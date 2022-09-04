ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Android users warned to check Wi-Fi settings to avoid serious privacy issue

If you are one of the billions of people who use an Android device, you are being alerted to a common oversight that could cost you. You should check your WiFi settings immediately to make sure that it truly off, as it has been pointed out that it could still be running in the background if you simply turn it off.
knowtechie.com

Chrome users: Delete these extensions, they’re stealing data

McAfee’s security researchers have found five Google Chrome extensions that are siphoning off browsing data. Some of these extensions are incredibly popular, with one having over 800,000 downloads. They’re all set up to secretly create money for the developer or whoever added the malicious code. They do this...
shefinds

Email Experts Say You Need To Change This Setting ASAP To Protect Your Data

Despite the popularity of texting and using social media DM’s to communicate, email will probably never cease to be the form of communication that we think of as more secure, private, and maybe even serious. However, plenty of security breaches can take place over email and it’s important to make sure your email settings are set up so that your messages remain safe from hackers who would love to access your data. “You should always exercise caution while using email to safeguard your privacy, but you don’t have to quit using it altogether,” says IT Security Manager Edward Wright at Cereal Secrets. To reduce the dangers, Wright recommends taking the following steps:
ohmymag.co.uk

Think your phone may have been hacked? Here's how to tell

Apple, which has a reputation for being secure, recently warned iPhone, iPad and Mac users of a serious security breach that could give hackers full, remote access to these devices. Google, which owns the Android operating system, is constantly in the news for malware-laced apps that find their way to its Play Store and subsequently to users’ phones, putting their security at risk.
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: The One Setting You Should Change On Your iPhone If You Want A Faster Phone

This post has been updated since it originally published on November 28, 2021. How happy are you with your phone’s speed? If it took you a minute to think about that, chances are you are experiencing lulls from the time you type in a website address to the time you actually access it. Considering how much your iPhone costs, there’s no excuse for that. But the truth is: some settings and apps we use really do contribute to a slower device. And once you address the cause of the problem, you’ll probably be far happier with your device. Where to start? We spoke with two Apple experts who make things crystal clear by suggesting settings you should change on your iPhone if you want a faster phone. You’ll wonder why you didn’t make these changes sooner.
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: You Should Delete This iPhone App ASAP For Longer Battery Life

There’s no point in owning an iPhone if you aren’t going to download apps that you love — that’s a given. But if you’ve noticed lately that your battery seems compromised, it may be time to reconsider which apps you allow to stay and which you’re willing part with. You shouldn’t have to charge your device 12 times a day, nor should you notice its battery power diminishing by what seems like the moment any time you use your phone. If these things are happening to you, there’s one app that many tech experts agree could be to blame. Apple experts agree: you should delete this iPhone app ASAP for longer battery life.
Business Insider

Mark Zuckerberg thinks 'normal people' won't want Neuralink chips in their brains soon, but sees a future where people text their loved ones by twitching their wrists

Mark Zuckerberg talked about Elon Musk's brain chip company Neuralink on Joe Rogan's podcast. Zuckerberg said "normal people" won't want brain implants like Neuralink for at least ten to 15 years. He said Meta is researching neural interface tech you could use to text people by twitching your wrist. Meta...
SlashGear

Here's How Long A Tesla Model Y Battery Will Actually Last

Tesla has made quite a mark on the electric vehicle industry since the sale of its first all-electric vehicle in 2008. The automaker has come a long way since the introduction of its Roadster that year, and as of the second quarter of 2022, Tesla accounted for more than 66% of EV registrations in the U.S., according to data compiled by Experian. This is quite a feat, considering the competition stemming from manufacturers that have a long standing in the automotive world like BMW, Volvo, and Audi, all of which have notable electric models in production. Adding to this accomplishment is the idea that many U.S. consumers aren't ready to leap to an all-electric vehicle, preferring to stay with more moderately-priced hybrids instead.
CNET

No Internet at Home? Here's How to Get Free Wi-Fi Anywhere

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Working from home and virtual learning have become the norm. Even as offices reopen and health metrics improve amid the pandemic, these remote options likely won't be going away anytime soon. And apart from work and school, people across the US continue to cut the cord on cable and satellite packages, and opt for streaming services to save money.
Refinery29

The New Apple Watch Is High-Key Worth It — Here’s Why

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page. I’ve always liked the idea of a high-tech...
Elite Daily

The iPhone 14 Will Reportedly Come In A New Color That I Absolutely Need

It’s nearly fall, meaning pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween, and of course, the new iPhone. Every year around September, Apple announces the latest iPhone models. This year, Apple is expected to release the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. If reports are accurate, it would be the first time Apple releases a Max version of the iPhone since the iPhone XS Max. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment on a possible iPhone 14 and its features, but did not hear back at the time of publication.
Apple Insider

iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the most wanted iPhone in the fall

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Production and shipment data for display panels used in Apple'siPhone 14 lineup indicates Apple expects high demand for its iPhone 14 Pro models in the fall.
