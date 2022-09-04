College Football Week 2 kicks off Friday night with two different matchups, but the bulk of this week’s games will take place on Saturday. The Western Michigan Broncos started their season with a tough loss to Michigan State, but we predicted that would be the case in our win total preview for the Broncos. They have quickly turned their sights to this week’s matchup against the Ball State Cardinals, which will be on the road. Let’s dive into our experts’ Western Michigan vs. Ball State prediction and explain why they think the Broncos can win big.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO