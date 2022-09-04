As friends and families mourn victims of recent murder-suicides in CT, statistics show incidents of domestic violence continue to climb

A crowd of over 250 people attended a vigil for East Granby library director Doreen Jacius on Monday night. Mike Mavredakis/Hartford Courant/TNS

In the span of just 48 hours in Connecticut last weekend, two women were killed in apparent murder-suicides, another was kidnapped with her infant and a third was forced out of her home with her baby as her partner shouted at her from a window, leading to a 10-hour police standoff, according to police and court records.

On Aug. 28, in the small town of East Granby, a devoted mother of two and beloved director of the local library was fatally shot at least three times inside her home. Doreen Jacius’ death was ruled a homicide, while her husband — a seargent with the Avon Police Department — died by suicide, according to the Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The night before, 21-year-old Caroline Anne Ashworth was shot to death sitting in the driver’s seat of a car parked outside of a condominium complex in Wethersfield.

She died from multiple gunshot wounds and her death was ruled a homicide. Just outside the car, 59-year-old Michael Mollow — a Branford dentist — was found dead from a gunshot wound to his torso. His death was ruled a suicide, according to the Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, reports of domestic violence soared across the nation. When states went into lockdowns and imposed curfews and closures to help stop the spread of the virus, many victims were essentially locked inside with another deadly threat: their partners.

Now that lockdowns have been lifted, many victims are finding themselves back at work or social situations that give them an opportunity to report their abuse, seek help and make plans to leave.

“We’re seeing an increasing number of women who are running for their lives,” said Sharon Moales, a licensed clinical social worker at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Domestic violence experts from across the state said they are seeing skyrocketing numbers of reported domestic violence incidents and that in many cases, the violence is escalating.

‘The most dangerous time for a victim is when she’s leaving’

Wethersfield Police Department Lieutenant Michael Wren told The Courant that Mollow and Ashworth were in a relationship at one point but were estranged at the time of the murder.

That night, Ashworth went to visit someone at the condo complex, and Mollow was lying in wait for her, according to police.

“It appears that he was there waiting for her to show up and visit whoever she was going to meet with, and he confronted her and then whatever happened, happened,” said Wren of the ongoing investigation.

Mollow allegedly approached Ashworth while she was still inside the car, fatally shot her, and then shot himself, according to police and medical examiner’s records.

Ashworth was more than 30 years younger than Mollow. Sources close to her confirmed that at some point the two had been in a relationship. Ashworth had graduated from Clements High School in Sugar Land Texas in 2019, according to posts her mother made on Facebook.

Her family issued a statement that said they “are overwhelmed with grief” and asked for privacy as they mourn her loss. Police said they are still investigating to determine more details of what led to the murder-suicide.

“Obviously we want to see if we can establish some sort of motive,” said Wren.

Statistically, victims of domestic violence are at the highest risk when they are leaving, talking about leaving or making plans to leave their abuser, according to the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

“The most dangerous time for a victim of abuse is when she’s leaving. That’s when we see homicides,” said Paolo Serrecchia, site manager for the BHCare Hope Family Justice Center after participating in a roundtable discussion about domestic violence in the state.

Moales, who has worked with victims of domestic violence in Connecticut for more than three decades, agreed.

“That’s the scariest time for a woman, if the perpetrator figures out she’s going to leave. When you get ready to leave that’s when you’re most at risk,” she said. “That’s when homicides happen or serious injuries happen, when they end at the hospital. It’s when they’re leaving.”

Rise in incidents a ripple effect of COVID

Moales said that she has been seeing an unprecedented number of domestic violence victims coming into the emergency room with injuries caused by their partners.

They’re trying to get their finger on the pulse of what is leading to this drastic spike, she said, but signs point to wide-reaching ripple effects of the pandemic.

In the 2021 fiscal year, the CCDAV served 5 percent more domestic violence victims than the year before, totaling about 38,989 people. They expect those numbers will continue to rise as people are back in situations where they can report their abuse, returning to work, school and socializing.

In 2021, shelters ran at an average of 156% capacity, up 30% from the previous year.

“The pandemic has both increased the complexity of victim needs and created additional barriers to access services,” the CCDAV said. Their 18 organizations spread throughout the state are working to help all those in need and the expected influx.

Liza Andrews, director of public policy and communications at the CCDAV, said domestic violence is all about control, coercion and power.

Andrews said that during the pandemic, when children weren’t going to school and people were working from home and avoiding social gatherings, abusers felt like they had the control they wanted. Now, they’re starting to lose that.

“Abusers are trying to make that victim solely dependent on them,” said Andrews. “Now that victim is able to get back out and into society, they’re losing some of that control.

“And leaving is always the most dangerous time because that’s when the abuser is going to feel the most out of control.”

One in four women will experience domestic violence

On Aug. 27 in Ansonia, a 22-year-old woman and her 6-month-old daughter were allegedly abducted by the baby’s father.

According to court testimony, the woman was at a family party with her baby when Joshua Lopez, of the Bronx, allegedly showed up and demanded to see their daughter. A protective order had been issued out of New York City between Lopez and the woman, according to court records.

After becoming combative at the party and demanding to see his daughter, Lopez allegedly grabbed his child’s mother and demanded she get into the car he was driving. The woman, holding the baby, got into the car and Lopez drove away.

The woman and her baby were found safe that night and Lopez was taken into custody by the Shelton Police Department. He appeared in court in Derby last week, where a judge ordered him to have no contact with the woman or their child. He is scheduled to appear in court next on Oct. 6 and his bond was set at $50,000.

In the same town the next night, an Ansonia man was charged with assault and disorderly conduct after allegedly yelling at his girlfriend, the mother of their baby, while armed with a handgun forcing her out of the home. Police responded to reports of a disturbance and found the woman visibly upset, holding her 9-month-old daughter outside as the baby’s father shouted at her from their third-floor apartment, police said.

Law enforcement officers and negotiators spent more than 10 hours trying to convince the man, Gabriel Resto, to come out of the house, eventually deploying a “non-lethal irritant” into the apartment, according to police.

Resto came downstairs but tried to turn around and go back to his apartment, police said, at which point Connecticut State Police emergency responders used a “less lethal impact munition” — a projectile delivered by a firearm that is less likely to kill its target — on Resto in order to subdue him and take him into custody, police said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in four women and one in seven men across the United States will experience domestic violence at the hands of an intimate partner in their lifetime. But Andrews wants victims of domestic violence to know that they aren’t alone and that when they reach out for help. They’re in the driver’s seat.

“That they’re not alone and services are available seven days a week. It could just be someone to talk to,” said Andrews. “If your gut tells you things are wrong, if you get that gut feeling, then give us a call.”

Not just another statistic

As police in Ansonia, Wethersfield and Connecticut State Police continue investigating last week’s murder-suicides, Doreen Jacius’ family and friends mourned in private services on Thursday and Friday.

Claire Malloy didn’t know Doreen Jacius well but said she still touched her life in a meaningful way.

Malloy works for Oxen Hill Farm, which coordinates farm-order pickups at the East Granby Library where Doreen was a director. Once a week, Malloy would see Doreen and the two would chat about their children being off at college far away, Malloy’s son at UConn; Doreen’s daughter Amanda studying in Florida.

“I found immense solace each week checking in with Doreen as we compared notes about Jack being 40 minutes away at UConn and Amanda being down in Florida,” Malloy said in a post on Facebook after Jacius’ murder. “I relied on seeing her weekly for that brief but important check-in.”

Those moments meant the world to Malloy as she navigated the first year of her son being away from home.

“She was someone I knew it was OK to make eye contact with even if the eyes held some tears,” said Malloy.

Though they were just acquaintances, two moms bonding over their children and vegetables, Malloy said her impact will be long-lasting.

“Truthfully, I barely knew her,” she said. “But she made a difference for me, and I will be forever grateful.”

Malloy said that Jacius always made everyone from the farm feel welcome during drop-offs at the library. The farm staff would try to set aside a few extra pieces of zucchini for Jacius. They knew that she and her daughter, Sarah, loved it.

Malloy said that Jacius also ordered vegetables from the farm. On Thursday, Malloy came across Jacius’ list for the week. She had chosen two batches of zucchini, her favorite, along with a pint of cherry tomatoes, onions, garlic and potatoes.

“Doreen fully anticipated being alive and cooking for herself today,” said Malloy.

Malloy said that as the community comes to terms with Jacius’ tragic death, she hopes that people realize the magnitude of how many people are affected by domestic violence and how complex and dangerous relationships involving domestic violence can be.

Though a murder like Jacius’, at the hands of her husband, sends shock waves through the community, Malloy said it shouldn’t be a shock to know that abuse is happening in a town like East Granby. She knows that more people she knows and loves will, sadly, statistically, be victims of domestic violence.

Nationwide data shows that victims are five times more likely to die at the hands of their abuser if the abuser has access to a firearm, according to Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Incidents of physical abuse are also 12 times more likely to be deadly when a firearm is involved, as in the deaths of Jacius and Ashworth, and 75 percent of murder-suicides involve firearms.

Malloy hopes Jacius’ story will be elevated to raise awareness about the risks of domestic violence and not let her memory become just another statistic.

“Statistically we should not be surprised this happened,” Malloy said. “Devastated, shocked, angry, yes … but this happens to women every single day.”

Free, safe, confidential help is available via email, text, call or live chat at 888-774-2900 or CTsafeconnect.org .