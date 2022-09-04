Read full article on original website
Video: Some sun Thursday with warmer-than-normal temperatures returning for the weekend
After some beneficial rain to start the week, a dry stretch has begun with warmer-than-normal temperatures returning for the weekend. Building high pressure will set us up for several nice days of weather to end the week with calm conditions. After highs in the 70s again today, temps climb back into the lower 80s Friday (away from the coast), and low to mid-80s for the weekend.
VIDEO: Clouds give way to sunshine
After some beneficial rain to start the week, a dry stretch now follows with warmer-than-normal temperatures returning for the weekend. Some low clouds and patchy fog will be with us to start, but those should break as drier air works in from the north during the day today. Temperatures will be warmer, with highs generally in the 70s with a light breeze...coolest along the coast.
Video: Clearing skies ahead of warmer end to week in New Hampshire
It's been a rainy stretch across New Hampshire, but the wet weather winds down tonight. What follows is a dry stretch with warmer-than-normal temperatures returning for the weekend. A few scattered showers continue this afternoon, with the steadiest rain confined to far southern parts of the Granite State.
Rain tapers off in New Hampshire; sunny, dry stretch ahead
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The rain continued for many New Hampshire communities for a second straight day Tuesday, but it will taper off for most before sunset. Several communities picked up 1-3" of rainfall. A soaking rainfall is just what we needed to make a dent in the ongoing drought.
Video: Cool and overcast with chance of heavy rain
MANCHESTER, N.H. — After a great weekend of weather, Labor Day turns soggy and cool with the potential of some areas of heavy rain through tonight and early Tuesday. A flood watch is in effect for the southeastern half of NH through Tuesday morning.
Video: Warming temperatures as sun breaks through in New Hampshire
After some beneficial rain to start the week, a dry stretch now follows with warmer-than-normal temperatures returning for the weekend. Lingering clouds have been slowly breaking apart as drier air works in from the north during the day. Temperatures will be warmer, with highs generally in the 70s and a light breeze, coolest along the coast.
Video: Rain begins to move out in New Hampshire
After a soggy and cool Labor Day with some heavy rain, the last of the rain today...then a sunny stretch of weather begins. After already picking up over an inch or two of rain (more in some spots,) periods of rain continue this afternoon, especially south of the mountains, while northern areas see mainly dry conditions and breaks of sun by the end of day. It will remain cool again with highs in the 60's.
Video: Heavy rain to continue through Tuesday across parts of New Hampshire
After a great weekend of weather, Labor Day ends up soggy and cool with the potential of some heavy rain through tonight and early Tuesday. A flood watch is in effect for the southeastern half of NH through Tuesday morning. After already picking over an inch or two of rain...
Hurricane Earl to become 'major' soon | Here's what that means for Maine this weekend
MAINE, USA — The National Hurricane Center's latest observation of Hurricane Earl puts it 440 miles south of Bermuda in the Atlantic Ocean, moving northward with max sustained winds of 85 mph. Earl is easy to see on the water vapor satellite imagery as it churns in the Atlantic...
Flood watch posted for eastern, southern New Hampshire as heavy rain moves through
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A flood watch is in effect for southern and eastern parts of New Hampshire tonight into Tuesday as steady rain falls on Labor Day. After already picking over an inch or two of rain in some spots through the afternoon, periods of rain continue this evening, especially south of the mountains.
13 Terrifying Haunts In Maine, New Hampshire, And Massachusetts
So, with Labor Day, and the majority of summer, in the rearview, it is time to start thinking about fall. Yes, summers in New England are a lot of fun, but there is a lot to look forward to this fall, too. Brewfests, cornfield mazes, apple picking, SO MUCH PUMPKIN SPICE, and a lot of Halloween-themed events and attractions.
Hare Are Some Wintertime Uses for 3 New Hampshire Summertime Businesses
Hello, and welcome to the New Hampshire Seacoast – formerly seasonal, but now operating year-round!. Let me take you on a tour of some of our favorite destinations, which you can now enjoy 24/7/365 (’66, if ‘tis a Leap!). In the summertime, Captain’s Cove Adventure Golf in...
NH Chronicle: A regatta to remember
Monday, September 12th — A few weeks ago some of the world's very best sailors came to The Granite State to compete. The seasoned skippers descended upon Lake Sunapee for The Star Class Western Hemisphere Championship on board some of the most technically challenging sailboats on the water. Plus,...
Flash flood warning issued to parts of northeastern Massachusetts; heavy rain and thunderstorms expected to continue till Tuesday
On Monday morning, meteorologists issued a flash flood warning to parts of Middlesex County, towns and municipalities above Boston, as heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue on through Tuesday. National Weather Service meteorologists issued the early Monday morning flood warning for residents of Waltham, Malden, Medford, Woburn, Reading...
The Very BEST Breakfast Joint In Every New England State… and some fun runner-ups
The difference between a good breakfast place and a lousy one is an important difference to take note of. Nobody wants to start the day with a lousy breakfast. So let’s help you find the good ones and help you avoid those lousy potholes. Our friends at Mashed looked at awards, reviews, personal experiences, recommendations, and whatever other data they could scrape up to find the best breakfast place in every state. We’ll focus on their picks for The Very Best Breakfast Joints In Every New England State, and we’ll throw in some fun runner-ups for good measure – because everyone needs options.
E-ZPass mix-up between New Hampshire, Massachusetts, leaves woman with hundreds in mistaken tolls
BOSTON — Traffic on our roads is becoming a major headache again, but it's haunting Jeanette White even when she's not stuck in it. The Massachusetts driver has been charged hundreds of dollars in tolls for trips on highways she hasn't driven on dating back to 2017. "I have...
The fight over the future of Mount Washington
A train trundles up the side of Mount Washington, bringing owner Wayne Presby to the top. The wind moves fast at that height, where the weather can turn quick enough to kill. The train moves slowly, climbing up the steep grade at just under 5 miles per hour. Presby recalls the Cog Railway as a […] The post The fight over the future of Mount Washington appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine
I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens. It seems that one's happiness can be based on more...
NH Chronicle: Food Trucks that are keeping the summer vibes rolling
Wednesday, September 14th — Tonight, we are keeping the summer vibes rolling with some alfresco dining at three food trucks serving up everything from Downeast Dogs to lobster rolls. Plus, a well-known NH photographer sets out to document all of the State, everyday life, highs, and lows. It's a...
Loved ones remember Maine victims of New Hampshire crash
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — Family and friends are grieving the loss of three people from South Berwick that were killed in a car crash in Rollinsford, New Hampshire, over the weekend. Police said 58-year-old Peter Ronchi, 22-year-old Gavin Sorge Jr., and 23-year-old Sean Kamszik were killed in the crash.
