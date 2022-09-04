ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

Register Citizen

Local authors shortlisted for 2022 Connecticut Book Awards

Earlier this month Connecticut’s Center for the Book announced the finalists for the 2022 Connecticut Book Awards. The finalists include a list of authors and illustrators from the Nutmeg state or who wrote a book set in Connecticut in 2021. According to the center’s director Lisa Comstock, the official winners of the Connecticut Book Awards will be announced at a ceremony held at the Hartford Public Library on Oct. 23.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Susan B. Anthony Project to hold ‘Cocktails and Jazz in the Barn’ Sept. 16

TORRINGTON — Susan B. Anthony Project’s “Cocktails and Jazz in the Barn” returns to the Inn at Mount Pleasant in Torrington,6-8 p.m. Sept. 16. Tickets are available now at www.sbaproject.org, with all proceeds from ticket sales, donations, and a silent auction, supporting the agency’s services provided to victims and survivors of domestic and sexual violence.
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

CT’s first pour-it-yourself taproom now open in Avon

Michelle Norris loves to see guests' reactions as they enter the Tri-It Taproom for the first time. She says first-time visitors to the new Avon self-service tap room are always wowed as they first lay eyes on the wall of taps: 44 in all, offering craft beer, hard seltzer, cider and wine.
AVON, CT
Register Citizen

At Darien designer fashion show, sustainability is on trend

DARIEN - Sustainability meets fashion thanks to an “unknown” town treasure. The Darien Community Association is hosting a sustainable designer fashion show Sept. 14 to promote eco-friendly shopping. All of the outfits will be pulled directly from the DCA Thrift Shop, showcasing a mix of classic brands such...
DARIEN, CT
Register Citizen

Bagel Barn in New Milford closes; to reopen as Bagelman

NEW MILFORD — A popular bagel shop that opened last year announced it has closed but says it will reopen as Bagelman. Bagel Barn, which opened in December inside the Red Barn at 312 Danbury Road, announced on its Facebook page Tuesday that it has closed but will “reopen soon as Bagelman with expanded hours and days. Stay tuned for full details.”
NEW MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

What you need to know about Norwalk’s Oyster Festival this weekend

NORWALK — The city’s 44th Oyster Festival will be held Friday through Sunday, with local crafts, food and music. The festival will be open Friday from 6 to 11 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to the Norwalk Seaport Association, which operates the festival.
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Torrington Fit Together announces free family bike rally

TORRINGTON — Fit Together 5210- the Northwest corner’s healthy living initiative, is holding its second Family Bicycle Rally along the Sue Grossman Greenway. The event is set for 10 a.m. Sept. 11. Participants will have the options to ride 2-5 miles along the trail, with bikes to loan...
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Grill II Jamaican restaurant owners to open In The City tapas bar and lounge in downtown Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — It’s been about three years since restaurateur Paul Brown, 50, could be seen preparing to open his first restaurant in downtown Bridgeport. He recalled setting up his Jamaican restaurant Grill II, and passersby questioning his decision to open a restaurant where previous ones closed. He still remembers one of their remarks about the balloons he set up for the opening: “Do you think balloons is gonna make you better than the last guys?”
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Water skiing squirrel to highlight annual Norwalk Boat Show

NORWALK — One of the biggest attractions at the upcoming Norwalk Boat Show isn’t a yacht, or some new marine technology. It doesn’t even belong on the water. The act itself has been around for years, owner Chuck Best Jr. said, and is closely associated with boat shows. But this year, Twiggy the water skiing squirrel is making its Norwalk return after a decade-long hiatus.
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Goshen teen carries on family tradition of training, showing Percheron horses

GOSHEN — For Kaleigh Lynch, working with the Percheron breed of horses is very much a family affair. The 16-year-old Wamogo Regional High School junior is carrying on a tradition that started with her grandparents - particularly her grandfather, who got his start working for the Kriz family in Bethany, and continued with her own parents.
GOSHEN, CT
Register Citizen

Common Ground’s next program investigates women’s rights

LITCHFIELD — Gretchen Carlson, Katy Tur, and Reshma Saujani will debate the state of women’s rights during the live taping of Common Ground with Jane Whitney, at 3 p.m. Sept. 18 at Wamogo Regional High School. “Women’s Rights: Power Remix”, Common Ground’s sixth program of the season, will...
LITCHFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Private school in New Milford relocates, expands its middle school to Hunt Hill Farm

NEW MILFORD — New class offerings and more space motivated leaders of a 10-year-old, local private school to move its middle school program to the 137-acre Hunt Hill Farm. Education without Walls, which offers courses including math, literature, history, environmental science, Spanish, Latin, computer science, cooking, yoga, and improvisation, has moved its middle school the farm once owned by renowned “Tonight Show” band leader Skitch Henderson on 44 Upland Road.
NEW MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Westchester County Airport’s neighbors complain about ‘overwhelming’ noise from planes, jets, helicopters

GREENWICH — Renewed complaints about noise and air-traffic volume are being raised by the public as a new master plan for Westchester County Airport moves forward. Another public hearing is set in Greenwich at the Harvest Time Church on Sept. 13. If previous hearings offer any guide, the issue of noise abatement at the airport will be front and center, as it was at a well-attended public hearing Tuesday at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center in New York.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Register Citizen

Avelo offers $69 Tweed New Haven-Orlando fares to mark 100,000-passenger milestone

NEW HAVEN — Avelo Airlines just passed the 100,000 passengers mark in its service between Tweed New Haven Regional Airport and Orlando International Airport and is celebrating with discounted fares of $69 each way, Avelo officials said Thursday. “This week’s milestone represents something far bigger than carrying 100,000 customers...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Greenwich Country Day welcomes its first full-size senior class to its Upper School campus

GREENWICH — Members of the senior class at Greenwich Country Day School celebrated on the first day of classes Wednesday on the Upper School campus. This is the first year that the senior class is of a full size as Greenwich Country Day transitioned from a K-9 to K-12 school. GCDS merged with the former Stanwich School in 2019. The Class of 2023 is the first with students who attended Greenwich Country Day throughout their school years.
GREENWICH, CT

