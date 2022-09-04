ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

24/7 Wall St.

The Highest Paying Jobs You Can Get Without a College Degree

President Joe Biden announced on Aug. 24 that the U.S. would forgive up to $10,000 of student loan debt for non-Pell Grant recipients earning less than $125,000 a year. The White House said the move aims to “address the burden of growing college costs,” particularly for families.  College graduates tend to earn much higher wages […]
HuffPost

The Unemployment Insurance System Is Not Ready For The Next Recession

No one knows exactly when the next recession will happen, but layoff victims will certainly fall into a safety net that is weaker than ever. After Congress turbocharged jobless benefits in response to the coronavirus pandemic, lawmakers in three states have already slashed the state-funded benefits that are the foundation of the unemployment insurance system.
Axios

Travel nurses start to leave the field after pandemic hiring boom

Nurses lured by the promise of big paychecks for travel gigs during the pandemic are starting to follow other nurses in leaving the profession, NBC News reports. Why it matters: Gaps in the health care workforce are a growing concern as longtime employees, particularly nurses and others on the front lines, have begun leaving the field.
theodysseyonline.com

The History Of Labor Day

The Industrial Revolution of the 19th century sparked a growth in business and production for the United States. Factory and mill working began to overtake farming as more and more people moved out to the cities to find work. Despite the unsafe work conditions and long work hours people of...
The Hill

Half of US workers say they are ‘quiet quitting’: poll

Story at a glance  More than 50 percent of U.S. workers admit to being “quit quitters,” according to a new Gallup Poll.   The poll shows that the number of employees who are disengaged with their work has jumped significantly since the pandemic.   The most disengaged workers are Gen Z employees or younger millennials.  The trend…
Money

Job Hunters Are Increasingly Searching for Gigs That Pay $20 (or More) an Hour

The Great Resignation may be waning, but workers are still looking for a raise. Since April of last year, people have searched for jobs that pay $20 per hour more than they’ve searched for jobs that pay $15 per hour, according to a new analysis from Indeed’s Hiring Lab. That’s a change from 2019 and 2020, when job searches on Indeed's platform that mentioned “$15” outnumbered those that mentioned “$20.”
