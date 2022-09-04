ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
investing.com

China Overtakes US With $306 Billion Corporate Credit Boom

(Bloomberg) -- China has surged ahead of the US for corporate bond deals in its yuan credit market in recent months, a rare shift that highlights the deepening impact of the two countries’ diverging monetary policies. Yuan-denominated bond issuance by non-financial firms exceeded that in the greenback in both...
investing.com

11% Dividend + Breakout on Charts; A No-Brainer for Dividend Lovers!

Oil prices have seen a noticeable plunge in the last few days on account of fears over a global recession. Despite OPEC’s target production cut for the month of October 2022, brent crude price plunged below US$88 per barrel, for the first time after Russia declared war on Ukraine. Falling oil prices have triggered a buying frenzy in OMCs, with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (NS: IOC ), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (NS: HPCL ), and Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (NS: BPCL ) all closing the session with good gains. But there is something interesting about IOC, specifically.
investing.com

Trust in dollar, euro gone: Putin

Moscow, Sep 8 (IANS) Traditional reserve currencies like the US dollar and the euro have lost their credibility as a basis for international settlements, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. "Western countries have undermined the foundations of the global economic system. There is a loss of confidence in the dollar, the...
investing.com

Oil Survives Epic U.S. Stockpile Build to Rise on Technicals

Investing.com -- The oil market has had its biggest U.S. stockpile build in nearly five months but crude prices rose Thursday instead of plunging, as traders compensated for this week’s brutal selloff by sending the market up — albeit, modestly, given the inventory data. U.S. fuel products gasoline...
investing.com

A Dividend Trade That Crushes Stocks

We aren’t falling for this 'head fake' oil plunge. Instead we’re buying what I like to call the 'Biden barrel discount'—grabbing beaten-down oil stocks with surging dividends!. I’ll drop two tickers primed to ride oil’s next bounce higher in a second. First, though, here’s what I mean...
investing.com

Analysis-UK heads for return to "trickle-down" economics under low-tax Truss

LONDON (Reuters) - New British Prime Minister Liz Truss and her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng look set to revive Margaret Thatcher's 1980s experiment in "trickle-down" low-tax economics, the results of which have been disputed ever since. Truss cast herself as Thatcher's heir in the Conservative Party leadership race, promising tax...
investing.com

Oil Inventories in Surprise 3.6M Barrel Rise Last Week: API

Investing.com -- U.S. crude stockpiles increased last week, the API reported Wednesday, confounding economists' forecasts for a decline and adding to worries that slowing global growth is chipping away at energy demand. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, traded at $81.77 a barrel following the report after settling down 5.7%...
investing.com

EU plans to cap Russian gas price as Putin warns West of winter freeze

BRUSSELS/VLADIVOSTOK Russia (Reuters) -The European Union proposed a price cap on Russian gas on Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin threatened to cut off all energy supplies if it took such a step, raising the risk of rationing in some of the world's richest countries this winter. The escalating standoff could...
investing.com

Crude Oil Weakens on Demand Fears; Putin Warnings Have Limited Impacts

Investing.com -- Oil prices fell Wednesday as concerns of sluggish global demand outweighed warnings from President Vladimir Putin about the potential withdrawal of all forms of Russian energy. By 09:05 ET (13:05 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 1.5% lower at $85.62 a barrel, while the Brent contract fell 1.5% to...
investing.com

Stock Market Today: Dow Stumbles as Stronger Data Stoke Larger Rate-Hike Fears

Investing.com -- The S&P 500 fell Tuesday after swinging between gains and losses as tech struggled to fight off a jump in Treasury yields following stronger-than-expected economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.55%, or 173 points, the Nasdaq was down 0.74%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.4%. Tech...
investing.com

China CPI Slows in August, Factory Inflation at 19-Mth Low

Investing.com-- Chinese consumer and producer price inflation fell in August, data showed on Friday, as a new round of COVID-19 restrictions and a power shortage further weighed on economic activity. The country’s annual consumer price index fell to 2.5% in August from 2.7% in the prior month, data from the...
investing.com

Illumina will have to divest Grail after EU blocks takeover

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -U.S. life sciences firm Illumina will have to divest biotechnology company Grail after an EU veto of the $7.1 billion acquisition over concerns it would hurt competition and stifle innovation. The European Commission, which acts as the competition enforcer in the 27-country bloc, said on Tuesday that Illumina's...
investing.com

Pakistan looks 'like a sea' after floods, PM says, as 18 more die

SEHWAN, Pakistan (Reuters) - Parts of Pakistan seemed "like a sea", Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday, after visiting some of the flood-hit areas that cover as much as a third of the South Asian nation, where 18 more deaths took the toll from days of rain to 1,343.
investing.com

Rio Tinto must face lawsuit in U.S. over Mongolian mine cost overruns

NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. judge said Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Plc must face an investor lawsuit accusing the Anglo-Australian mining giant of concealing delays and huge cost overruns at a Mongolian copper and gold mine owned by Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Ltd, in which Rio Tinto has a majority stake.
investing.com

United States backs Sri Lanka's debt restructuring effort

COLOMBO (Reuters) -The United States will support the restructuring of Sri Lanka's debt and extend financing assurances to the crisis-hit island nation, the U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a letter seen by Reuters. Battling its way out of the worst economic crisis in more than seven decades, Sri...
investing.com

Switzerland’s Largest Crypto Unicorn Raises $25m In Funding Round

The newly created 21.co, the new parent company of Zug-based 21Shares, has raised $25 million in a funding round led by London-based hedge Marshall Wace, that valued the company at $2 billion, reported Reuters. The company commented on the news Twitter (NYSE:TWTR): “Excited to announce we’re now a unicorn.” 21Shares...
investing.com

With U.S. railroad shutdown threatening, industry counts the cost

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A railroad strike or lockout could cost the U.S. economy $2 billion per day in output, threaten supplies of food and fuel, and stoke already red-hot inflation, according to an industry report released on Thursday. President Joe Biden this summer appointed a presidential emergency board (PEB)...
The Associated Press

UN chief appeals to world to help badly flood-hit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to the world to help Pakistan after arriving in the country Friday to see damage from the record floods that have killed hundreds and left more than half a million people homeless and living in tents under the open sky. His trip comes less than two weeks after Guterres appealed for $160 million in emergency funding to help those affected by the monsoon rains and floods that have caused at least $10 billion in damages and 1,391 deaths. “I have arrived in Pakistan to express my deep solidarity with the Pakistani people after the devastating floods here. I appeal for massive support from the international community as Pakistan responds to this climate catastrophe,” he said on Twitter before dawn. Last week, the U.N. chief issued a stern warning about the effects of climate change.
investing.com

Oil Rises as EIA Sees Higher Demand, But Prices Pinned Below $90

Investing.com-- Oil prices rose on Thursday as the U.S. energy watchdog forecast slightly higher demand and tighter supply going into 2023, although concerns over weakening economic growth kept prices pinned near eight-month lows. Prices also took some relief from weakness in the dollar, which retreated from 20-year highs ahead of...
