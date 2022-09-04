SCENERY HILL, Pa. (KDKA) - Days after two emus in Washington County named Stevie and Nicks decided to take "Go Your Own Way" seriously and escape, they're back home. The emus' owner, Aram Asarian from Scenery Hill, said a neighbor spotted the pair at the top of a hill near an intersection on Route 40 and 519 after they went missing on Thursday.Asarian said he called their names, and Stevie and Nicks came running. He said he was able to lure them into the car with spinach, their favorite treat. The nearly 5-foot-tall emus are now back at the farm, happily eating more spinach. Asarian said on Instagram that it was an "EMUtional reunion."

WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO