Kansas City, MO

Yardbarker

Former Packers WR Davante Adams on living in Green Bay: 'I'm a West Coast dude'

The Green Bay Packers wide receiver room is a little duller this season. The Packers traded away their most productive 2021 wide receiver, Davante Adams, to the Oakland Raiders this offseason. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is trying to work with the new corps, but there are many drops in the learning process for the rookies. The Packers will miss Adams this season.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Report: There's "Mutual Interest" Between Odell Beckham Jr, 1 NFL Team

Odell Beckham Jr. is still a free agent as the 2022 NFL season gets underway later this week. Beckham is still recovering from the torn ACL he suffered during the Rams' Super Bowl victory back in February, but teams are still lining up to land the star wide receiver for a return later this season.
NFL
FanSided

The Cleveland Browns released the wrong players on Monday

The Cleveland Browns released two on Labor Day. When the United States is celebrating their day off for Labor Day, two Cleveland Browns will be off for good going forward. The Browns made a decision over the weekend to sign offensive tackle Joe Haeg and tight end Jesse James, in doing so put the Browns at 55 players on their active roster.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Sean Payton Reveals His Pick For Cowboys vs. Buccaneers

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is adjusting nicely to his new role as an NFL analyst. During an appearance on Kay Adams' show, Up & Adams, Payton revealed his prediction for Sunday night's showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Payton has the Cowboys winning...
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

He didn’t blink’: Mike Tomlin reveals Mason Rudolph’s reaction to losing reps in QB battle vs. Kenny Pickett

Mike Tomlin had nothing but praises for the professionalism Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph is showing despite being edged by rookie Kenny Pickett for the no. 2 spot on the team’s depth chart. Speaking to reporters Tuesday morning, Mike Tomlin made sure to underscore Mason Rudolph’s positive attitude even after losing first-team reps in […] The post He didn’t blink’: Mike Tomlin reveals Mason Rudolph’s reaction to losing reps in QB battle vs. Kenny Pickett appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Jets Reportedly Decide On Starting Quarterback For Game vs. Ravens

With the New York Jets' season opener just a few days away, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport has announced significant news regarding the team's quarterback situation. According to Rapoport, the Jets are starting Joe Flacco at quarterback on Sunday. Zach Wilson is making progress in his recovery from a knee injury, but he's not ready to start just yet.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Running Back Decision

Ezekiel Elliott has been the Cowboys' bell cow back both in carries and compensation, but Mike McCarthy thinks Dallas has two feature RBs in its backfield. Per Cowboys reporter Calvin Watkins, "Mike McCarthy said he views Tony Pollard and Zeke Elliott as No. 1 running backs." The NFL world reacted...
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Super Bowl 57 picks, bold predictions, NFL Week 1 lines and more

In this episode of the Stacking The Box Podcast, Sterling Holmes and Matt Verderame make Super Bowl 57 picks, talk Week 1 lines and more. We’ve finally made it. The 2022 NFL season is here. On Tuesday afternoon, FanSided’s Stacking The Box Podcast went deep into the predictions, with...
NFL
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
ClutchPoints

‘He’s the enemy’: Aaron Donald drops honest take Von Miller ahead of Rams-Bills

The last time Aaron Donald suited up in an NFL game, he was doing so in the Super Bowl alongside former LA Rams linebacker Von Miller. On Thursday, the two will be pitted against each other in the 2022 NFL season opener. The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams will usher in the new NFL […] The post ‘He’s the enemy’: Aaron Donald drops honest take Von Miller ahead of Rams-Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
FOX Sports

NFC North guide: Predictions for the Packers, Vikings, Lions and Bears

At first glance, the NFC North doesn’t look like the toughest division to figure out. The Green Bay Packers will emerge with the crown. Right?. The Packers are going to undoubtedly still be the Packers, with or without wide receivers, because they have quarterback Aaron Rodgers at the helm. It’s as plain and simple as that. But there’s another team emerging as a formidable challenger, and it’s one we aren’t talking about enough as a collective.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what USA TODAY's expert panel thinks about Chiefs' playoff, Super Bowl chances

With the 2022 NFL season just around the corner, those who cover the league are sharing their predictions for the upcoming season. USA TODAY recently released a wave of predictions from their expert panel with forecasts on division winners, AFC and NFC champions, Super Bowl winners and a host of individual NFL awards. The panel of experts includes seven of their national NFL writers and reporters — Jarrett Bell, Nate Davis, Safid Deen, Tyler Dragon, Parker Gabriel, Mike Jones and Lorenzo Reyes.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

The national media is already burying the KC Chiefs

While the official record for every NFL team, including the Kansas City Chiefs, still stands at 0-0 the national media have begun their hot take carousel. With the NFL season kickoff just around the corner, the morning shows on ESPN and NFL Network are buzzing with hype. They’ll get to the talk from an exciting weekend of college football in a minute, but first let’s give the people what they want: piping hot NFL predictions!
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

AFC West guide: Expectations, predictions on Chiefs, Chargers, Broncos, Raiders

The best division in football is the AFC West, where three of the teams could end up in the AFC playoffs. Let's dive into my predictions for this stacked division. Guess what, everyone: The Chiefs are going to be excellent again this season. I understand they do not have Tyreek Hill anymore, but their roster is the deepest it has been in years, and they still have a Hall of Fame head coach and playcaller in Andy Reid.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

FanSided

