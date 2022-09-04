ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Hill, CT

Jehovah’s Witnesses in Connecticut and around the world get back on the road

By Don Stacom, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LHgXx_0hhi6Lnj00
In Rocky Hill on Friday morning, Jehovah’s Witnesses James and Denise Vernale from Middletown restarted their door-to-door ministry after more than 2 1/2 years on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many homeowners along Rachel Drive weren't home or weren't answering, but some residents spoke with the Vernales about the Gospel. Douglas Hook/Hartford Courant/TNS

For the first time since early 2020, that knock on your door could be Jehovah’s Witnesses calling. The organization’s members hit the streets in Connecticut last week to spread their religious message in person for the first time since the pandemic hit.

To James and Denise Vernale of Middletown and thousands of other Witnesses in Connecticut, getting back to speaking with strangers about the Gospel was a big part of getting beyond the worst of COVID-19 restrictions.

“We thought, ‘We can’t wait to get back to talking with our neighbors,’” said James Vernale, a Jehovah’s Witness who walked Rachel Drive in Rocky Hill on Friday morning to spread the organization’s message.

He and his wife, Denise, were among an estimated 14,000 Jehovah’s Witnesses in Connecticut and as many as 9 million worldwide who suspended their evangelical door-to-door campaigns in March of 2020. The organization also ceased all in-person meetings at its Kingdom Halls and canceled thousands of large in-person annual gatherings across the globe.

The in-person meetings resumed in March, and as of Thursday the organization’s leadership approved a return to door-to-door ministries. That was huge progress for the Vernales, who have a combined 70 years of experience walking through neighborhoods to talk about their beliefs surrounding God and eternal life.

“We were able to pivot to other forms of our ministry during the pandemic — phone calls and letter writing to keep relationships going with neighbors and friends we’ve talked to in the past,” Vernale said. “But it was sad we couldn’t do this like we used to do.”

Denise Vernale agreed.

“We kept up our spirituality. We stayed focused. We stayed positive,” she said. “But I found it isolating. It was sad not to see our neighbors, not having that face-to-face contact.”

On most Friday mornings during the year, the Vernales walked through central Connecticut neighborhoods to greet people at their front doors and perhaps strike up conversations about religion and life. Over the years, they’ve been accustomed to a full range of reactions: receptive conversationalists, uninterested but polite refusals, hesitant people afraid of sales pitches and angry — perhaps profanity-infused — rejections.

“Even though we haven’t been here in 2 1/2 years, we may get some people today saying, ‘Why are you coming here all the time?!’ and then slam the door in our face,” James Vernale said. “But from a spiritual sense, we find that Jesus told us, ‘I want you to be better people.’ And he wants us to share that with others. The reason is because you love your neighbor.

“With that mindset of loving your neighbor, it’s an opportunity for us to show our love for our neighbor, even though we’d get some not-so-nice comments from time to time. And we show God that we have that love and that it’s motivating us to do something. What we do really is community service.”

Like Jehovah’s Witnesses elsewhere in the country, the Vernales said they don’t argue with people who hold other beliefs, those who are busy at the moment or anyone simply uninterested in talking.

At the first several houses the Vernales visited Friday, the homeowners were either away or talked briefly, staying pleasant if non-committal.

“I’m a Christian. My husband and I are active members in our church in Hartford,” one woman told them.

“There are different qualities we are trying to develop within our selves so we can better share with others,” James Vernale said Friday. “Love is the dominant quality. Hope is another — hope that there may be somebody in this neighborhood who will want to listen, maybe someone going through a difficult time, someone we can bring good news to who is trying to find it.”

Rachel Vernale said she can get fulfillment even out of encounters where the message isn’t welcome.

“My joy comes from sharing the good news we’re sharing. However it’s received I still feel good that I shared it,” she said. “And I can see past it and see that maybe the person is going through difficult circumstances. Maybe at another time they’ll think about what we said.”

Don Stacom can be reached at dstacom@courant.com .

Comments / 59

Laurie-Ann Labrecque
4d ago

Damn, I had hoped the did away with canvassing. Time to put my Pagan decorations out. Here in CT they refuse to get the hint.

Reply(5)
16
Melinda
4d ago

I do not open my door for anyone I don’t know. These days, nobody should be going door to door.

Reply(2)
18
David Barz
4d ago

From these comments you can really tell just how far satan has entered the hearts of people. I guess people don’t believe in what the Bible has to say. It’s very sad to see very nice people who are truly wanting you to know about God and what he promises for all of man kind, and being treated so selflessly by fellow human beings. I know Witnesses and it’s the only religion in the world that has increased in size and no matter what part of the 4 corners of the earth you may live are teaching the exact same lessons. No other religion in the world does this. Think about this one thing. For Centuries Christian has been pitted and killing other Christians during war but all praying to the exact same God for victory. Do you really believe that’s how God wants you to believe? By these comments, I would say “yes.”

Reply(16)
6
Related
CBS New York

See it: Bear snatches bag of trash outside Connecticut home

WILTON, Conn. -- A home in Connecticut had an unwelcome visitor Tuesday.A security camera captured a bear taking a trash bag from outside a home in Wilton and walking away, undeterred by the rain.Experts say visits like this are a good reminder to secure your trash.The New York Department of Environmental Conservation advises using bear-resistant trash cans and masking garbage odors with ammonia-soaked rags.
WILTON, CT
News 12

Connecticut attorney accused of assaulting fellow lawyer

A Connecticut attorney is due in court Thursday after being charged with assaulting a fellow lawyer. A viewer sent News 12 video taken outside Derby Superior Court. It appears to show attorney Rob Serofinowitz in a heated argument with a man later identified as another lawyer. The argument ends with...
DERBY, CT
WTNH

Spelling error: Hartford exit misspelled on I-84 west

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The exit for Flatbush Avenue on I-84 westbound left drivers wondering: Did I see that right? The highway sign for the left Exit 45 currently reads “Flatbnsh Avenue,” as of Wednesday evening. A spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Transportation told News 8 they’re aware of the error on the sign […]
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rocky Hill, CT
City
Middletown, CT
Middletown, CT
Society
Local
Connecticut Society
State
Connecticut State
NewsTimes

'Candlewood:' Behind the CT legends that inspire the movie

An upcoming fictional horror movie based in New Milford has resurrected a number of legends surrounding the area. "Candlewood," which was filmed in New Milford and is tentatively set for a 2023 release, focuses on a family who moves from New York to Connecticut amid the pandemic. When they move, local legends of Lover's Leap in New Milford and the underwater town of Jerusalem at the bottom of Candlewood Lake, begin to compound with daily life as New York transplants begin to get killed off.
NEW MILFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

Connecticut Has The Highest Car Repair Cost in the Nation

I hate to the bearer of bad news all the time, but we do live in CT where bad news seems to grow on trees. The Nutmeg State has the highest average car repair cost of any of the 50 states according to a new report from Car MD. Our average labor cost per repair is $136.84, coupled with our average parts cost per repair $281.53 and you get a total of $418.37, the most in America.
CONNECTICUT STATE
105.5 The Wolf

Connecticut is Way Overdue For a License Plate Redesign

While everyone was checking out the beautiful vehicles at the excellent Danbury War Memorial Car Show this weekend, I noticed how boring our current tri-blue Connecticut license plate looks on a 26-coats of paint Mustang. Powder Blue Connecticut? Stank. What I loved seeing were original Connecticut license plates on these...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
FOX 61

Where to get the updated COVID booster in Connecticut

CONNECTICUT, USA — Thousands of updated COVID-19 booster shots have arrived in Connecticut and are ready to be given to those who are eligible. FOX61 reached out to several major providers today and some started administering doses this week, including Hartford HealthCare. What you need to know:. The updated...
CONNECTICUT STATE
rew-online.com

Flaherty & Collins Announces $200M Waterfront Development in Bridgeport, CT

Flaherty & Collins Properties (F&C), in partnership with RCI Group and the City of Bridgeport, Connecticut, has announced a $200 million mixed-use waterfront development at Steelepointe Harbor. The project, which has already procured a construction lender, includes 420 new rental apartments and 10,000 square feet of commercial retail space. “This...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
UC Daily Campus

Community defense group opposes white supremacists in New England

In the aftermath of the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court on June 24, growing acts of transphobia and sightings of white supremacist groups in Connecticut and New England have been reported. The Connecticut John Brown Gun Club has emerged as one of the groups most dedicated to combating far-right agitators and protecting vulnerable communities in Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Eyewitness News

A list of Halloween events throughout Connecticut

(WFSB) - School is back in session and fall is rapidly approaching. That means Halloween events across the state are on the calendar. Mark these down for a spooktacular time:. Moonlit Graveyard Ghost Tours in Mystic - Aug. 19-Dec. 2. Corn Maze at Lyman Orchards in Middlefield - Sep. 3-16.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Rain Drenches Parts of Connecticut Including Norwich, Lisbon

As heavy rain drenched Norwich, in some spots, the ground and drains couldn't keep up with the rain that has fallen so far in this area. Up to three inches fell across the city in a few hours, with radar estimates showing spots got pounded with close to five inches of rain.
NORWICH, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy