the “world’s best noise cancellation,” according to Bose’s press release. They’re available for preorder today in black (white is coming the first week of October), and shipping starts on September 15th.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Add this bright and light flashlight to your pocket for $30

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. When getting your everyday items together, try to imagine all the scenarios you might encounter. Need to make quick cuts or open a bottle? A multitool should serve nicely. Need to transfer files often? Don’t forget to pack a . And if you get a flat tire at night, you’ll need a light source to make a repair. Your smartphone’s flashlight should be a last resort, as you may need to conserve battery life to contact roadside assistance.
ELECTRONICS
The Associated Press

Meet K100 AIR – A Stunning, Ultra-Thin CORSAIR Wireless Mechanical Keyboard

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- CORSAIR ® (NASDAQ: CRSR), a world leader in high-performance gear for gamers and content creators, today announced the upcoming CORSAIR K100 AIR Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, CORSAIR’s thinnest high-performance keyboard ever, releasing on October 4th. From its elegant brushed aluminum frame to its versatile connectivity options for multiple devices, the K100 AIR delivers a modern, premium experience that meets the needs of gamers and productivity focused consumers alike. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005812/en/ Corsair’s New K100 AIR – A Stunning, Ultra-Thin CORSAIR Wireless Mechanical Keyboard (Photo: Business Wire)
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Get 2 Blink Security Cameras for Just $70, a Savings of $110

If you're looking for a reliable, versatile security camera with a long-lasting battery that doesn't cost a fortune, Blink security cameras are an affordable option. Right now, you can save $110 on two cameras and get them both for just $70 -- a superb deal whether you're new to Blink or looking to expand your setup.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

AirPods Pro 2 vs Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: whose silence is golden?

Apple isn’t the only audio giant promising to deliver the best noise-canceling earbuds: just hours after the launch of the AirPods Pro 2, Bose unveiled the QuietComfort Earbuds II. This is a very big deal indeed, because the previous QuietComforts topped our guide to the best noise-canceling buds, lifting the bar so high that even Sony’s marvellous WF-1000XM4s couldn’t reach it. So how do the two sets of flagship ANC earbuds compare? Let’s find out.
ELECTRONICS
T3

T3

392
Followers
1K+
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy