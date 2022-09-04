ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Opelika-Auburn News

Several area high school games rescheduled to Thursday from Friday

Due to severe weather in the forecast for Friday, several area high school football games have been moved from Friday to Thursday. Beauregard, Beulah and Lee-Scott have had their football games moved to Thursday, as have Lanett, Glenwood and Chambers Academy. Storms are in the forecast in parts of the...
LEE COUNTY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Construction continues on Buc-ee's Auburn; opening slated for 2023

For those who are wondering, yes, Buc-ee’s is coming soon to Auburn, but no, it won’t be this year. The beavers are, however, hard at work on the super travel center at exit 50 in Auburn just off I-85, as signs on the site indicate. The walls are going up for the main building and pylons are being set in place for a multitude of gas pumps.
AUBURN, AL
globalconstructionreview.com

Turner to give Alabama’s Tuskegee University $70,000 a year

Turner Construction will give Alabama’s Tuskegee University $70,000 a year to support students studying construction, architecture and engineering degrees. Turner Construction was the biggest contractor in the US by revenue last year. Meanwhile, Tuskegee is accredited under the Historically Black Universities and Colleges (HBCU) designation in the US. Starting...
TUSKEGEE, AL
WTVM

Jordan Vocational High School in Columbus introduces new program

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District’s Career, Technical and Agricultural Education Program (C-TAE) is letting the community know about the Heavy Equipment Operator Training Program at Jordan Vocational High School. Jordan High Vocational High School is one of six schools across Georgia to offer this program.
COLUMBUS, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Poverty and lack of tree cover overlap in Georgia cities

Trees are not equally distributed in Georgia’s largest cities. The website TreeEquityScore.org lets users zoom in and out of census tracts to visualize factors like lack of tree cover, race, and poverty. It shows that some majority-Black Columbus and Savannah census tracts have less than 15% tree cover in areas where the poverty rate exceeds […] The post Poverty and lack of tree cover overlap in Georgia cities appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
WTVM

Three arrested on burglary and theft charges in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Division arrested three men on burglary and theft charges. On Sept. 5, officers arrested 19-year-old Marquavion Armoney Hughley, of Opelika, 19-year-old Jacobbi Denard Sterling, of Montgomery, and 20-year-old Daylen Ja’Micheal Mills, of Opelika, on felony warrants charging each with burglary third degree and theft of property first degree.
AUBURN, AL
mercercluster.com

Bear Perspectives: Uninformed critiques of Macon are more harmful than you think

Bear Perspectives is a series of first-person essays written by upperclassmen students at Mercer University about their experiences in college and what they wish they knew as a first-year. Throughout the beginning of the semester, The Cluster will publish a variety of these essays covering various topics for the benefit of the class of 2026.
MACON, GA
