ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weed, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Federal judge orders WH to turn over emails sent by Karine Jean-Pierre and Fauci to social media platforms after they were accused of 'trying to censor stories on Hunter Biden, COVID and mail-in voting'

A federal judge sided with Republican officials on Tuesday in ordering the White House to turn over messages discussing misinformation and content censorship with social media companies. US District Judge Terry Doughty gave the Biden administration 21 days to hand over emails sent by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Chief...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Lincoln, CA
City
Weed, CA
Weed, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
The Associated Press

Bernard Shaw, CNN's 1st chief anchor, dies at 82

NEW YORK (AP) — Bernard Shaw, former CNN anchor and a pioneering Black journalist remembered for his blunt question at a presidential debate and calmly reporting the beginning of the Gulf War in 1991 from Baghdad as it was under attack, has died. He was 82. He died of pneumonia, unrelated to COVID-19, on Wednesday at a hospital in Washington, according to Tom Johnson, CNN’s former chief executive. A former CBS and ABC newsman, Shaw took a chance and accepted an offer to become CNN’s chief anchor at its launch in 1980. He later reported before a camera hurriedly set up in a newsroom after the 1981 assassination attempt on President Ronald Regan. He retired at age 61 in 2001.
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

Timeline: The life of Queen Elizabeth

LONDON (Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and the nation’s figurehead for seven decades, has died aged 96, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday. Following is a timeline of the queen’s life and reign:
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ferries#Taiwan#Ap News#Roseburg Forest Products#The Mill Fire#Wilkes Barre
The Associated Press

Retailers pull lobster from menus after 'red list' warning

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Some retailers are taking lobster off the menu after an assessment from an influential conservation group that the seafood poses too much of a risk to rare whales and should be avoided. Whales can suffer injuries and fatalities when they become entangled in the gear that connects to lobster traps on the ocean floor. Seafood Watch, which rates the sustainability of different seafoods, said this week it has added the American and Canadian lobster fisheries to its “red list” of species to avoid. The organization, based at Monterey Bay Aquarium in California, said in a...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Hurricane Kay set to brush Mexico's Baja peninsula

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Kay steamed toward a possible brush with land on a sparsely populated stretch of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula Thursday, and forecasters say it might bring rains to southernmost California by the weekend. Authorities in Baja opened shelters and closed schools ahead of Kay, which had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph). Forecasters said it could bring hurricane-force winds to parts of the peninsula and brush central Baja on Thursday around the village of Punta Abreojos, near the gray whale sanctuary of El Vizcaino. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said there is a chance the outer bands of the big storm could bring heavy rain — and possibly flash floods — to parts of scorched Southern California and southwestern Arizona on Friday night and Saturday.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy