ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hartford, CT

Here’s why American School for the Deaf plans a dormitory expansion on its West Hartford campus

By Alison Cross, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qHTLx_0hhi6MgS00
The American School for the Deaf established the first permanent school for the deaf in the United States in 1817, a crucial milestone in the way society related to people with disabilities, according to the school's website. Douglas Hook/Hartford Courant/TNS

The American School for the Deaf is exploring the construction of new dormitories on its West Hartford campus to provide the school’s growing population of students with autism and emotional and behavioral challenges with a tailored living environment in which they can thrive.

“The facilities we currently have on campus are not the best fit, and it’s not saying that they’re in bad condition, they’re just not the best fit because they were not designed for that specific kind of program,” ASD Executive Director Jeff Bravin said. “We realize it’s time to shift our focus and really give attention to the students who have emotional and behavioral issues and also those who are on the autism spectrum.”

Bravin said the dormitory construction is phase one of a six-year development initiative that includes plans for a new academic building, STEM center, visual communications center and museum.

The State of Connecticut Health and Educational Facilities Authority reported that ASD would construct two new dormitories with $20 million from a direct placement offering purchased by M&T/People’s United Bank, according to minutes from CHEFA’s July 20 meeting.

The school is still exploring additional financing and revenue sources for the dormitories’ construction, Bravin said, and a concept and strategic plan will be presented to the ASD Board of Directors on Sept. 28 for approval.

Bravin said he was optimistic that construction could start in the spring or summer of 2023 and finish as the school welcomes its new students for the fall of 2024.

“This is not something that the school has just spontaneously decided to embark on. This is something that we have been considering and discussing in my time, over the past several years as executive director,” Bravin said. “The entire ASD community would be so excited if we could actually make this a reality.”

Since 1817, ASD has educated deaf and hard-of-hearing students. In 1982, ASD launched its PACES Residential Treatment Program to support deaf and hard-of-hearing students with emotional and behavioral challenges. ASD expanded its programming in 2016 to include students on the autism spectrum who are deaf, hard-of-hearing and hearing non-verbal.

The residential treatment program operates 24 hours a day. Currently, ASD serves 35 students in the program who range in age from 6 to 22 and come from across the country. Bravin said that ASD projects that the program will grow by more than 40%.

While the design phase has yet to commence, Bravin said that ASD’s goal is to create a dormitory that follows a pod concept that will group students based on need or age. Bravin said the pods will include sensory rooms, quiet spaces, socialization and activity rooms, places where visiting families can gather, staff and support offices, and a space to prepare students for life after their eventual transition out of ASD.

Bravin said he is excited about the dormitory project and the future development on ASD’s campus. Bravin said he hopes to foster a school environment that provides universal accessibility.

“Regardless of whether it’s a child with hearing loss or a child in a wheelchair, or with another kind of disability, we want to make sure that everybody feels like they are on equal ground,” Bravin said. “Our tagline is ‘Always able.’ We believe that every individual student should have all of the intellectual, physical, emotional and social supports that they need. … This project will truly make every student always able.”

Alison Cross can be reached at across@courant.com .

Comments / 1

Related
FOX 61

Where to get the updated COVID booster in Connecticut

CONNECTICUT, USA — Thousands of updated COVID-19 booster shots have arrived in Connecticut and are ready to be given to those who are eligible. FOX61 reached out to several major providers today and some started administering doses this week, including Hartford HealthCare. What you need to know:. The updated...
CONNECTICUT STATE
hk-now.com

Noah Burr Wins the Gold in the 2022 Connecticut State Skills Conference!

Haddam Killingworth News is often approached by people in various environments who begin their conversation with the sentence, “You know, you should write about…people would love to know this good news!”. On one such occasion, my ears perked up because the good news I was hearing was about...
HADDAM, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Hartford, CT
Education
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Education
City
West Hartford, CT
State
Connecticut State
Hartford, CT
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dormitories#Dormitory#Deaf People#K12#The American School#Asd#M T
Yale Daily News

New Asian market opens its doors in New Haven

Offering everything from squishmallows to Korean mascara, a New Haven store specializing in various Asian products has opened its doors to local buyers. This June, Zakka Yale officially opened on Chapel Street with a grand opening in July attended by Mayor Justin Elicker and other city officials. The store sells a mix of Korean, Japanese and Chinese beauty products, household items and snacks. Yanhua Xie, the store manager and a shareholder in Zakka, said one of the store’s goals is to promote Asian culture and products.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NewsTimes

'Candlewood:' Behind the CT legends that inspire the movie

An upcoming fictional horror movie based in New Milford has resurrected a number of legends surrounding the area. "Candlewood," which was filmed in New Milford and is tentatively set for a 2023 release, focuses on a family who moves from New York to Connecticut amid the pandemic. When they move, local legends of Lover's Leap in New Milford and the underwater town of Jerusalem at the bottom of Candlewood Lake, begin to compound with daily life as New York transplants begin to get killed off.
NEW MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Spelling error: Hartford exit misspelled on I-84 west

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The exit for Flatbush Avenue on I-84 westbound left drivers wondering: Did I see that right? The highway sign for the left Exit 45 currently reads “Flatbnsh Avenue,” as of Wednesday evening. A spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Transportation told News 8 they’re aware of the error on the sign […]
HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
105.5 The Wolf

Connecticut is Way Overdue For a License Plate Redesign

While everyone was checking out the beautiful vehicles at the excellent Danbury War Memorial Car Show this weekend, I noticed how boring our current tri-blue Connecticut license plate looks on a 26-coats of paint Mustang. Powder Blue Connecticut? Stank. What I loved seeing were original Connecticut license plates on these...
CONNECTICUT STATE
News 12

Connecticut attorney accused of assaulting fellow lawyer

A Connecticut attorney is due in court Thursday after being charged with assaulting a fellow lawyer. A viewer sent News 12 video taken outside Derby Superior Court. It appears to show attorney Rob Serofinowitz in a heated argument with a man later identified as another lawyer. The argument ends with...
DERBY, CT
Eyewitness News

New apartment building opens in downtown Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - New apartments are now open and leasing in downtown Hartford, right next to Dunkin’ Donuts Park. The North Crossing Development is a key element to redeveloping the area. This parcel of land used to be a vacant parking lot. Now it’s home to 270 apartment...
HARTFORD, CT
UC Daily Campus

UConn Health combats opioid crisis with local program

UConn Health, along with the local nonprofit Community Mental Health Affiliates (CMHA), has launched a program, IMPACT, to help reduce opioid use in vulnerable and homeless populations in New Britain and Bristol. “It’s a very important project and I’m glad to be part of it,” Dr. Karen Steinberg, an associate...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Register Citizen

Norwich elementary student threatened school shooting on TikTok, superintendent says

NORWICH — An elementary school student has been suspended after posting a TikTok video threatening a school shooting, the district’s superintendent said. In a letter to the school community, Superintendent of Schools Kristen Stringfellow said she was contacted by Norwich police on Sunday about a “concerning message” the student posted to the video app.
NORWICH, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy