Flagler County, FL

WESH

Condo project condemned in Volusia County

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — What should have been a long-completed soaring beachfront condominium is little more than an eyesore in the heart of Daytona Beach. Chief building inspector Glen Urquhart sent notice of condemnation to the Palm Coast-based owner Protogroup, operating as PDA Trading, five days ago. "Foundational elements...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Lydia Bell

Central Florida Hidden Luxury

It’s no secret that the pandemic has been a blessing for real estate revival. Whether it was the quarantine that made folks itch to escape their everyday homes and seek a project or just the urge to travel with the downtime, the boom has certainly flooded AirBnB. And that’s lucky for me!
MICANOPY, FL
News4Jax.com

Clay County working on 2 projects to eliminate major storm damage issues

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Clay County is working to eliminate major damage issues during catastrophic storms like what the county dealt with in 2017 following Hurricane Irma. The county is doing two primary things. One is buying up vulnerable properties along Black Creek in Middleburg that perpetually flood. The other is replacing county docks that were destroyed during Irma with a stronger material than the old wood that was used on the previous docks.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Flagler County commission approves increased budget for sheriff’s office

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Flagler County commission approved a budget increase for the sheriff’s office during its meeting Wednesday night. During the meeting, Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly spoke at the podium to argue for the raises, saying the county’s pay is the lowest out of all the nearby coastal counties — including Volusia and Brevard Counties.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

WATCH: Bobcat spotted in Central Florida neighborhood

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida woman was taken by surprise Tuesday after she spotted a bobcat in her neighbor's front yard while walking her dogs. The bobcat was strolling Thompson Road in the Markham Woods area near Lake Mary. Lynne Maynard Lopez told FOX 35 she initially thought it was a big cat before spotting the animal sitting in her neighbor's front yard.
LAKE MARY, FL
click orlando

Man beaten at Volusia wedding reception, deputies looking for 2 men

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men accused of severely beating another man at a wedding reception in Lake Helen. Deputies are looking for Joel O’Grady, 38, and Julian Falkinburg, 21, both of Sanford. They say the two men got into a fight with the victim in the parking lot of the party in the Lake Helen area on Saturday night.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Health officials issue blue-green algae bloom alert for Crescent Lake

A water sample taken in Crescent Lake near Shell Bluff on Aug. 30 contained harmful blue-green algal toxins, and the public should use caution in the area, according to a health alert issued Sept. 6 by the Florida Department of Health in Flagler County. Visitors should take the following precautions,...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
thechampionnewspaper.com

Daytona Beach has new accommodation option

Trying to decide whether to stay at a hotel with dining and recreation options or rent a condo can be a tough choice. However, a new entry in the accommodations market in Daytona, Florida, may settle that hotel/condo debate. The 72-room Max Beach Resort, which opened in June, introduces what...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

newsdaytonabeach.com

Daytona Beach to Vote on Almost $30k Fund Allocation

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Beach City Commission on Wednesday is set to vote on an allocation of funds from the American Rescue Plan. The money was granted to the city by the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, the stimulus package passed by Congress in March 2021. If agenda...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
wmfe.org

The future of living and learning in Volusia County

Usually when you hear about living and learning communities, they mention college dorm life. But at Bethune Cookman’s School of Business and Entrepreneurship they’re looking into living and learning communities that engage the entire family, not just the student. WMFE’s Talia Blake talked with Lawrence Drake, interim president...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

Robert Orr, 59, Las Brisas Condo Association President, Charged with 4 Counts of Video Voyeurism

One of the alleged victims, the one who brought the voyeurism to light, had noticed something odd just as she was packing to leave the condo after a vacation stay there with her husband in late August: she noticed a brown extension cord leading to a potted plant on the dresser in the bedroom. She looked closer. The cord led to a charger, which had a USB from which a USB cord connected to something at in the plant. It was a tiny surveillance video camera. It had been placed there to spy on the bedroom’s occupants.
PALM COAST, FL
click orlando

Man stole multiple sets of bleachers from park, Flagler Beach police say

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Police arrested a 56-year-old man Tuesday after finding multiple bleachers that were stolen from a Flagler Beach park, according to police. A Flagler Beach police officer arrived at Wadsworth Park after reports came in about two aluminum bleachers being stolen, the police department said. [TRENDING:...
FLAGLER BEACH, FL

