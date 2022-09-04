Read full article on original website
Jennifer Hurst
4d ago
You become a saint, a royal priesthood by being baptized and obeying Christ not because man has deemed it even after death. People need to realize god didn’t put man in charge to decide how he wanted to be worshipped god made the rules to how he wants to be served not by allowing sinners to make it up.
