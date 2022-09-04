ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, NC

Uncle Fester 60
4d ago

"no emergency needed" He is only the mayor The monument had been there for years before he came along! He made the mess now deal with the consequences

VikingChef
4d ago

You reap what you sow. I get the beef with the Confederate symbols, but that monument also commemorated every military member of every war from that area since the Revolutionary War. He destroyed it for nothing other than his own ego

Irish Lady!
4d ago

Morons...you can't erase history no matter how many Confederate statues and monuments you destroy....leave them alone....there is no EMERGENCY....

cbs17

Wake County Sheriff candidate forum held with election weeks away

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Election Day is two months away. Willie Rowe and Donnie Harrison are making their cases for being Wake County’s top law enforcement officer. Voters got the chance to hear from them and ask questions at a candidate forum hosted by Enlace Latino and El Centro Hispano Wednesday night.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Enfield mayor calls on Gov. Cooper to investigate messages of racism: 'We need our governor to lock arms with this community'

Enfield, N.C. — Enfield Mayor Mondale Robinson called for the governor and attorney general to come to the town to investigate recent messages of racism. Robinson, Emancipate Executive Director and attorney Dawn Blagrove and Blackacre CEO Jeremy Collins spoke Tuesday morning at a news conference to call for Gov. Roy Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein to take action.
ENFIELD, NC
Enfield, NC
cbs17

Enfield Police Chief resigns following confederate monument removal controversy

ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – Enfield’s Police Chief, as well as a captain and new recruit, have handed in their resignations following controversy over the removal of a confederate monument, CBS 17 has learned. Chief James Ayers handed in his resignation and gave a two-week notice, Enfield Mayor Mondale...
NBC4 Columbus

Four cases of potential voter fraud identified in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four people are under investigation for potential voter fraud, accused of voting in Ohio and casting an additional ballot in a different state. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced in a letter on Wednesday four people have been referred to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and county prosecutors for potential […]
OHIO STATE
Roy Cooper
WJLA

Youngkin pushes lawmakers to repeal 'ludicrous law' that bans gas-powered vehicles

RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — Virginia lawmakers will meet in Richmond for a special session on Wednesday. They are expected to vote on appointing judges. But in an interview with 7News, the governor signaled that he wants lawmakers to also focus on repealing a law that ties Virginia’s emission standards to California’s --- which would effectively ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles in Virginia by 2035.
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Ex-Miss America Cara Mund's entry pushes Dem candidate out of N.D. House race

BISMARCK, N.D. — Former Miss America Cara Mund's entry into North Dakota's U.S. House race has led the Democratic candidate to drop out, citing pressure from his own party to step aside.Mund entered the race in August as an independent, citing her support for abortion rights as a major reason. Tuesday was the deadline for her to submit 1,000 petitions to qualify for the ballot.North Dakota's only House seat is currently held by GOP Rep. Kelly Armstrong, who won his second term in the deeply conservative state in 2020 with 69% of the vote. Armstrong opposes abortion rights.Democrat Mark Haugen said Sunday that his opposition to abortion rights cost him support in the party, the Bismarck Tribune reported. He said he didn't see a path to winning.Democratic-NPL Party Chairman Patrick Hart said in a statement that he doesn't "tell anyone what to do," but that he supports Haugen's decision to drop out.Haugen, a University of Mary graduate adviser in Bismarck who has long worked as a paramedic, faced no opposition in the Democratic primary in June.Mund is a Bismarck native and Harvard Law School graduate who was the 2018 Miss America.
ELECTIONS
cbs17

Record heat wave puts California in fossil fuel conundrum

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A record heat wave put California in a fossil fuel conundrum: The state has had to rely more heavily on natural gas to produce electricity and avoid power outages while Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration moves toward ending the use of oil and gas. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE

