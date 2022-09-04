Read full article on original website
Related
'They don't make a lot of sense': Local election officials flooded with impossible demands
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — With nine weeks to go before the 2022 midterms, local election officials across Illinois are fielding a new wave of baseless grievances and impossible demands from 'election integrity' activists who insist the 2020 presidential election was stolen. In recent weeks, a variety of form letters...
advantagenews.com
Second Madison County property tax installment is due
It’s September 7 and that means if you live in Madison County, the second installment for paying your property tax bill is due today. The Treasurer's Office reminds if you take advantage of the 4-payment plan you should have that payment in by the end of the day. Taxes are owed on more than 135,000 parcels county-wide.
advantagenews.com
Wood River council tables agreement with city manager
Concerns from Wood River city councilman Jeremy Plank put the brakes on an ordinance that would have authorized a deal to hire a permanent city manager. Under the proposal, Mayor Tom Stalcup would enter into an employment agreement with interim city manager Steve Palen Tuesday night that would have removed the interim tag.
Macoupin County Enquirer-Democrat
Loveless honored for 50 years service to Carlinville community
The September Carlinville City Council meeting was held Tues. Sept. 6 due to the Labor Day Holiday weekend. Several items connected to water were discussed such as water meter replacements and a Co-Bank loan extension for the Alluvial Water project. Jerry Loveless. The first matter of business was the reading...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Illinois County Has The Oldest Homes In The State
Here's when the oldest houses were built.
advantagenews.com
Alice Rogers
Alice Corine Rogers, 86, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away at her home with her family by her side on September 5, 2022. Alice was born to the late, Robert E. and Alla May (Adams) Baker on July 25, 1936 in Ruskin, Tennessee. She and William Houston Rogers were married on April 2, 1954 and celebrated 68 years of marriage.
KSDK
St. Louis mayor gives update on $500 payments to residents in need
Mayor Tishaura Jones gave a news conference update on the direct cash payments to eligible residents. More than 9,000 people received $500.
advantagenews.com
FBI touts task force with local police
The FBI Springfield Field Office is touting its shoulder-to-shoulder partnerships with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies across the country. Their Southern Illinois Transnational Organized Crime West (TOC-W) task force includes officers from Alton, Wood River, and many other local agencies, and a spokesman says this partnership has proven to be beneficial.
IN THIS ARTICLE
$112M warehouse development approved in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A warehouse developer is planning another industrial park in St. Louis County, this time with three new buildings on 90.95 acres. Kansas City-based NorthPoint Development received zoning approval Thursday from the Maryland Heights City Council for River Valley Commerce Center, a development of three large warehouses totaling more than 1 million square feet at 149 River Valley Drive and 860 Hog Hollow Road.
advantagenews.com
Shirley Holder
Shirley Jean Holder, 94, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on September 3, 2022 at her home with her family by her side. Jean was born to the late Roland and Alice (McCarthy) Koesterer on January 22, 1928 in Granite City, Illinois. She married Joseph Cornelius Holder on December 17, 1957 and celebrated 62 years of marriage before he passed away in 2019.
advantagenews.com
Mississippi Earthtones plans river cleanup
The local chapter of the Sierra Club Alton Main Street, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are calling on volunteers for their 16th annual Mississippi Earthtones River Clean-up. The conservation and clean-up event is always held the weekend after the Mississippi Earthtones Festival and is planned for September 24th. Volunteers and staff will work to rid local islands and shorelines of the Mississippi of trash and debris.
advantagenews.com
I-CASH events coming to Granite City and Roxana
Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerich’s office is the facilitator of the I-CASH program, which has returned over $1 million in lost or forgotten property to its rightful owners. A couple of I-CASH events are coming to the area this month, hosted by State Senator Kris Tharp (D-Bethalto). Those events will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
advantagenews.com
Iline Gilliam
Iline Estella Gilliam, 83, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 3:31 p.m. on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. She was born June 23, 1939 in Madison, Illinois, a daughter of the late Virgil E. and Beatrice M. (Reynolds) Hughes. She married Floyd E. Gilliam on October 6, 1956 at the former Word of Life Tabernacle in Madison, Illinois and he survives. She was a longtime faithful member of the Berryman Assembly of God Church in Steelville, Missouri where she served as a Ladies Ministry leader for many years. She is also a member and enjoyed attending Calvary Life Church in Granite City. Iline had a beautiful voice and enjoyed singing throughout her life, she cherished babysitting for her grandchildren and enjoyed her days of crocheting, reading and drawing. In addition to her beloved husband of nearly 66 years, she is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Linda R. and David Kessler of Granite City, M. Darlene and Glenn Allmeyer of O’Fallon, Missouri and Melissa M. and Eric Marcus of Granite City; grandchildren, six grandchildren, Sarah and Albert Forrester, Eric Marcus II, Jake Marcus, Grace Marcus, Stephanie Kessler and Elana White; six great grandchildren, Hallie, Wyatt, Ella and Rhett Forrester and Peyton and Lily White; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Marlene and Rev. John Slade of Steelville, Missouri and Marie James of Marble Hill, Missouri; two sisters-in-law, Louise Hughes of Marble Hill, Missouri and Opal Mincher of Steelville, Missouri; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son, a grandson, Jerod White; an infant grandson, Evan James; five brothers and four sisters-in-law, Everett Hughes, Pete and Helen Hughes, Frank and Mary Ann Hughes, Harold and Hilda Hughes and Bill and Mary Jane Hughes and a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Delores and Ray Brown. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Calvary Life Church, 4650 Maryville Road in Granite City on Thursday, September 8, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Mark Maynard officiating. Graveside services will be held at the Skaggs Cemetery in Steelville, Missouri on Friday, September 9, 2022 at 12:00 noon. Memorials may be made to the family and may be accepted at the funeral home. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.
Southern Illinois Town Warns Outsiders to Stay Away from Seven Gates of Hell
Recently, someone sent me a video on Facebook messenger wondering if I had ever heard of a dark and chilling urban legend in Illinois involving seven bridges. If not, the video would explain it all. The Seven Gates of Hell are located just outside of Collinsville, Illinois. Each of the...
PLANetizen
St. Louis Had Enough of the Federal Government’s Crosswalk Paint Policy
The intersection of Wilson and Marconi avenues in St. Louis now includes crosswalks to match the Italian flag already painted in the intersection when this image was captured in February 2022. | Google Streetview. St. Louis recently unveiled a sidewalk painted in the colors of the Italia flag to celebrate...
Downtown St. Louis lofts to be brought before nuisance hearing this week
This action follows months of short term rentals problems that turned violent and included a 16-year old being shot and killed in March.
Officials say they have found missing helicopter
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Officials with Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management say the helicopter has been found and family will be notified. Officials also say the pilot, David Stone, has died. Officials with Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management say that Stone last called his wife in Sparta, Illinois. EMA officials say that was the last time anyone heard […]
missouribusinessalert.com
St. Louis agency announces free commercial driver certification program
The St. Louis Agency of Training and Employment is offering four-week commercial driver’s license certification programs between Sept. 1 and Dec. 10. The program will be hosted in St. Louis and is available to participants at no cost. It aims to provide individuals with the opportunity to obtain their commercial license with training providers.
Steelworkers voice frustrations during Granite City Labor Day Parade
GRANITE CITY, Ill. — The Granite City Labor Day Parade brought Metro East union workers together with their families to celebrate the hard work that means so much to them. “Showing our strength within our jobs, fighting for what's fair for workers within the community. I'm part of Local 2887 out of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, I'm the President. And it's very important to stand up for workers' rights. Workers aren't always treated fairly and we are the backstop to that,” Julie Latempt-Brazier said.
Washington Missourian
County officials want Washington, Pacific and Sullivan to pay up for 911 services
Franklin County officials are considering charging the cities of Washington, Pacific and Sullivan for use of its emergency dispatch lines. With 911 costs exceeding tax revenue, the county has been trying to convince the cities to contract with it for use of the recently expanded emergency dispatch center at the Franklin County jail. While Union and St. Clair contract with the county, Washington, Pacific and Sullivan have their own public safety answering points (PSAP). New Haven contracts with Washington.
Comments / 4