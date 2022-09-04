ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, IL

Jersey County plans Otterville road project

The Jersey County Highway Department is gearing up for a $3.5 million road project in 2023. Paid for in large part with rural safety grant money, there are plans to redo a portion of Otterville Road from Illinois Route 16 all the way to the Village of Otterville. Jersey County...
JERSEY COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Mississippi Earthtones plans river cleanup

The local chapter of the Sierra Club Alton Main Street, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are calling on volunteers for their 16th annual Mississippi Earthtones River Clean-up. The conservation and clean-up event is always held the weekend after the Mississippi Earthtones Festival and is planned for September 24th. Volunteers and staff will work to rid local islands and shorelines of the Mississippi of trash and debris.
ALTON, IL
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Drug, theft charges filed in Madison County

EDWARDSVILLE – Drug, cannabis and theft cases were among felony charges filed Tuesday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Isaiah L. Hammonds, 32, of Alton, was charged Sept. 6 with unlawful possession with intent to deliver controlled substance, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony; and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a Class 4 felony.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
KMOV

48-hour boil advisory issued for areas of Jefferson County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A voluntary boil advisory was issued for parts of the city of Arnold following a leak. The Jefferson County Public Water Supply District #8 advised residents of the following areas to take additional precautions after a leak occurred at 10 a.m. Wednesday: the intersection of Local Hillsboro Road and Matterhorn Drive, south to the intersection of Local Hillsboro Road and Happy Drive and all roadways in between.
ARNOLD, MO
advantagenews.com

Second Madison County property tax installment is due

It’s September 7 and that means if you live in Madison County, the second installment for paying your property tax bill is due today. The Treasurer's Office reminds if you take advantage of the 4-payment plan you should have that payment in by the end of the day. Taxes are owed on more than 135,000 parcels county-wide.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Wood River council tables agreement with city manager

Concerns from Wood River city councilman Jeremy Plank put the brakes on an ordinance that would have authorized a deal to hire a permanent city manager. Under the proposal, Mayor Tom Stalcup would enter into an employment agreement with interim city manager Steve Palen Tuesday night that would have removed the interim tag.
WOOD RIVER, IL
advantagenews.com

IDOT wrapping up big area projects

It’s been a busy 2022 for the Illinois Department of Transportation in the Riverbend, with three big projects either done or close to it. One project that has been going on most of the year is the Route 140 repave between Alton and Bethalto, which is done with the exception of a couple of areas that need patching.
ALTON, IL
5 On Your Side

$112M warehouse development approved in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A warehouse developer is planning another industrial park in St. Louis County, this time with three new buildings on 90.95 acres. Kansas City-based NorthPoint Development received zoning approval Thursday from the Maryland Heights City Council for River Valley Commerce Center, a development of three large warehouses totaling more than 1 million square feet at 149 River Valley Drive and 860 Hog Hollow Road.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
madisoncountyjournal.com

Madison men set alligator record

Two Madison alligator hunters set a new state record for the longest female alligator on Aug. 28. Jim and Richie Denson caught the alligator that measured 10 feet two inches long on the Pearl River about five miles north of the Ross Barnett Reservoir. That record ties a previous world...
MADISON, IL
advantagenews.com

Changes coming to traffic on 67 at Riverlands Way

The road project on the Missouri side of the Clark Bridge to make both lanes the same elevation is entering a new phase and with it, comes new traffic restrictions. Starting Thursday evening after rush hour, the crossover at Riverlands Way will be shut down to allow construction crews safe access to the new lanes.
ALTON, IL
Illinois Business Journal

SIUE revitalizes former Lindenwood Belleville campus into new Justice, Workforce Development Hub

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is addressing a critical shortage of forensic scientists, advancing criminal justice research, and supporting reform through the launch of the new Southwestern Illinois Justice and Workforce Development Campus at the vacated Lindenwood-Belleville campus, in partnership with the City of Belleville, Illinois State Police, Southwestern Illinois College (SWIC), and other collaborators.
BELLEVILLE, IL
News Break
Politics
advantagenews.com

I-CASH events coming to Granite City and Roxana

Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerich’s office is the facilitator of the I-CASH program, which has returned over $1 million in lost or forgotten property to its rightful owners. A couple of I-CASH events are coming to the area this month, hosted by State Senator Kris Tharp (D-Bethalto). Those events will...
GRANITE CITY, IL
Macoupin County Enquirer-Democrat

Loveless honored for 50 years service to Carlinville community

The September Carlinville City Council meeting was held Tues. Sept. 6 due to the Labor Day Holiday weekend. Several items connected to water were discussed such as water meter replacements and a Co-Bank loan extension for the Alluvial Water project. Jerry Loveless. The first matter of business was the reading...
CARLINVILLE, IL
newschannel20.com

Woman sentenced for trying to help Sangamon County inmates escape

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield woman will spend less than a year in jail for her part in a conspiracy to help inmates in the Sangamon County Jail escape. Allison Poorman, 28, was sentenced to 11 months in prison and three months of supervised release, along with a $2,292.14 fine.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
recordpatriot.com

See inside: Converted Missouri church is now $1.4M home

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A former Episcopal Methodist church in a south St. Louis, Missouri neighborhood converted into a home can be yours for just $1.4 million. This 115-year-old historic gothic church has been completely transformed and is currently being used as a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Illinois Business Journal

New bank leader’s path nurtured from rural Midwest roots

Some say that growing up in rural America puts a person at a serious disadvantage right from the start gate. Realizing a dream can often mean traveling a longer path along many a country road before arriving at the “big city.” For Gant Harper, there’s a lot about those words that ring true for him.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
KMOV

New COVID-19 boosters to hit shelves across St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new COVID-19 vaccine booster designed to target the Omicron strain of the virus could hit local shelves in the metro as early as Wednesday. Mercy Hospital in Creve Coeur is one of a few places in the metro region expecting to have this new bivalent booster available. This booster shot will target both the original and Omicron’s BA-5 subvariants.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

