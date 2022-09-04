ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Missing emus, Stevie and Nicks, found in Washington County

SCENERY HILL, Pa. (KDKA) - Days after two emus in Washington County named Stevie and Nicks decided to take "Go Your Own Way" seriously and escape, they're back home. The emus' owner, Aram Asarian from Scenery Hill, said a neighbor spotted the pair at the top of a hill near an intersection on Route 40 and 519 after they went missing on Thursday.Asarian said he called their names, and Stevie and Nicks came running. He said he was able to lure them into the car with spinach, their favorite treat. The nearly 5-foot-tall emus are now back at the farm, happily eating more spinach. Asarian said on Instagram that it was an "EMUtional reunion."
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Sept. 8, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Buffalo Creek Watershed Festival set Saturday. The Buffalo Creek Watershed Festival will...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington County, PA
Society
Greene County, PA
Government
State
Washington State
County
Greene County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
County
Washington County, PA
Washington County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Washington, PA
Greene County, PA
Society
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Monroeville Jazz Fest brings community together

On Sept. 3, area residents enjoyed music, food and nature at the 19th annual Monroeville Jazz Fest. The Monroeville Foundation hosted the concert outside at the Tall Trees Amphitheater. “I really enjoy this,” said Ernie Groover, Monroeville Foundation president. “This is a great venue, a great event. We have a...
MONROEVILLE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bridges
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Announces New Funding Awarded to Train Masonry Trades Apprentices in 29 Pennsylvania Counties for In-Demand Jobs

Governor Tom Wolf today announced $297,000 in new funding through Pennsylvania’s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program to help the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local 9 continue its Western Pennsylvania Bricklayers Masonry Training Program in 29 counties and prepare apprentices for good-paying jobs. “There is great demand for skilled workers...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Verona Community Day returns Sept. 24

On Sept. 24, the Verona Community Group will present the second annual Verona Community Picnic, to take place at Cribbs Field on Second Street from 2 to 6 p.m. The day will feature a wide array of family-friendly activities, but the cornerstone will be the food, with the community group offering free cheeseburgers and hot dogs. Attendees are encouraged to bring a side dish or dessert, either for their families or to share with everyone, depending on their level of comfort.
VERONA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Autumn#Covered Bridge#Eqt#Art#The Eqt Washington#Greene Counties#Washingto
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sewickley Valley Community Fund grant provides AEDs to Leetsdale VFD

The Sewickley Valley Community Fund recently provided a grant to the Leetsdale Volunteer Fire Department for the purchase of new automated external defibrillators. The new Zoll AEDs will replace units that are outdated and potentially unreliable, and are also identical to the units currently in use by the Quaker Valley Ambulance Authority. This is important because in a case of emergency, the fire department — with its Quick Response Medical Service — might be the first responder. They can begin the use of the AED and when ambulance authority paramedics arrive, the AEDs can be switched without having to remove and reset the defibrillator pads.
LEETSDALE, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Center Township Supervisors Discuss Beaver Valley Mall Boulevard Project

(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Center Township Supervisors held a work session Tuesday afternoon. During the work session the supervisors were updated on the Beaver Valley Mall Boulevard ‘s resurfacing project. Engineer Ned Mitrovich said the project is nearly complete. In other business the Supervisors Chairman Bill DiCioccio,...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Ohio County fire ruled arson; Reward offered

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Investigators with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office have ruled that a fire at an antique store in Triadelphia this week was deliberately set. The fire at the Ye Olde Traders Antique Store, located at 4427 National Road, occurred late Monday evening on August 29. The fire rekindled after […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: takeout shish kebabs and gyros, car show, bingos

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
GREENSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
News Break
Politics
WPXI Pittsburgh

Semitruck overturned on Neville Island Bridge

PITTSBURGH — A semitruck overturned on Interstate 79 South at the Neville Island Bridge. Allegheny County 911 reported that Pennsylvania state police, fire and EMS units were called to the scene of the accident around 5:20 p.m. Traffic cameras showed a semitruck on its side lying off the road.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
kidsburgh.org

6 farms for apple picking in Pittsburgh this season

Photo above by Zen Chung. Apples are the perfect snack: sweet, crunchy and thirst-quenching all at once. And they’re a tasty ingredient for pies, muffins and quickbreads. We love that kids love apples, too, which makes apple picking in Pittsburgh and around our region that much more fun. Pittsburgh-area...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Borough secretary, 2 council members resign in Verona

Verona is going through a transition period following the unexpected resignations this past week of three members of the borough’s management team and council. At its Aug. 30 meeting, Verona council accepted the resignation of borough secretary Christine DeRunk, effective Sept. 9. DeRunk came aboard in August 2021 and had served as the de facto borough manager, but she is moving to take the borough manager’s job in Sharpsburg, which is closer to her home in Shaler.
VERONA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy