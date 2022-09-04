Read full article on original website
Timeline: The life of Queen Elizabeth
LONDON (Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and the nation’s figurehead for seven decades, has died aged 96, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday. Following is a timeline of the queen’s life and reign:
Queen Elizabeth II's most memorable, poignant quotes: 'I remain committed to serving you'
Queen Elizabeth II had an elegant flair for the English language. Here are some of her most powerful words during her reign of the British throne.
