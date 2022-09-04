ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 5

Onda Beach
4d ago

He Sure Can an Should be Treated as anyone else would be. All on the Facts . No one is Above the Law.

Reply
4
Related
The Independent

Michelle Obama has a dig at Donald Trump in White House portrait remarks: ‘Once our time is up, we move on’

Former first lady Michelle Obama had a thinly-veiled dig at Donald Trump during powerful remarks at the unveiling of her official White House portrait on Wednesday.Speaking about the significance of the moment and the importance of “participating in and watching our democracy” she referred to the “peaceful transition of power” in a clear reference to the final months of the Trump presidency.She further said, that those in power work and serve “for as long as we can, as long as the people choose to keep us here,” adding: “once our time is up, we move on”.After the unveiling of...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Dershowitz
Person
Andrew Napolitano
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jury Trial#Jury Selection#Fbi#Trial By Jury#The Department Of Justice#Doj#Fox News#Harvard#Taylor Trial Consulting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
109K+
Post
958M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy