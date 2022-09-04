ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

ASK IRA: Is this a lull or end to Heat’s chances for a major deal?

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 4 days ago

Q: This summer’s free agency is like the current South Florida housing market, grossly overpriced. I love Donovan Mitchell’s offensive game. If I had a choice between Donovan (minus Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and three first-round picks) and a fully healthy Victor Oladipo plus Herro, Robinson and my draft picks, I couldn’t say no fast enough. People forget that three of our last four picks resulted in Bam Adebayo, Herro and Precious Achiuwa. I would take pre-injury Oladipo over Mitchell straight up because of Victor’s defensive superiority. There will be a foreclosure sale at some point in the season, and maybe we only need a fixer upper. – Robert, Fort Lauderdale.

A: And that’s significant, that the NBA trade season doesn’t end in July or August or September or the preseason. Plus the way the Heat have structured their contracts, Victor Oladipo and Dewayne Dedmon become trade eligible at midseason, as does Caleb Martin (as players signed in the offseason). When you are desperate, you move. How exactly are the Heat desperate? For all the external pontification, can anyone definitively say that a top-four seed is beyond their means at the moment? A failure is the sky falling. It still looks pretty blue out there at the moment (except for the thunderstorms).

Q: As much as something can still happen before February, I hope nothing happens. I believe we sit tight and trust Pat Riley. – Brent, Wellington.

A: There are two types of offseasons: the ones when you exit a season feeling good and see a team with the potential to further grow, and the ones when you feel as if you have to do something, anything. It is during those latter offseasons that enduring mistakes can be made, when you load up contractually with Dion Waiters and James Johnson. Repeat: “The.” “Sky.” “Is.” “Not.” “Falling.”

Q: When has the Godfather led us astray? – Adam.

A: When he drafted Michael Beasley ahead of Russell Wesbrook and Kevin Love? When he gave those extra draft picks to the Cavaliers and Raptors to give LeBron James and Chris Bosh extra seasons that they then bypassed? When he went along with casting aside Mike Miller for salary-cap reasons and allowing Dwyane Wade to depart in free agency? But that’s besides the point, because those are the exceptions. And this is not just Pat Riley, it is the expertise of Andy Elisburg and Adam Simon, as well. That trinity does not lead astray. Exhale.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Wellington, FL
City
Miami, FL
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Dewayne Dedmon
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Victor Oladipo
Person
Duncan Robinson
Person
Michael Beasley
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Chris Bosh
Person
Dwyane Wade
Person
Pat Riley
Person
Dion Waiters
Person
Donovan Mitchell
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

38K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy