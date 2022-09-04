Read full article on original website
Auburn falls in the ESPN FPI after a week one victory
Auburn makes a significant drop in the ESPN FPI rankings.
Former Auburn football HC Gus Malzahn has name evoked during Clemson-Georgia Tech
On the same night Alabama Crimson Tide fans were making Gene Chizik comparisons as Dabo Swinney’s Clemson offense struggled to score points during the first quarter against Georgia Tech, Chizik’s Auburn football offensive coordinator’s name was evoked during the 2010 National Championship by a national college football pundit.
Horns down? Saban’s plan for addressing Alabama players on outlawed gesture
Horns down is the sickest of burns in the Texas athletics universe. The hand gesture, mocking the hook ‘em signal, has only taken off as resistance grew. It comes with risk on the football field. The Big 12 confirmed this summer that a player gesturing horns down could draw...
Here's what Auburn coach Bryan Harsin said to the media Monday
Here's what Auburn head football coach Bryan Harsin said during his Monday press conference.
Opelika-Auburn News
Several area high school games rescheduled to Thursday from Friday
Due to severe weather in the forecast for Friday, several area high school football games have been moved from Friday to Thursday. Beauregard, Beulah and Lee-Scott have had their football games moved to Thursday, as have Lanett, Glenwood and Chambers Academy. Storms are in the forecast in parts of the...
Alabama football coach on leave after video shows him punching player in locker room
A first-year Alabama high school football coach was placed on leave after a video surfaced that appeared to show a man striking a player in a locker room, news outlets reported. Blount High School coach Josh Harris was placed on administrative leave during an investigation into the video, which circulated...
Hawkinsville, September 07 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Macon County High School football team will have a game with Hawkinsville High School on September 07, 2022, 14:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Opelika-Auburn News
Construction continues on Buc-ee's Auburn; opening slated for 2023
For those who are wondering, yes, Buc-ee’s is coming soon to Auburn, but no, it won’t be this year. The beavers are, however, hard at work on the super travel center at exit 50 in Auburn just off I-85, as signs on the site indicate. The walls are going up for the main building and pylons are being set in place for a multitude of gas pumps.
globalconstructionreview.com
Turner to give Alabama’s Tuskegee University $70,000 a year
Turner Construction will give Alabama’s Tuskegee University $70,000 a year to support students studying construction, architecture and engineering degrees. Turner Construction was the biggest contractor in the US by revenue last year. Meanwhile, Tuskegee is accredited under the Historically Black Universities and Colleges (HBCU) designation in the US. Starting...
WTVM
Jordan Vocational High School in Columbus introduces new program
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District’s Career, Technical and Agricultural Education Program (C-TAE) is letting the community know about the Heavy Equipment Operator Training Program at Jordan Vocational High School. Jordan High Vocational High School is one of six schools across Georgia to offer this program.
Poverty and lack of tree cover overlap in Georgia cities
Trees are not equally distributed in Georgia’s largest cities. The website TreeEquityScore.org lets users zoom in and out of census tracts to visualize factors like lack of tree cover, race, and poverty. It shows that some majority-Black Columbus and Savannah census tracts have less than 15% tree cover in areas where the poverty rate exceeds […] The post Poverty and lack of tree cover overlap in Georgia cities appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Graduating classes from D.F. Douglass High School reunited in Montezuma
MONTEZUMA, Ga. — Alumni of D.F. Douglass High School reunited Labor Day weekend. The classes from 1958 to 1998 gathered in Montezuma to celebrate history and success stories. The event has special appearances from Congressman Sanford Bishop, Commissioner Carl Oliver, members from the 1981 State Football team and more.
66-Year-Old Jackie Polk Died In A Motor Vehicle in Macon (Macon, GA)
Authorities responded to a motor vehicle crash in Northside Drive, Macon at around 1:30 pm, on Monday that claimed a life. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office stated that the crash [..]
WTVM
Three arrested on burglary and theft charges in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Division arrested three men on burglary and theft charges. On Sept. 5, officers arrested 19-year-old Marquavion Armoney Hughley, of Opelika, 19-year-old Jacobbi Denard Sterling, of Montgomery, and 20-year-old Daylen Ja’Micheal Mills, of Opelika, on felony warrants charging each with burglary third degree and theft of property first degree.
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Jersey Mike's Subs - 133 Margie Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31093
Last Wednesday, our crew invaded Jersey Mike's Subs, in Warner Robins, Ga. Let's see what they found!. For this segment of VFR, while rummaging around in Warner Robins, Georgia, our crew decided to tackle the Jersey Mike's Subs location which is actually just next door to the Five Guys we evaluated in our very first episode of VFR.
Georgia woman left paralyzed after chiropractor visit starts recovery at Shepherd Center
ATLANTA — A Georgia Southern University grad who was left paralyzed after a visit to a chiropractor has started her recovery at the Shepherd Center in Buckhead. After spending weeks at Memorial Health in Columbus, Caitlin Jensen has now moved to the Shepherd Center, where she is undergoing speech, occupational, physical and recreational therapy.
mercercluster.com
Bear Perspectives: Uninformed critiques of Macon are more harmful than you think
Bear Perspectives is a series of first-person essays written by upperclassmen students at Mercer University about their experiences in college and what they wish they knew as a first-year. Throughout the beginning of the semester, The Cluster will publish a variety of these essays covering various topics for the benefit of the class of 2026.
Defunding law enforcement? Alabama sheriffs, county commission association sound alarm over drop in gun permit applications
Alabama sheriffs and the head of the state’s county commission association are sounding alarms about the financial implications of removing concealed carry permit revenues from their budgets. The cuts could be deep for county sheriffs and could shave off up to 50% or more from an agency’s budget within...
Alabama family offering $1,000 reward in hit and run case
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A Wedowee, Alabama family involved in a hit and run accident is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of whomever crashed into their car and fled the scene on foot. The crash happened on SR 219 near Pine Lake Road in Harris County, Georgia on March […]
Child from Warner Robins falls from third-floor balcony in Panama City
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Central Georgia four-year-old is dead after falling from a third-floor balcony in Florida. Our CBS affiliate, WECP, in Panama City along with their sister station, WJHG, report that it happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday at Laketown Wharf Resort. The Panama City Beach Police Department...
