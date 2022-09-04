ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Jennifer Hurst
4d ago

You become a saint, a royal priesthood by being baptized and obeying Christ not because man has deemed it even after death. People need to realize god didn’t put man in charge to decide how he wanted to be worshipped god made the rules to how he wants to be served not by allowing sinners to make it up.

The Conversation U.S.

'Smiling Pope' John Paul I takes the next step toward sainthood -- not all pontiffs earn this distinction

On Sept. 4, 2022, Pope John Paul I, born Albino Luciani, will be beatified: proclaimed as “blessed,” the last step before being canonized as a Catholic saint. Elected head of the Catholic Church in August 1978, he held the papacy for only one month. John Paul I was found dead in bed late that September. The cause of his unexpected death was determined to have been a heart attack, notwithstanding a lingering swirl of conspiracy theories. Despite his short papacy, John Paul I left a mark. Called the “Smiling Pope” because of his welcoming manner, he was the first pope in centuries...
The Associated Press

'Crushed' by 2 papacies, John Paul I's death eclipsed life

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The moment that the black wall telephone rang early on the morning of Sept. 29, 1978, in Stefania Falasca’s Rome apartment is imprinted in her mind. Then 15, Falasca remembers her father answering and hearing the voice of her uncle, a priest who worked at the Vatican, coming through the receiver: “The pope is dead!” “But he’s already dead!” Falasca recalled her bewildered father exclaiming. Like countless others around the globe, her father struggled to comprehend how 65-year-old John Paul I, elected as pontiff barely a month earlier — on Aug. 26, 1978 — could be dead, and confusedly first thought of Pope Paul VI, who had died in early August at age 80. John Paul I, born Albino Luciani, is widely remembered more for his sudden, mystery-dogged death than for his life. Falasca, an Italian journalist for a Catholic publication, has toiled for more than a decade to change that and to convince the Vatican that he deserves to be a saint for how he lived his faith, as a priest, bishop, cardinal and, so briefly, as pontiff.
Sergio Mattarella
Pope Francis
Andrei Tapalaga

Secret "Time Machine" Hidden in the Vatican Helped a Priest Go Back in Time To Observe the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ

Father Ernetti allegedly went back in time and photographed the crucifixion of Jesus ChristUniverse Inside You/YouTube. The idea of time travel has been fantasized about by many science fiction writers and other historians who endorse the possibility of time travel. Despite a large number of stories about “time travel experiments”, there is one that stands out due to the large attention it has received.
The Independent

Shia LaBeouf reveals he converted to Catholicism after studying religion for Padre Pio film

Shia LaBeouf has revealed that he converted to Catholicism, after studying the religion for his upcoming movie, Padre Pio.During an interview with Word on Fire Catholic Ministries’ Bishop Robert Barron on Thursday, the 36-year-old actor expressed how much he was mentally struggling and had thoughts of suicide, before joining the cast of his newest movie. However, in order to better understand the late mystic Saint Padre Pio, who he portrays in the biopic, LaBeuof said that he livied with a monastery of Franciscan Capuchin friars and started engaging with the Church, which helped him through the difficult time.“I had...
Vatican City
The Associated Press

Pope meets with cardinals on future direction of church

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis on Tuesday wrapped up two days of closed-door meetings with about 180 cardinals, many of them young enough to elect a future pontiff, including discussions about how the Catholic Church’s governance could be made more inclusive. The sessions focused on a new Apostolic constitution that, among other things, allows lay people to head important Vatican offices, envisioning greater decision-making roles for them, including women. But since the church has closed the door to women in the priesthood, the most prestigious, and ultimately most powerful roles — including that of a pontiff — remain the realm of men. The reforms also lend more institutional weight to efforts to fight clerical sex abuse. The document, made public earlier this year, replaced the constitution written by St. John Paul II in 1988.
J Balvin Hugs and Poses for Selfie with Pope Francis During Entertainment Summit in the Vatican

"Latino Gang," J Balvin wrote in the caption of the pictures they took together on Thursday J Balvin is bonding with none other than Pope Francis. As the Colombian singer, 37, attended the Vitae Summit over the weekend, he shared a hug and took selfies with the 85-year-old pontiff. On Instagram Thursday, the "La Canción" singer shared the selfies he took with the head of the Catholic Church, along with a gallery of photos and a video of the moment. In the caption, Balvin said they took...
The Independent

Catholic college dean who guarded Pope resigns after lying about degree and PhD

The dean of a business school at a catholic college in Houston, Texas, who previously served in the Swiss Guard in the Vatican, has been pushed out of the role after it was found that he falsified his credentials. Mario Enzler, who met Mother Teresa and served under Pope John Paul II, has stepped down from his post at the Cameron School of Business at the University of St Thomas after facing allegations that he included multiple non-existent degrees on his resume, according to The Houston Chronicle.Mr Enzler claimed to have received a doctorate from a university in his...
Variety

Gianfranco Rosi’s Pope Travels Doc ‘In Viaggio’ Makes a Political Statement – Clip (EXCLUSIVE)

Master documentary filmmaker Gianfranco Rosi, whose “Sacro Gra” won the Venice Golden Lion in 2013, is back on the Lido with “In Viaggio,” a doc about Pope Francis’ travels in which the director creates a counterpoint between archival footage and images that Rosi shot himself. Variety has been given access to an exclusive clip (above) from the film, which premieres in Venice on Sept. 5. In the first nine years of his pontificate, Pope Francis made 37 trips visiting 53 countries, focusing on his key issues: poverty, migration, the environment, solidarity and war. Intrigued by the fact that two of Francis’s...
deseret.com

Church of Jesus Christ announces release of 31 Area Seventies

Thirty-one Area Seventies, serving in locations worldwide, have been released by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The leadership change, effective Aug. 1, was announced Friday in a news release. The list of Area Seventies being released is found below. Along with the releases, the church noted that...
Fox News

The apostle Paul and the resurrected Jesus -- a journey through his seven final epistles

I am excited to announce the release of my fifth Christian-themed book, "The Resurrected Jesus: The Church in the New Testament," though this one is different from the previous books in the series in several important respects. The main one is that I co-wrote this one with my daughter, Christen Limbaugh Bloom. Another is that we added a new feature that we believe significantly enhances the book: interactive prayers throughout the text.
