Jehovah’s Witnesses in Connecticut and around the world get back on the road

In Rocky Hill on Friday morning, Jehovah's Witnesses James and Denise Vernale from Middletown restarted their door-to-door ministry after more than 2 1/2 years on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many homeowners along Rachel Drive weren't home or weren't answering, but some residents spoke with the Vernales about the Gospel.

For the first time since early 2020, that knock on your door could be Jehovah’s Witnesses calling. The organization’s members hit the streets in Connecticut last week to spread their religious message in person for the first time since the pandemic hit.

To James and Denise Vernale of Middletown and thousands of other Witnesses in Connecticut, getting back to speaking with strangers about the Gospel was a big part of getting beyond the worst of COVID-19 restrictions.

“We thought, ‘We can’t wait to get back to talking with our neighbors,’” said James Vernale, a Jehovah’s Witness who walked Rachel Drive in Rocky Hill on Friday morning to spread the organization’s message.

He and his wife, Denise, were among an estimated 14,000 Jehovah’s Witnesses in Connecticut and as many as 9 million worldwide who suspended their evangelical door-to-door campaigns in March of 2020. The organization also ceased all in-person meetings at its Kingdom Halls and canceled thousands of large in-person annual gatherings across the globe.

The in-person meetings resumed in March, and as of Thursday the organization’s leadership approved a return to door-to-door ministries. That was huge progress for the Vernales, who have a combined 70 years of experience walking through neighborhoods to talk about their beliefs surrounding God and eternal life.

“We were able to pivot to other forms of our ministry during the pandemic — phone calls and letter writing to keep relationships going with neighbors and friends we’ve talked to in the past,” Vernale said. “But it was sad we couldn’t do this like we used to do.”

Denise Vernale agreed.

“We kept up our spirituality. We stayed focused. We stayed positive,” she said. “But I found it isolating. It was sad not to see our neighbors, not having that face-to-face contact.”

On most Friday mornings during the year, the Vernales walked through central Connecticut neighborhoods to greet people at their front doors and perhaps strike up conversations about religion and life. Over the years, they’ve been accustomed to a full range of reactions: receptive conversationalists, uninterested but polite refusals, hesitant people afraid of sales pitches and angry — perhaps profanity-infused — rejections.

“Even though we haven’t been here in 2 1/2 years, we may get some people today saying, ‘Why are you coming here all the time?!’ and then slam the door in our face,” James Vernale said. “But from a spiritual sense, we find that Jesus told us, ‘I want you to be better people.’ And he wants us to share that with others. The reason is because you love your neighbor.

“With that mindset of loving your neighbor, it’s an opportunity for us to show our love for our neighbor, even though we’d get some not-so-nice comments from time to time. And we show God that we have that love and that it’s motivating us to do something. What we do really is community service.”

Like Jehovah’s Witnesses elsewhere in the country, the Vernales said they don’t argue with people who hold other beliefs, those who are busy at the moment or anyone simply uninterested in talking.

At the first several houses the Vernales visited Friday, the homeowners were either away or talked briefly, staying pleasant if non-committal.

“I’m a Christian. My husband and I are active members in our church in Hartford,” one woman told them.

“There are different qualities we are trying to develop within our selves so we can better share with others,” James Vernale said Friday. “Love is the dominant quality. Hope is another — hope that there may be somebody in this neighborhood who will want to listen, maybe someone going through a difficult time, someone we can bring good news to who is trying to find it.”

Rachel Vernale said she can get fulfillment even out of encounters where the message isn’t welcome.

“My joy comes from sharing the good news we’re sharing. However it’s received I still feel good that I shared it,” she said. “And I can see past it and see that maybe the person is going through difficult circumstances. Maybe at another time they’ll think about what we said.”

