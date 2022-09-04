Read full article on original website
WESH
Condo project condemned in Volusia County
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — What should have been a long-completed soaring beachfront condominium is little more than an eyesore in the heart of Daytona Beach. Chief building inspector Glen Urquhart sent notice of condemnation to the Palm Coast-based owner Protogroup, operating as PDA Trading, five days ago. "Foundational elements...
click orlando
‘It’s an eyesore:’ Condemnation notice given for Daytona Beach condo site
Central Florida Hidden Luxury
It’s no secret that the pandemic has been a blessing for real estate revival. Whether it was the quarantine that made folks itch to escape their everyday homes and seek a project or just the urge to travel with the downtime, the boom has certainly flooded AirBnB. And that’s lucky for me!
News4Jax.com
Clay County working on 2 projects to eliminate major storm damage issues
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Clay County is working to eliminate major damage issues during catastrophic storms like what the county dealt with in 2017 following Hurricane Irma. The county is doing two primary things. One is buying up vulnerable properties along Black Creek in Middleburg that perpetually flood. The other is replacing county docks that were destroyed during Irma with a stronger material than the old wood that was used on the previous docks.
click orlando
Flagler County commission approves increased budget for sheriff’s office
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Flagler County commission approved a budget increase for the sheriff’s office during its meeting Wednesday night. During the meeting, Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly spoke at the podium to argue for the raises, saying the county’s pay is the lowest out of all the nearby coastal counties — including Volusia and Brevard Counties.
fox35orlando.com
WATCH: Bobcat spotted in Central Florida neighborhood
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida woman was taken by surprise Tuesday after she spotted a bobcat in her neighbor's front yard while walking her dogs. The bobcat was strolling Thompson Road in the Markham Woods area near Lake Mary. Lynne Maynard Lopez told FOX 35 she initially thought it was a big cat before spotting the animal sitting in her neighbor's front yard.
click orlando
Man beaten at Volusia wedding reception, deputies looking for 2 men
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men accused of severely beating another man at a wedding reception in Lake Helen. Deputies are looking for Joel O’Grady, 38, and Julian Falkinburg, 21, both of Sanford. They say the two men got into a fight with the victim in the parking lot of the party in the Lake Helen area on Saturday night.
flaglerlive.com
Wadsworth Park Employee’s Vigilance Leads to Veteran Felon and Bleacher Stealer’s Arrest in 2 Hours
Between the scrappy vigilance of a county park employee, law enforcement’s investigative methods and cooperation among agencies in the county, veteran felon Ronald Schmitt of Flagler Beach did not have much of a chance Tuesday. That morning, Ryan Belhumeur, a Flagler County parks employee, was working his rounds at...
palmcoastobserver.com
Health officials issue blue-green algae bloom alert for Crescent Lake
A water sample taken in Crescent Lake near Shell Bluff on Aug. 30 contained harmful blue-green algal toxins, and the public should use caution in the area, according to a health alert issued Sept. 6 by the Florida Department of Health in Flagler County. Visitors should take the following precautions,...
WESH
Volusia County beach officials prepare for big crowds during Labor Day weekend
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Many are likely celebrating the long Labor Day weekend with cookouts, pool parties or a beach day. In Volusia County, the surf has kicked up a bit, so it's all eyes on the water because of rip currents. "We have about 67 employees that are...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Daytona Beach has new accommodation option
Trying to decide whether to stay at a hotel with dining and recreation options or rent a condo can be a tough choice. However, a new entry in the accommodations market in Daytona, Florida, may settle that hotel/condo debate. The 72-room Max Beach Resort, which opened in June, introduces what...
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Bobcat sneaks around Florida home
newsdaytonabeach.com
Daytona Beach to Vote on Almost $30k Fund Allocation
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Beach City Commission on Wednesday is set to vote on an allocation of funds from the American Rescue Plan. The money was granted to the city by the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, the stimulus package passed by Congress in March 2021. If agenda...
wmfe.org
The future of living and learning in Volusia County
Usually when you hear about living and learning communities, they mention college dorm life. But at Bethune Cookman’s School of Business and Entrepreneurship they’re looking into living and learning communities that engage the entire family, not just the student. WMFE’s Talia Blake talked with Lawrence Drake, interim president...
Crabby’s Oceanside to Add New Tiki Bar Concept in Daytona Beach
Popular seaside restaurant looks to integrate a tiki bar to its existing structure
Woman bitten by shark in Volusia County, officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was transported to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after being bitten by a shark, according to Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue. The 27-year-old woman from New Smyrna Beach was wading in waist-deep water north of New Smyrna Beach when she was bitten by a shark around 2:30 p.m., beach officials said.
Silver Alert: Missing St. Johns County man last seen on A1A, deputies say
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Ponte Vedra Beach man who was last seen Wednesday afternoon. Marzio Alfonso Trotta, 81, was last seen on State Road A1A N around 1 p.m., the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said.
WESH
Sheriff: 39 people arrested in Flagler County over Labor Day weekend
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, they made 39 arrests over Labor Day weekend. Five of those arrests were for DUIs, and deputies said it was part of their effort to stop dangerous driving during Labor Day weekend. The sheriff said there was a...
flaglerlive.com
Robert Orr, 59, Las Brisas Condo Association President, Charged with 4 Counts of Video Voyeurism
One of the alleged victims, the one who brought the voyeurism to light, had noticed something odd just as she was packing to leave the condo after a vacation stay there with her husband in late August: she noticed a brown extension cord leading to a potted plant on the dresser in the bedroom. She looked closer. The cord led to a charger, which had a USB from which a USB cord connected to something at in the plant. It was a tiny surveillance video camera. It had been placed there to spy on the bedroom’s occupants.
click orlando
Man stole multiple sets of bleachers from park, Flagler Beach police say
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Police arrested a 56-year-old man Tuesday after finding multiple bleachers that were stolen from a Flagler Beach park, according to police. A Flagler Beach police officer arrived at Wadsworth Park after reports came in about two aluminum bleachers being stolen, the police department said. [TRENDING:...
