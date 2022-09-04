Read full article on original website
Missing emus, Stevie and Nicks, found in Washington County
SCENERY HILL, Pa. (KDKA) - Days after two emus in Washington County named Stevie and Nicks decided to take "Go Your Own Way" seriously and escape, they're back home. The emus' owner, Aram Asarian from Scenery Hill, said a neighbor spotted the pair at the top of a hill near an intersection on Route 40 and 519 after they went missing on Thursday.Asarian said he called their names, and Stevie and Nicks came running. He said he was able to lure them into the car with spinach, their favorite treat. The nearly 5-foot-tall emus are now back at the farm, happily eating more spinach. Asarian said on Instagram that it was an "EMUtional reunion."
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Sept. 8, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Buffalo Creek Watershed Festival set Saturday. The Buffalo Creek Watershed Festival will...
wtae.com
Police: Bag of spilled Chick-fil-A leads to altercation in Washington County
FALLOWFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a 21-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman struck each other over a spilled bag of Chick-fil-A in Fallowfield Township, Washington County. The incident happened a little before 7 p.m. on Aug. 31. Police said Davanta Martin and Amir Reid, both of Charleroi,...
wtae.com
One month after Unity Township flood, several homes are scheduled for demolition
UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It’s been one month since heavy rain caused devastating flooding in Unity Township in Westmoreland County. Several homes in the community of Dorothy Patch are now being condemned because of the damage. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 went to the neighborhood and talked with homeowners who lost just about everything.
Dirt bike rider hit, killed by train in Washington County
CHARLEROI, Pa. — A person is dead after they were hit by a train while riding their dirt bike in Washington County. According to Washington County 11, the accident took place on 5th Street in Charleroi around 11:50 a.m. Officials said the dirt bike rider, James Gaito, 35, was...
Hiker discovers human remains along West Virginia trail. Now sheriff is investigating
The body has been sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for identification.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Monroeville Jazz Fest brings community together
On Sept. 3, area residents enjoyed music, food and nature at the 19th annual Monroeville Jazz Fest. The Monroeville Foundation hosted the concert outside at the Tall Trees Amphitheater. “I really enjoy this,” said Ernie Groover, Monroeville Foundation president. “This is a great venue, a great event. We have a...
Boil water advisory affecting thousands in Beaver County
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A large water main broke in Beaver Falls at the intersection of 26th Street and 10th Avenue around 2:30pm on Labor Day. A 24-inch main line leaked, impacting about 8,000 people in the area. “When the leak occurred, we went to zero pressure in the...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Announces New Funding Awarded to Train Masonry Trades Apprentices in 29 Pennsylvania Counties for In-Demand Jobs
Governor Tom Wolf today announced $297,000 in new funding through Pennsylvania’s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program to help the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local 9 continue its Western Pennsylvania Bricklayers Masonry Training Program in 29 counties and prepare apprentices for good-paying jobs. “There is great demand for skilled workers...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Verona Community Day returns Sept. 24
On Sept. 24, the Verona Community Group will present the second annual Verona Community Picnic, to take place at Cribbs Field on Second Street from 2 to 6 p.m. The day will feature a wide array of family-friendly activities, but the cornerstone will be the food, with the community group offering free cheeseburgers and hot dogs. Attendees are encouraged to bring a side dish or dessert, either for their families or to share with everyone, depending on their level of comfort.
Duplex catches fire Washington County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Crews were called to a fire Friday night in Washington County.The Sturgeon Volunteer Fire Department said a duplex caught on fire, sending heavy smoke and flames through the front of the home.No word yet on any injuries.
Controversial homecoming proposal in Pine-Richland School District circulating on social media
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A ‘homecoming proposal’ lit a fire in some students and families in the Pine-Richland School District. That invitation to the homecoming dance is now making rounds on social media and reads:. “If I was black, I would be picking cotton. But I’m white,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley Valley Community Fund grant provides AEDs to Leetsdale VFD
The Sewickley Valley Community Fund recently provided a grant to the Leetsdale Volunteer Fire Department for the purchase of new automated external defibrillators. The new Zoll AEDs will replace units that are outdated and potentially unreliable, and are also identical to the units currently in use by the Quaker Valley Ambulance Authority. This is important because in a case of emergency, the fire department — with its Quick Response Medical Service — might be the first responder. They can begin the use of the AED and when ambulance authority paramedics arrive, the AEDs can be switched without having to remove and reset the defibrillator pads.
beavercountyradio.com
Center Township Supervisors Discuss Beaver Valley Mall Boulevard Project
(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Center Township Supervisors held a work session Tuesday afternoon. During the work session the supervisors were updated on the Beaver Valley Mall Boulevard ‘s resurfacing project. Engineer Ned Mitrovich said the project is nearly complete. In other business the Supervisors Chairman Bill DiCioccio,...
Ohio County fire ruled arson; Reward offered
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Investigators with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office have ruled that a fire at an antique store in Triadelphia this week was deliberately set. The fire at the Ye Olde Traders Antique Store, located at 4427 National Road, occurred late Monday evening on August 29. The fire rekindled after […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: takeout shish kebabs and gyros, car show, bingos
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
Semitruck overturned on Neville Island Bridge
PITTSBURGH — A semitruck overturned on Interstate 79 South at the Neville Island Bridge. Allegheny County 911 reported that Pennsylvania state police, fire and EMS units were called to the scene of the accident around 5:20 p.m. Traffic cameras showed a semitruck on its side lying off the road.
Winning lottery ticket worth $350,000 sold in Allegheny County
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A winning-lottery ticket worth $350,000 was sold in Allegheny County. The Cash 5 Quick Cash ticket matched all five balls drawn on Tuesday. Those numbers are 2-4-11-21-26. The Giant Eagle on Mountain View Drive in West Mifflin earns a $500 bonus for selling the ticket.
kidsburgh.org
6 farms for apple picking in Pittsburgh this season
Photo above by Zen Chung. Apples are the perfect snack: sweet, crunchy and thirst-quenching all at once. And they’re a tasty ingredient for pies, muffins and quickbreads. We love that kids love apples, too, which makes apple picking in Pittsburgh and around our region that much more fun. Pittsburgh-area...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Borough secretary, 2 council members resign in Verona
Verona is going through a transition period following the unexpected resignations this past week of three members of the borough’s management team and council. At its Aug. 30 meeting, Verona council accepted the resignation of borough secretary Christine DeRunk, effective Sept. 9. DeRunk came aboard in August 2021 and had served as the de facto borough manager, but she is moving to take the borough manager’s job in Sharpsburg, which is closer to her home in Shaler.
