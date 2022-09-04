After allowing the loss to Penn State simmer in our minds for a couple days Casey and I are back with our thoughts on the week 1 loss to the Nittany Lions. Both of us picked this as a Purdue victory so you can imagine our disappointment with the loss. This also may knock us out of the possible 10 win season that strangely enough both us predicted. There was no collusion!

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO