Video: Some sun Thursday with warmer-than-normal temperatures returning for the weekend

After some beneficial rain to start the week, a dry stretch has begun with warmer-than-normal temperatures returning for the weekend. Building high pressure will set us up for several nice days of weather to end the week with calm conditions. After highs in the 70s again today, temps climb back into the lower 80s Friday (away from the coast), and low to mid-80s for the weekend.
VIDEO: Clouds give way to sunshine

After some beneficial rain to start the week, a dry stretch now follows with warmer-than-normal temperatures returning for the weekend. Some low clouds and patchy fog will be with us to start, but those should break as drier air works in from the north during the day today. Temperatures will be warmer, with highs generally in the 70s with a light breeze...coolest along the coast.
Video: Clearing skies ahead of warmer end to week in New Hampshire

It's been a rainy stretch across New Hampshire, but the wet weather winds down tonight. What follows is a dry stretch with warmer-than-normal temperatures returning for the weekend. A few scattered showers continue this afternoon, with the steadiest rain confined to far southern parts of the Granite State. Later this...
Rain tapers off in New Hampshire; sunny, dry stretch ahead

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The rain continued for many New Hampshire communities for a second straight day Tuesday, but it will taper off for most before sunset. Several communities picked up 1-3" of rainfall. A soaking rainfall is just what we needed to make a dent in the ongoing drought.
Video: Cool and overcast with chance of heavy rain

MANCHESTER, N.H. — After a great weekend of weather, Labor Day turns soggy and cool with the potential of some areas of heavy rain through tonight and early Tuesday. A flood watch is in effect for the southeastern half of NH through Tuesday morning. As a slow-moving wave of...
Video: Warming temperatures as sun breaks through in New Hampshire

After some beneficial rain to start the week, a dry stretch now follows with warmer-than-normal temperatures returning for the weekend. Lingering clouds have been slowly breaking apart as drier air works in from the north during the day. Temperatures will be warmer, with highs generally in the 70s and a light breeze, coolest along the coast.
Video: Rain begins to move out in New Hampshire

After a soggy and cool Labor Day with some heavy rain, the last of the rain today...then a sunny stretch of weather begins. After already picking up over an inch or two of rain (more in some spots,) periods of rain continue this afternoon, especially south of the mountains, while northern areas see mainly dry conditions and breaks of sun by the end of day. It will remain cool again with highs in the 60's.
