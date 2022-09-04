The family of a Black man shot by an Ohio sheriff's deputy asked a federal court on Wednesday to stop delaying their wrongful death lawsuit against the deputy. Authorities say Casey Goodson Jr., 23, was shot in the back as he entered his grandmother’s house in late 2020. Deputy Jason Meade, who is white, has pleaded not guilty to murder and reckless homicide in the shooting.

