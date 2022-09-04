Read full article on original website
Related
Subway Customer Forced to Leave After Embarrassing Interaction With Worker
Thousands of commenters applauded the Subway worker for how she dealt with the "rude" customer.
Google, Amazon employees protest companies' $1.2 billion deal with Israel
Hundreds of employees of Google and Amazon will hold protests on Thursday outside the companies' headquarters, in opposition to the $1.2 billion Project Nimbus deal with the Israeli government and military.
NJ.com
NJ
208K+
Followers
119K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0