Donald Miller
Donald E. Miller, age 76, of Cottage Hills, passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Bria of Wood River. He was born September 9, 1945, in Alton, the son of Robert Miller and Dorothy (Mook) Mudd. He married Suzanne Buescher on November 5, 1969 and she survives. Donald was in...
Mississippi Earthtones plans river cleanup
The local chapter of the Sierra Club Alton Main Street, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are calling on volunteers for their 16th annual Mississippi Earthtones River Clean-up. The conservation and clean-up event is always held the weekend after the Mississippi Earthtones Festival and is planned for September 24th. Volunteers and staff will work to rid local islands and shorelines of the Mississippi of trash and debris.
Vintage Market Days is a Unique Shopping Experience in St. Louis
If you are a fan of vintage upscale jewelry, clothes, antiques, and so much more then you can't miss the Vintage Market Days of St. Louis happening this month!. Vintage Market Days of St. Louis is set to kick off once again on September 16th and stay open through the 18th, and it is all happening on both floors of the St. Charles Convention Center at 1 Convention Center Plz St. Charles, MO 63303. So what exactly can you expect from the Vintage Market Days of St. Louis? Well, on their website they say...
Edward Boone
Edward Harvey Boone, 74 of Granite City passed away peacefully on August 31, 2022 while fishing in Canada. Ed was born on December 3, 1947 in Granite City; the son of the late Harvey E. and Bertha M. (Lancaster) Boone. He served proudly in the Army Security Agency during Vietnam and was employed at Shell Oil until his retirement. Ed attended Calvary Life Church in Granite City and was a devoted husband of 53 years until his wife Rayleen’s passing. Eddie was known to all for his love of fishing, hunting, and for teasing and telling stories. While he took fishing and hunting trips his entire life, his passion was undoubtedly his family. There was never a time that he was too busy to shoot BB guns, ask advice, or spend time with his kids and grandkids. He was a staple on the sidelines of every sporting event and it was no secret he was their #1 fan. He was a wonderful father, and truly shined as a papa. He leaves behind a legacy of strength, goodness, and nothing but beautiful, sweet (and some ornery) memories. Whether you called him dad, papa, brother, or friend; we are so much richer for knowing him and will no doubt miss his big stature and even bigger heart. We take great comfort in knowing he was reunited with the love of his life and that we will see him again someday. Ed is survived and will be missed by his four daughters, Daveda “Dee Dee” Malinosky of Granite City, Christine Graville of Scottsdale, AZ, Rachel and Jason Ellis of Troy, IL, Kimberly and James Boyd of Granite City; grandchildren Zachary and Sarah White, Sarah Fuller, Jacob and Haley White, Nathan and Teagan Graville, Mitchell Graville, Annastin Ellis, Devin Ellis, Peyton Ellis, Bristol Ellis, J.D. Ellis, Hunter Boyd, Piper Boyd, JT Boyd; 10 great- grandchildren. He leaves behind his younger siblings Lois, Kenny, Mark, and Dave; who will now have to take the reins of teasing each other until the five of them are together again. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 12, 2022 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at Calvary Life Church, 4650 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of Eddie’s life, visitation will continue on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at 10:00 a.m. at the church with Pastor Mark Maynard officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.
See inside: Converted Missouri church is now $1.4M home
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A former Episcopal Methodist church in a south St. Louis, Missouri neighborhood converted into a home can be yours for just $1.4 million. This 115-year-old historic gothic church has been completely transformed and is currently being used as a...
Alton Expo starts tonight
The Alton Expo starts tonight, with four nights of carnival food, rides, games, and other special attractions on the Alton riverfront. Centered around the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, there will be local bands throughout the event, a fishing tournament on Saturday, and rides starting at 5pm tonight and tomorrow, and at 1pm Saturday and Sunday.
Kristine Main
Kristine Ann Main, 32, died at 4:28 p.m. Monday, September 5, 2022 at her home in Wood River. Born July 3, 1990 in Alton, she was the daughter of Traci (Eaton) Frost of Granite City and the late John M. Selhime. Along with her mother, Kristine is survived by her husband, Sean Main, a daughter, Gabrielle Kessler, two sons, Maysn Patterson and Ayden Patterson, a brother, Michael Selhime, two sisters, Autumn Harzy and Morgan Selhime, her grandmother Anita Depper and her aunt, Holly VonBurg. Visitation will be from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Larry McKinnon
Larry R. McKinnon, 79, of Hamburg passed away September 3, 2022, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis with his family by his side. He was born January 15, 1943, in Hardin, Illinois, to the late Noah and Beulah McKinnon. On August 25, 1962, he married “the prettiest girl he’d ever seen”, Mary I. Hill at Batchtown Methodist Church in Batchtown, Illinois. They recently celebrated 60 years of marriage and Larry was always willing to give his best bit of marriage advice to anyone who asked. A simple “Yes, Dear” is the perfect answer to every question your wife asks.
Donald Vitale
Donald Albert Vitale, 75, passed away 3::36 pm, Sunday, September 4, 2022 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City. Born February 24, 1947 in Litchfield, he was the son of Albert "Bert" and Marie (Degardin) Vutale. He had been employed in the P400 Unit of the Olin Corporation for...
8 things to do this fall in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — The foliage is stunning during the fall season and St. Louisans can find several local things to do to embrace autumn vibes. Here are eight things you can check out in the coming months. 1. Visit a pumpkin patch and pumpkin-carving. There are several pumpkin-patch locations...
Bonnie Tiemann
Bonlyn “Bonnie” Roth Tiemann, born October 11th, 1940 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on August 30, 2022, in Godfrey, Illinois at her home. She was a joyous and youthful 81 years old. Bonnie was a gracious wife and homemaker with her husband of 60 years, Fred Tiemann. Loved by many and a true inspiration to all who knew her, Bonnie was a lifelong giver and bright light, known for her vivacious demeanor and bottomless well of willingness to help others from a place of love.
Your Event Center & Your Boutique Hotel
Your browser does not support the audio element. Barbie and Bryan Brynildsen join the show to chat about the rebranding of the WOW event centers and hotel with a new name and plans for a possible bed and breakfast in Alton.
Melanie Rees
Melanie T. Rees, 64, of Edwardsville, Illinois passed away at her home on August 28, 2022. She was born July 18, 1958 in St. Charles, Missouri, a daughter of the late Francis Marion and Helen “Louise” (Bruch) Rees. Melanie had worked in the insurance industry with many years of service in management. She was a very talented artist and always enjoyed sketching and drawing. She enjoyed music and cherished her family. She is survived by eleven brothers and sisters and their spouses, Ursula and Mike Jostedt of St. Charles, Missouri, Joan and John Burks of East Alton, Donna and Lonnie McCoy of East Alton, Tom and Debe Rees of Granite City, David Rees of Worden, Mary Lou and Tim Lyerla of Granite City, Mack and Felicia Rees of Edwardsville, Emily and Alexander Wilson of Glen Carbon, Jean Marie Causey of Granite City, Andrew Rees of Granite City and Stephanie and Dennis Squibb of Grand Rapids, Michigan; many nieces; nephews; great nieces; great nephews; cousins; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Peter Rees.
Meet Kristie! News 4′s pet of the week
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Kristie is News 4′s four-legged friend of the week. If you’re interested in adopting Rick from the Humane Society of Missouri, call 314-951-1562 or visit their website hsmo.org/adopt.
Taco shop opens in Pevely church
Lanijah Daniels opened an unusual food service today (Sept. 6). First of all, the business, called LaniFuego’s, is housed in the kitchen at the First Baptist Church of Herculaneum-Pevely, 1315 Abbey Lane. Another thing that makes the business unusual is its limited menu – Mexican street tacos, Mexican street...
When could it snow in St. Louis?
ST. LOUIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. In fact, the earliest measurable snowfall in the St. Louis area happened on October 20, 1916. During most years the snow starts falling in December.
Daniel Cichlar
Daniel Boyd Cichlar, 77, passed away peacefully the morning of Monday, September 5, 2022 at his home surrounded by family and friends. He was born on June 18, 1945 in Effingham, IL, the son of John and Marcella (Kennedy) Cichlar. He graduated from Marquette Catholic High School in 1963 and...
Parades held to mark Labor Day
Labor Day parades were held on Monday in Granite City, Belleville, and St. Louis. Union members and their families either marched in the parades or watched from the sidelines as they celebrated the labor movement, its history, and shared the challenges of fighting for workers rights and a livable wage.
What A Catch!
Jake Williams, 12, experienced the catch of a lifetime at Kirkwood Lake on Aug. 8 when he caught a 7.5-pound catfish while fishing with his friend. | photo courtesy of Lara Williams.
