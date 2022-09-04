Read full article on original website
hammerandrails.com
Was the Penn State Loss Jeff Brohm’s Fault?
After allowing the loss to Penn State simmer in our minds for a couple days Casey and I are back with our thoughts on the week 1 loss to the Nittany Lions. Both of us picked this as a Purdue victory so you can imagine our disappointment with the loss. This also may knock us out of the possible 10 win season that strangely enough both us predicted. There was no collusion!
indianapublicradio.org
Why are there not more passenger rail systems in Indiana? Advocacy groups, experts weigh in
In Indiana, there are currently several Amtrak passenger rail lines that run throughout the state. However, these services are limited for cities such as Indianapolis and Lafayette – and there are no options for Fort Wayne. Tod Bassler is the president of Indiana Passenger Rail Alliance. He said the...
wibqam.com
Indiana Law Enforcement Academy cancels Fallen Officer Memorial Service to ‘focus energy’ on Officer Seara Burton
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Indiana Law Enforcement Academy announced on their Twitter account Wednesday afternoon their decision to cancel this year’s Fallen Officer Memorial Service. The decision was made by the academy and by those families who’s fallen loved ones were to be honored at the service.
Father, son die in crash after plummeting into creek in Hamilton County
A man and a child died in a fiery crash early Saturday outside Noblesville when they traveled into a prohibited area where a bridge had been removed and plummeted into a creek below, police say.
WIBC.com
Maconaquah Superintendent Resigns After Arrest
FULTON, Ind.–The superintendent of Maconaquah schools in Fulton, resigned Sunday. James M. Callane, 53, of Peru, is accused of leaving the scene of a wreck that happened in Fulton County, Saturday afternoon. He’s also charged with drunk driving. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Dept. did not give a blood...
New renderings released as The Pyramids redevelopment continues
Renovations are about to begin on an Indianapolis staple. This week, the company released renderings of what the improvements will look like.
95.3 MNC
Angola man, 29, found dead on side of road in Fulton County
An Angola man was found dead off a roadway in Fulton County. First responders were called around 8:45 p.m. on Friday, Sep. 2, to the are of 9050 West and 100 North in Kewanna where the found Charles Grisby, 29, unconscious and unresponsive. Grisby was pronounced dead at the scene.
FanSided
