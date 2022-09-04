Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
Free Outdoor Fitness Class at West Hartford’s Blue Back SquareConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Related
hk-now.com
Noah Burr Wins the Gold in the 2022 Connecticut State Skills Conference!
Haddam Killingworth News is often approached by people in various environments who begin their conversation with the sentence, “You know, you should write about…people would love to know this good news!”. On one such occasion, my ears perked up because the good news I was hearing was about...
Gosselin eyes Ellington return to glory
ELLINGTON — Patrick Gosselin couldn’t have asked for a better situation to inherit in his first season as the coach of the Ellington High boys soccer team. The Knights are coming off their third-straight Class M title game appearance, and have a roster full of players that know what it takes to make a deep tournament run.
Register Citizen
Avelo offers $69 Tweed New Haven-Orlando fares to mark 100,000-passenger milestone
NEW HAVEN — Avelo Airlines just passed the 100,000 passengers mark in its service between Tweed New Haven Regional Airport and Orlando International Airport and is celebrating with discounted fares of $69 each way, Avelo officials said Thursday. “This week’s milestone represents something far bigger than carrying 100,000 customers...
America's best hot wings are served by The Blind Rhino of Connecticut, poultry pundits declare
America’s best hot wings are dished out by The Blind Rhino of Connecticut. That judgment was handed down by an esteemed panel of poultry pundits at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo, New York, over the long Labor Day weekend. The Blind Rhino is a popular sports bar...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Connecticut
Rain Drenches Parts of Connecticut Including Norwich, Lisbon
As heavy rain drenched Norwich, in some spots, the ground and drains couldn't keep up with the rain that has fallen so far in this area. Up to three inches fell across the city in a few hours, with radar estimates showing spots got pounded with close to five inches of rain.
Register Citizen
CT’s first pour-it-yourself taproom now open in Avon
Michelle Norris loves to see guests' reactions as they enter the Tri-It Taproom for the first time. She says first-time visitors to the new Avon self-service tap room are always wowed as they first lay eyes on the wall of taps: 44 in all, offering craft beer, hard seltzer, cider and wine.
Register Citizen
Local authors shortlisted for 2022 Connecticut Book Awards
Earlier this month Connecticut’s Center for the Book announced the finalists for the 2022 Connecticut Book Awards. The finalists include a list of authors and illustrators from the Nutmeg state or who wrote a book set in Connecticut in 2021. According to the center’s director Lisa Comstock, the official winners of the Connecticut Book Awards will be announced at a ceremony held at the Hartford Public Library on Oct. 23.
Manchester Road Race to honor Dave Prindiville
MANCHESTER, Conn. — It was the year of the Bicentennial when Dr. Dave Prindiville first ran the Manchester Road Race (MRR). He had become hooked on running at the same time thousands of others laced up their sneakers. The following year, when the Manchester Road Race saw a large...
RELATED PEOPLE
Register Citizen
Police: New Haven assault near Yale campus a possible hate crime
NEW HAVEN — Yale and city police are investigating the assault of a Latino man near the school’s campus last weekend as a possible hate crime, the chief of the Yale University police force said. The man was seriously injured Saturday morning on York Street after being assaulted...
Spelling error: Hartford exit misspelled on I-84 west
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The exit for Flatbush Avenue on I-84 westbound left drivers wondering: Did I see that right? The highway sign for the left Exit 45 currently reads “Flatbnsh Avenue,” as of Wednesday evening. A spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Transportation told News 8 they’re aware of the error on the sign […]
Register Citizen
Will more competition make CT’s Bradley and Tweed airports ‘two sick puppies’?
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut’s flagship airport saw passenger traffic jump 57 percent year over year in the first half of 2022. But the head of the organization that owns and operates Connecticut’s flagship airport is not celebrating those numbers. To...
Register Citizen
Wife of CT MMA fighter who died after first bout searches for answers: ‘We had planned the next steps of our life together’
“There is no reason that someone 25 goes in healthy and doesn’t come out the other side,” Margaret Anderson said this week. Lubenga was injured during a sanctioned MMA St. Patrick’s fight at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield on March 12. He died two days later of complications from blunt force trauma to the head, according to the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security which conducted an autopsy. His death was ruled an accident, authorities said. He was 25.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Connecticut is Way Overdue For a License Plate Redesign
While everyone was checking out the beautiful vehicles at the excellent Danbury War Memorial Car Show this weekend, I noticed how boring our current tri-blue Connecticut license plate looks on a 26-coats of paint Mustang. Powder Blue Connecticut? Stank. What I loved seeing were original Connecticut license plates on these...
Register Citizen
Qinxuan Pan, accused of killing Yale grad student, to get competency exam
NEW HAVEN — A Superior Court judge on Tuesday ordered a competency hearing for the man accused of shooting and killing Yale graduate student Kevin Jiang last year. In what was supposed to be a probable cause hearing after a series of delays, Qinxuan Pan’s attorney, Norm Pattis, made a motion Tuesday morning for his client to get the competency exam. Pattis noted his efforts to discuss certain aspects of the case with Pan have been fruitless. He is not sure, though, whether his client is unable or is refusing to speak with him.
Farmington teacher on leave amid investigation
FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Farmington high school teacher is on administrative leave amid an investigation, according to the district. Patrick Skerker is listed as a math teacher and a boy’s and girl’s cross country coach on the district’s website. School officials would not go into detail about the investigation, but said state and local […]
Downtown Hartford mixed-use apartment complex bringing in transplants to city
HARTFORD, Conn. — City officials are celebrating the opening of the new mix-use development in downtown Hartford. FOX61 got a tour of The Pennant at North Crossing. “We’re here to celebrate the opening and the very rapid process of leasing up of this beautiful new, mix-use building in Downtown Hartford,” said Mayor Luke Bronin.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eyewitness News
Heavy rains cause flooding, travel issues in Conn.
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Heavy rains traveled throughout the state on Labor Day. This heavy of rain caused some flash flooding throughout Connecticut. Channel 3 viewers sent in videos documenting this flooding in areas like Norwich and New London. Route 12 in Norwich was impacted by the rain when it...
Register Citizen
Police investigating suspended Farmington High teacher and coach, officials say
FARMINGTON — A high school math teacher who has been placed on leave is the subject of a local police investigation, officials confirmed Tuesday. Farmington High School math teacher and cross country coach Patrick Skerker was placed on paid leave “without prejudice” as state and local officials conduct an investigation into a “personnel matter,” according to Superintendent of Schools Kathleen Greider.
trumbull-ct.gov
Traffic Alert: Connecticut United Ride on Sunday, September 11, 2022
This is an important public safety traffic announcement from the Trumbull Police Department. The 22nd Annual Connecticut United Motorcycle Ride, Connecticut's largest 9/11 tribute sponsored by the Uniform Professional Firefighters of Connecticut, will take place this Sunday, September 11, 2022. The ride will travel into Trumbull from Monroe on Route...
Serious crashes mar holiday weekend
There were two bad, one-vehicle accidents in Connecticut in the early hours of Saturday — in Trumbull and New Britain, both involving 19-year-old drivers — but the state avoided holiday weekend traffic deaths, state police said today. ACCIDENTS: State police investigated 275, two with serious injuries, from Friday...
Comments / 0