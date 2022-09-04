Read full article on original website
Young Americans Who Were Burned By The Great Recession And Pandemic Are Turning To Labor Unions Now More Than Ever
For Tyler Keeling, a Starbucks worker in California, his interest in forming a union began after he saw a TikTok video about the union effort at the coffee chain’s location in Buffalo. “I was like, wait, hold on, what is going on?” the 26-year-old said. “And then I started...
Quiet quitting, real quitting, unionizing — what else are American workers up to?
How we work, when we work, how much we work – it's all shifting on a scale not seen in decades.
The Highest Paying Jobs You Can Get Without a College Degree
President Joe Biden announced on Aug. 24 that the U.S. would forgive up to $10,000 of student loan debt for non-Pell Grant recipients earning less than $125,000 a year. The White House said the move aims to “address the burden of growing college costs,” particularly for families. College graduates tend to earn much higher wages […]
Don't Call It 'Quiet Quitting.' Many Workers Are Fighting Wage Theft
Search queries for the term "Quiet Quitting" hit an all-time high in August.
The Unemployment Insurance System Is Not Ready For The Next Recession
No one knows exactly when the next recession will happen, but layoff victims will certainly fall into a safety net that is weaker than ever. After Congress turbocharged jobless benefits in response to the coronavirus pandemic, lawmakers in three states have already slashed the state-funded benefits that are the foundation of the unemployment insurance system.
Travel nurses start to leave the field after pandemic hiring boom
Nurses lured by the promise of big paychecks for travel gigs during the pandemic are starting to follow other nurses in leaving the profession, NBC News reports. Why it matters: Gaps in the health care workforce are a growing concern as longtime employees, particularly nurses and others on the front lines, have begun leaving the field.
The History Of Labor Day
The Industrial Revolution of the 19th century sparked a growth in business and production for the United States. Factory and mill working began to overtake farming as more and more people moved out to the cities to find work. Despite the unsafe work conditions and long work hours people of...
Half of US workers say they are ‘quiet quitting’: poll
Story at a glance More than 50 percent of U.S. workers admit to being “quit quitters,” according to a new Gallup Poll. The poll shows that the number of employees who are disengaged with their work has jumped significantly since the pandemic. The most disengaged workers are Gen Z employees or younger millennials. The trend…
UPS to hire more than 100K workers for the holidays: how to snag a job
Unemployment rates in the U.S. may have increased slightly this August, but around 100,000 people have a chance to snag a new job at UPS for the upcoming holiday season.
Job Hunters Are Increasingly Searching for Gigs That Pay $20 (or More) an Hour
The Great Resignation may be waning, but workers are still looking for a raise. Since April of last year, people have searched for jobs that pay $20 per hour more than they’ve searched for jobs that pay $15 per hour, according to a new analysis from Indeed’s Hiring Lab. That’s a change from 2019 and 2020, when job searches on Indeed's platform that mentioned “$15” outnumbered those that mentioned “$20.”
They Were Told They’d Find Good Tech Jobs. Now They’re Being Hounded for Thousands of Dollars
Tech boot camps dangled the prospect of well-paid jobs in tech, 'debt-free.' Students were left owing thousands instead
