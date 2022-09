Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Buffalo Police are searching for 23-year-old William Morin of Oneida Street, who was shot early Friday morning on Urban Street in the City of Buffalo.

Morin was taken to ECMC in a private car and was being treated, where he used a phony name and then walked out and disappeared. He’s wanted by State Parole for absconding.

He went to Rochester and was being treated at a hospital there, but took off again before police arrived.