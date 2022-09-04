Here’s why American School for the Deaf plans a dormitory expansion on its West Hartford campus

The American School for the Deaf established the first permanent school for the deaf in the United States in 1817, a crucial milestone in the way society related to people with disabilities, according to the school's website. Douglas Hook/Hartford Courant/TNS

The American School for the Deaf is exploring the construction of new dormitories on its West Hartford campus to provide the school’s growing population of students with autism and emotional and behavioral challenges with a tailored living environment in which they can thrive.

“The facilities we currently have on campus are not the best fit, and it’s not saying that they’re in bad condition, they’re just not the best fit because they were not designed for that specific kind of program,” ASD Executive Director Jeff Bravin said. “We realize it’s time to shift our focus and really give attention to the students who have emotional and behavioral issues and also those who are on the autism spectrum.”

Bravin said the dormitory construction is phase one of a six-year development initiative that includes plans for a new academic building, STEM center, visual communications center and museum.

The State of Connecticut Health and Educational Facilities Authority reported that ASD would construct two new dormitories with $20 million from a direct placement offering purchased by M&T/People’s United Bank, according to minutes from CHEFA’s July 20 meeting.

The school is still exploring additional financing and revenue sources for the dormitories’ construction, Bravin said, and a concept and strategic plan will be presented to the ASD Board of Directors on Sept. 28 for approval.

Bravin said he was optimistic that construction could start in the spring or summer of 2023 and finish as the school welcomes its new students for the fall of 2024.

“This is not something that the school has just spontaneously decided to embark on. This is something that we have been considering and discussing in my time, over the past several years as executive director,” Bravin said. “The entire ASD community would be so excited if we could actually make this a reality.”

Since 1817, ASD has educated deaf and hard-of-hearing students. In 1982, ASD launched its PACES Residential Treatment Program to support deaf and hard-of-hearing students with emotional and behavioral challenges. ASD expanded its programming in 2016 to include students on the autism spectrum who are deaf, hard-of-hearing and hearing non-verbal.

The residential treatment program operates 24 hours a day. Currently, ASD serves 35 students in the program who range in age from 6 to 22 and come from across the country. Bravin said that ASD projects that the program will grow by more than 40%.

While the design phase has yet to commence, Bravin said that ASD’s goal is to create a dormitory that follows a pod concept that will group students based on need or age. Bravin said the pods will include sensory rooms, quiet spaces, socialization and activity rooms, places where visiting families can gather, staff and support offices, and a space to prepare students for life after their eventual transition out of ASD.

Bravin said he is excited about the dormitory project and the future development on ASD’s campus. Bravin said he hopes to foster a school environment that provides universal accessibility.

“Regardless of whether it’s a child with hearing loss or a child in a wheelchair, or with another kind of disability, we want to make sure that everybody feels like they are on equal ground,” Bravin said. “Our tagline is ‘Always able.’ We believe that every individual student should have all of the intellectual, physical, emotional and social supports that they need. … This project will truly make every student always able.”

Alison Cross can be reached at across@courant.com .