Read full article on original website
Onda Beach
4d ago
He Sure Can an Should be Treated as anyone else would be. All on the Facts . No one is Above the Law.
Reply
4
Related
Fact Check: Could Barack Obama Be Appointed Donald Trump's Special Master?
Several social media users have joked approvingly about the idea of Obama reviewing documents seized at Mar-a-Lago, but could it really happen?
Geraldo Rivera Of Fox News Makes Stunning Announcement About Donald Trump
The conservative channel's host might hear from the former president about this.
Trump tried to pay off $2million he owed a lawyer with a horse and turned down an attorney because he wasn't 'bombastic enough', New York Times reporter claims in new book
Donald Trump once tried to settle a $2million lawyer's bill with the deed for a $5 million stallion, according to a forthcoming book. 'Once he regained the capacity for speech,' the lawyer 'stammered … "This isn't the 1800s. You can't pay me with a horse.'" Trump is famous for...
Michelle Obama has a dig at Donald Trump in White House portrait remarks: ‘Once our time is up, we move on’
Former first lady Michelle Obama had a thinly-veiled dig at Donald Trump during powerful remarks at the unveiling of her official White House portrait on Wednesday.Speaking about the significance of the moment and the importance of “participating in and watching our democracy” she referred to the “peaceful transition of power” in a clear reference to the final months of the Trump presidency.She further said, that those in power work and serve “for as long as we can, as long as the people choose to keep us here,” adding: “once our time is up, we move on”.After the unveiling of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
See Melania Trump text message that left former Trump press secretary 'sickened'
Former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has revealed a text exchange between her and former first lady Melania Trump asking to release a statement condemning any violence on January 6.
Steve Bannon Says 'They Will Have To Kill Me' In Response To New Indictment
Bannon will reportedly hand himself into New York prosecutes in fraud investigation, which echoes the case which Donald Trump pardoned him over.
Ex-Special Master Kenneth Feinberg Foresees Problem With Trump's Case
The man brought in to oversee 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund says candidates who match the criteria and are willing to go against the DoJ may be hard to find.
Dr. Oz Campaign Hires Actors To Play Convicted Felons Supporting Fetterman
Oz has launched an "Inmates for Fetterman" initiative that focuses on the Republican's criticism of his opponent's views on crime.
RELATED PEOPLE
Trump Support Collapses, Majority of Independents Don't Want 2024 Run: Poll
A new survey found that 28 percent of the key demographic would back Trump running again, compared to 41 percent who voted for him in 2020.
Ukraine Kills 83 Russians, Destroys Military Equipment, Ammo Depots: Report
Ukraine's military said that it destroyed three Russian ammunition warehouses in the Kherson region and killed 83 Russian troops on Tuesday.
Ukrainians Sank Russian Ship Week After U.S. Training on Missile Launcher
Dr. William LaPlante, U.S. undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, reportedly said that the training took place over Memorial Day weekend.
Ukraine Soldiers Pretend to be Dead to Trick Russians in Video
The footage appears to shows multiple "dead" Ukrainian soldiers, all lying prone and lifeless on a river bank.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Steve Bannon Could Be Behind Bars Before Fraud Trial Begins
Bannon turned himself in to New York prosecutors Thursday after more than a year-long legal battle over his role in an alleged money laundering scheme.
'Total Mess Here'—Russian Soldier Reveals Kherson Chaos in Intercepted Call
The soldier reportedly said in the intercepted call that all bridges in the Kherson region have been damaged by Ukrainian shelling.
What Polls Say About Beto O'Rourke vs. Greg Abbott 2 Months Before Election
The newest University of Houston-Texas Southern University poll on August 28 showed Abbott leading O'Rourke by seven points, 49 percent to 42 percent.
Pro-Oz Group Releases Ad Black Democrats Fear Could Cost Fetterman Election
One Democratic organizer said it could have the same effect on Black voters as Hillary Clinton's "super predators" comment in 2016.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ukraine Retakes 'Key Terrain' in Blow to Russia Supply Lines: General
The Ukrainian counterattack is occurring in the Kharkiv Oblast, which was overtaken by Russian forces in May.
Russian Force Sees 'Mass Desertion' Amid Putin's Recruitment Push: Report
This "mass desertion" is occurring among a group of Russian troops in a Russian-backed region of Moldova, according to Ukrainian military intelligence.
Russia Suffers 'Significant Losses' as Kherson Offensive Ramps Up—Ukraine
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that Kyiv's forces had "successfully repelled" Russian attacks.
Ukraine Map Reveals Just How Much Territory Retaken in Counteroffensive
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address that "we have good news from the Kharkiv region."
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
109K+
Post
958M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 5