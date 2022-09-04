Edward Harvey Boone, 74 of Granite City passed away peacefully on August 31, 2022 while fishing in Canada. Ed was born on December 3, 1947 in Granite City; the son of the late Harvey E. and Bertha M. (Lancaster) Boone. He served proudly in the Army Security Agency during Vietnam and was employed at Shell Oil until his retirement. Ed attended Calvary Life Church in Granite City and was a devoted husband of 53 years until his wife Rayleen’s passing. Eddie was known to all for his love of fishing, hunting, and for teasing and telling stories. While he took fishing and hunting trips his entire life, his passion was undoubtedly his family. There was never a time that he was too busy to shoot BB guns, ask advice, or spend time with his kids and grandkids. He was a staple on the sidelines of every sporting event and it was no secret he was their #1 fan. He was a wonderful father, and truly shined as a papa. He leaves behind a legacy of strength, goodness, and nothing but beautiful, sweet (and some ornery) memories. Whether you called him dad, papa, brother, or friend; we are so much richer for knowing him and will no doubt miss his big stature and even bigger heart. We take great comfort in knowing he was reunited with the love of his life and that we will see him again someday. Ed is survived and will be missed by his four daughters, Daveda “Dee Dee” Malinosky of Granite City, Christine Graville of Scottsdale, AZ, Rachel and Jason Ellis of Troy, IL, Kimberly and James Boyd of Granite City; grandchildren Zachary and Sarah White, Sarah Fuller, Jacob and Haley White, Nathan and Teagan Graville, Mitchell Graville, Annastin Ellis, Devin Ellis, Peyton Ellis, Bristol Ellis, J.D. Ellis, Hunter Boyd, Piper Boyd, JT Boyd; 10 great- grandchildren. He leaves behind his younger siblings Lois, Kenny, Mark, and Dave; who will now have to take the reins of teasing each other until the five of them are together again. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 12, 2022 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at Calvary Life Church, 4650 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of Eddie’s life, visitation will continue on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at 10:00 a.m. at the church with Pastor Mark Maynard officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.

