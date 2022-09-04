The Great Resignation may be waning, but workers are still looking for a raise. Since April of last year, people have searched for jobs that pay $20 per hour more than they’ve searched for jobs that pay $15 per hour, according to a new analysis from Indeed’s Hiring Lab. That’s a change from 2019 and 2020, when job searches on Indeed's platform that mentioned “$15” outnumbered those that mentioned “$20.”

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO