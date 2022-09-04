Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Daniel Barker makes instant impact in ‘surreal’ Michigan State debut
EAST LANSING – Daniel Barker already knew what it was like to play at Spartan Stadium. The tight end hauled in a 5-yard touchdown catch for the game-winning score with five seconds left in the fourth quarter to lift Illinois to a 37-34 victory at Michigan State in 2019.
MLive.com
After breakout debut, Michigan State’s Jacoby Windmon plans his next move
EAST LANSING – Jacoby Windmon had just put together the best day for a Michigan State pass rusher in nearly two decades, recording four sacks and a forced fumble in the Spartans’ season-opening win over Western Michigan. What was he thinking as he left the field?. “He said...
MLive.com
Western Michigan vs. Ball State prediction, odds and upcoming schedule: Saturday, 9/10
College Football Week 2 kicks off Friday night with two different matchups, but the bulk of this week’s games will take place on Saturday. The Western Michigan Broncos started their season with a tough loss to Michigan State, but we predicted that would be the case in our win total preview for the Broncos. They have quickly turned their sights to this week’s matchup against the Ball State Cardinals, which will be on the road. Let’s dive into our experts’ Western Michigan vs. Ball State prediction and explain why they think the Broncos can win big.
MLive.com
Akron vs. Michigan State prediction, odds and best bet: Saturday, 9/10
The first real week of College Football has finished, and Week 2 will kick off Friday night with two different matchups and our experts have an Akron vs. Michigan State prediction. The Michigan State Spartans picked up a 35-13 home victory in their season opener against Western Michigan and will host Akron on Saturday at 4:00 pm EST. Our experts previewed the matchup and made a best bet, so let’s dive into their prediction with the odds provided by FanDuel Sportsbook.
MLive.com
Former Michigan State captain gets start in college coaching
EAST LANSING – A beloved former Michigan State captain will be heading west to start his collegiate coaching career. Tum Tum Nairn has been hired as an assistant coach at Southern Utah, the school announced on Wednesday. There, he will work for Southern Utah head coach Todd Simon, a...
MLive.com
True freshman listed as back-up QB on WMU football’s 1st depth chart
KALAMAZOO, MI – In the weeks leading up to Western Michigan’s season-opening kickoff against Michigan State, head football coach Tim Lester wasn’t shy in sending unprompted praise toward quarterback Treyson Bourguet. A week into the 2022 season, it has become clear how much the Broncos’ coaching staff...
MLive.com
VanSumeren brothers team up at Michigan State after years-long wait
EAST LANSING – To the millions watching Michigan State’s Friday night game against Western Michigan, the play with 5:29 left seemed like a routine one: Broncos running back La’Darius Jefferson took a handoff and went around the left side of the line for a 10-yard gain before being tackled.
MLive.com
Michigan State’s options to replace injured linebacker Darius Snow
EAST LANSING – Michigan State coaches grade every snap of practice, charting production for the day. They were awarding additional points for those giving maximum effort but decided to eliminate them. There were players continually doing their all, including linebacker Darius Snow. “We’re saying that’s the standard. Why are...
MLive.com
Overheard at Mel Tucker’s press conference: Too inconsistent and dead serious
EAST LANSING – Michigan State is now in Week 2 of the season. The No. 15 Spartans (1-0) are coming off a 35-13 win against Western Michigan on Friday and facing another home game against a MAC opponent. Michigan State will host Akron (1-0) on Saturday (4 p.m., BTN)...
MLive.com
Michigan basketball Big Ten schedule released
A couple of months before the season starts, the dates for some of Michigan’s biggest games have been announced. The Big Ten released its men’s basketball schedule on Thursday (Sep. 8), thus completing Michigan’s 2022-23 slate. (See the entire schedule below.) The Wolverines will play 20 Big...
MLive.com
3-star CB Colton Hood commits to Michigan State
Michigan State is moving forward into Week 2 of the season and also building for the future. Colton Hood, a 2023 three-star cornerback from Eagles Landing Christian Academy in Georgia, announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Monday night. At 6-foot-0 and 170 pounds, Hood is listed as...
MLive.com
Hawaii vs. Michigan odds, prediction and spread: Saturday, 9/10
The Michigan Wolverines kicked off their 2022 season in style and picked up a dominant 51-7 win against Colorado State last week. The offense took a few drives to get going, but the defense looked fantastic, and we think they can continue to dominate in Week 2. Hawaii will travel to the Big House Saturday night, and the Rainbow Warriors are 0-2 this season. Our experts analyzed the Hawaii vs. Michigan odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and made a best bet for the game, so let’s dive into their prediction.
MLive.com
Michigan State moves up national rankings after season-opening win
Michigan State won its season opener and moved up in the national rankings. The Spartans (1-0), who beat Western Michigan 35-13 on Friday, climbed one spot to No. 14 in the AP Top 25 and moved up three spots to No. 11 in the Coaches Poll. Both were released Tuesday afternoon and are the first rankings since the preseason polls.
Michigan, Michigan State both move up in USA Today Coaches Top 25 poll
Both Michigan and Michigan State got off to a great start to their 2022 season as the Wolverines destroyed Colorado State by a score of 51-7 and the Spartans took care of business against Western Michigan. Just moments ago, the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll was released and...
MLive.com
Hawaii game is biggest point spread in Michigan football history
According to oddsmakers, Michigan’s game against Hawaii on Saturday will be a throwback. Not to the first time the teams met, in 1986, nor to when Hawaii became a state, in 1959. No, those who came up with the point spread for Saturday’s matchup think it will resemble one...
MLive.com
Kalamazoo-area Week 3 prep football picks: Which teams stay undefeated?
KALAMAZOO, MI – After two weeks of high school football, the Kalamazoo area has already seen its fair share of upsets, and as a result, only eight local teams still have eyes on an undefeated season. It also means that predicting outcomes hasn’t been the easiest endeavor, and after...
MLive.com
Grand Rapids Week 3 football rankings: See who made the top 10
1. Rockford (2-0) – The Rams pulled off a comeback for the ages Friday, beating Mona Shores 31-27 after trailing 27-7 in the second half.
MLive.com
High school football power rankings after Week 2 in the Jackson area
JACKSON -- Week 2 offered the first glimpses of conference play in the Cascades and Big 8, as well as some interesting non-conference matchups in other area conferences. Defending conference champions in both the Cascades and Big 8 both fell in close games, which could mean a changing of the guard in the final season before the newly enlarged Cascades Conference debuts next fall.
MLive.com
Hawaii has a QB battle, like Michigan, but for all the wrong reasons
Timmy Chang left Hawaii as the NCAA’s all-time leading passer. Finding a reliable quarterback in his first season as the school’s head coach has been a challenge. Two games into Chang’s coaching tenure, Hawaii has yet to throw a touchdown pass, which of course ranks tied for the fewest in the country. The quarterbacks have thrown a combined five interceptions, tied for the most in the country.
This College Was Named The #1 Party School In Michigan
Michigan is home to 15 public universities that all offer a great education. The most well-known school across the country is arguably the University of Michigan. Not only do they have a historic football team, but U-M Health was ranked as Michigan's #1 Hospital by U.S. News and World Report, the only hospital in Michigan named to the nation's Honor Roll of hospitals.
