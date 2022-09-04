Read full article on original website
Related
Steve Jobs' 23-year-old daughter, Eve, mocks Apple's new iPhone 14 with a meme suggesting it's exactly the same as last year's model
The late Steve Jobs' daughter Eve has gently mocked Apple's release of their new highly-anticipated iPhone 14 using an internet meme. Eve, 23, reacted to Wednesday's announcement by throwing some shade at the company's latest release. Together with a photo of a middle-aged man buying exactly the same shirt as...
Phone Arena
Amazon is selling Samsung's Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra at some of their lowest prices ever
Completely and predictably overshadowed by the hot new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 over the last few weeks, Samsung's latest "conventional" ultra-high-end phones are back in the spotlight today all of a sudden thanks to some... surprising Amazon offers. These are by far the best Labor Day...
Refinery29
The New Apple Watch Is High-Key Worth It — Here’s Why
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page. I’ve always liked the idea of a high-tech...
If You Own These Old iPhone Or iPad Models, Apple Has A Rare Software Update For You
Apple Inc AAPL released a security update for some older iPhone, iPad, and iPod models on Wednesday. What Happened: The iOS 12.5.6 update is available for iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus smartphones. Apple said that the update also extends to the iPad Mini 2 and iPad Mini...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elite Daily
The iPhone 14 Will Reportedly Come In A New Color That I Absolutely Need
It’s nearly fall, meaning pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween, and of course, the new iPhone. Every year around September, Apple announces the latest iPhone models. This year, Apple is expected to release the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. If reports are accurate, it would be the first time Apple releases a Max version of the iPhone since the iPhone XS Max. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment on a possible iPhone 14 and its features, but did not hear back at the time of publication.
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too
Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Four Amazon warehouse workers died on the job within a month
Amazon denies any responsibility for the deaths. Amazon/YouTubeAmazon denies fault, but critics argue it's further evidence of brutal labor conditions within the company.
ohmymag.co.uk
Think your phone may have been hacked? Here's how to tell
Apple, which has a reputation for being secure, recently warned iPhone, iPad and Mac users of a serious security breach that could give hackers full, remote access to these devices. Google, which owns the Android operating system, is constantly in the news for malware-laced apps that find their way to its Play Store and subsequently to users’ phones, putting their security at risk.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
9to5Mac
The iPhone 14 is coming next week; here’s every new feature
The iPhone 14 is coming in just a few days. We’ve been rounding up the latest rumors and expectations over the last year, and it’s almost time for an official announcement. The iPhone 14 lineup will include four models across two screen sizes, design changes, camera upgrades, and more. Here’s everything we know.
The new iPhone 14 will be available in 5 colors — here's how they look
The iPhone 14 starts at $799 and comes in 5 colors: blue, purple, midnight, starlight, and red.
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the most wanted iPhone in the fall
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Production and shipment data for display panels used in Apple'siPhone 14 lineup indicates Apple expects high demand for its iPhone 14 Pro models in the fall.
Apple Experts Agree: The One Setting You Should Change On Your iPhone If You Want A Faster Phone
This post has been updated since it originally published on November 28, 2021. How happy are you with your phone’s speed? If it took you a minute to think about that, chances are you are experiencing lulls from the time you type in a website address to the time you actually access it. Considering how much your iPhone costs, there’s no excuse for that. But the truth is: some settings and apps we use really do contribute to a slower device. And once you address the cause of the problem, you’ll probably be far happier with your device. Where to start? We spoke with two Apple experts who make things crystal clear by suggesting settings you should change on your iPhone if you want a faster phone. You’ll wonder why you didn’t make these changes sooner.
Why You Shouldn't Buy A New iPhone Right Now
Apple is just over a week away from introducing the world to its new phones in the iPhone 14 series. In just two weeks from now, meanwhile, the devices will reportedly start shipping to buyers. If you've lately been planning to splurge on a new iPhone, you should almost certainly put that scheme on hold until Apple's event on September 7. There are two major reasons for that, and they both come down to value.
Here's How Long A Tesla Model Y Battery Will Actually Last
Tesla has made quite a mark on the electric vehicle industry since the sale of its first all-electric vehicle in 2008. The automaker has come a long way since the introduction of its Roadster that year, and as of the second quarter of 2022, Tesla accounted for more than 66% of EV registrations in the U.S., according to data compiled by Experian. This is quite a feat, considering the competition stemming from manufacturers that have a long standing in the automotive world like BMW, Volvo, and Audi, all of which have notable electric models in production. Adding to this accomplishment is the idea that many U.S. consumers aren't ready to leap to an all-electric vehicle, preferring to stay with more moderately-priced hybrids instead.
CARS・
CNET
7 Android Tips and Tricks to Improve Your Phone's Performance
Android 13 is finally here for supported Google Pixel devices, but if you can't currently update, there are other ways to improve your Android's performance without a major software overhaul. No matter if you have a Samsung Galaxy, Motorola or OnePlus -- you can optimize your battery life and speed up your phone by tinkering with the settings you already have.
CNET
iPhone 14 Expected to Launch Tomorrow. But When Is the Release Date?
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple is likely a day away from announcing its new iPhone. The iPhone 14 line, including Pro, Max and Pro Max versions, is expected to launch at Apple's "Far Out" event on Wednesday, Sept. 7. If you're thinking about buying a new iPhone, you'll likely want to wait to get the official new details on the iPhone 14 -- but when exactly will it be released?
The Verge
Amazon will shut down Amazon Care on December 31st
Amazon plans to shut down Amazon Care, the virtual health service it first launched in 2019, by the end of the year. The company announced the decision to Amazon Care employees on Wednesday, The Washington Post reported. “Although our enrolled members have loved many aspects of Amazon Care, it is...
Phone Arena
Apple announces the AirPods Pro 2
After almost 3 years, Apple has finally unveiled the successor to the original AirPods Pro. The company’s most high-end earbuds are getting an upgrade in the form of the Apple AirPods Pro 2. The latter made their debut alongside the new iPhone 14 lineup, the Apple Watch 8 and...
Buying Amazon Return Pallets and Reselling Products Can Be a Profitable Side Hustle
Amazon is one of the top 10 most valuable companies in the world, giving retail brands and small businesses an easy platform to sell their products. It’s also a useful platform for reselling items, giving entrepreneurs an alternative to generating e-commerce revenue. But there is one method of making money that Amazon doesn’t talk about, and that’s through Amazon return pallets.
Comments / 0