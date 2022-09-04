ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

Comments / 12

Jeff
4d ago

THERE IS EVEN A FREE APP THAT AVOIDS BRIDGES. ITS CALLED HAMMER Plus the 6 signs before most bridges I know the 12'4 bridge in milford is clearly labeled as far back as lowes what I will never understand is I get driving down an unknown road and seeing a bridge ok now gotta find a way to turn around. but these guys don't even stop its like they never seen the bridge. then wedge themselves shutting road down and racking up the recovery tow bill because they couldn't just stop and say hey wonder if my 13'5 truck can fit under a 12'4

Reply
8
Hazel✌
4d ago

I'm sorry, but I personally think that's hilarious!!! and these so-called drivers are a dime a dozen. I drove and operated Mack dump trucks for decades. also tankers, flat beds, high Boys, low boys, and crash trucks. us PROFESSIONAL drivers KNOW our height, weight AND length...its all part of the occupation. the ones who hit bridges aren't paying attention. hitting a RR bridge shuts down not only the street, but Amtrack etc.... Drivers? I think not...jmo

Reply(2)
8
Louis Baldino
4d ago

I mean really come on almost all truck especially one's from an employer have there heights on them have we failed at teaching basic math to everyone? I ll help when ur truck say height 12 ft 9 inches u can't fit underneath anything of a smaller size it's like put a square block.in a round hole doesn't fit please stop the stupidy.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Spelling error: Hartford exit misspelled on I-84 west

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The exit for Flatbush Avenue on I-84 westbound left drivers wondering: Did I see that right? The highway sign for the left Exit 45 currently reads “Flatbnsh Avenue,” as of Wednesday evening. A spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Transportation told News 8 they’re aware of the error on the sign […]
HARTFORD, CT
trumbull-ct.gov

Traffic Alert: Connecticut United Ride on Sunday, September 11, 2022

This is an important public safety traffic announcement from the Trumbull Police Department. The 22nd Annual Connecticut United Motorcycle Ride, Connecticut's largest 9/11 tribute sponsored by the Uniform Professional Firefighters of Connecticut, will take place this Sunday, September 11, 2022. The ride will travel into Trumbull from Monroe on Route...
TRUMBULL, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenwich, CT
Government
Waterbury, CT
Government
Norwalk, CT
Traffic
City
Milford, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
Darien, CT
Cars
Milford, CT
Government
City
Waterbury, CT
Local
Connecticut Cars
Stamford, CT
Government
City
Darien, CT
Greenwich, CT
Traffic
Local
Connecticut Traffic
City
Norwalk, CT
Waterbury, CT
Cars
City
Stamford, CT
City
Bethel, CT
Darien, CT
Traffic
Milford, CT
Traffic
Norwalk, CT
Government
Greenwich, CT
Cars
Norwalk, CT
Cars
Darien, CT
Government
Milford, CT
Cars
State
Connecticut State
Waterbury, CT
Traffic
Bethel, CT
Government
Stamford, CT
Cars
Bethel, CT
Traffic
City
Greenwich, CT
Stamford, CT
Traffic
i95 ROCK

Connecticut is Way Overdue For a License Plate Redesign

While everyone was checking out the beautiful vehicles at the excellent Danbury War Memorial Car Show this weekend, I noticed how boring our current tri-blue Connecticut license plate looks on a 26-coats of paint Mustang. Powder Blue Connecticut? Stank. What I loved seeing were original Connecticut license plates on these...
CONNECTICUT STATE
rew-online.com

Flaherty & Collins Announces $200M Waterfront Development in Bridgeport, CT

Flaherty & Collins Properties (F&C), in partnership with RCI Group and the City of Bridgeport, Connecticut, has announced a $200 million mixed-use waterfront development at Steelepointe Harbor. The project, which has already procured a construction lender, includes 420 new rental apartments and 10,000 square feet of commercial retail space. “This...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Porch Fire

2022-09-06@10:04pm—#Bridgeport firefighters were called to a porch fire in the 900 block of Howard Avenue. Everyone made it out safely and firefighters quickly extinguished the fire on the 2nd floor. The resident credits a neighbor for alerting them to the smoke. The fire marshal will investigate the cause of the fire.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Morgan
Person
Fred Camillo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Three Bridges#Vehicles#Ct#Bank Street
Eyewitness News

Charges made in Milford larceny case before fatal crash in Stratford

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A Waterbury family is still grieving after their son was killed in a car crash last month. 26-year-old Jason Fonseca-Kennedy was killed last month after his truck was struck by 38-year-old Jamar Blackburn of Bridgeport. Police say Blackburn was involved in a larceny at a Walmart...
STRATFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

Connecticut Has The Highest Car Repair Cost in the Nation

I hate to the bearer of bad news all the time, but we do live in CT where bad news seems to grow on trees. The Nutmeg State has the highest average car repair cost of any of the 50 states according to a new report from Car MD. Our average labor cost per repair is $136.84, coupled with our average parts cost per repair $281.53 and you get a total of $418.37, the most in America.
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport Police Need Your Help

#Bridgeport CT– On June 25, 2022, at approximately 2223 hours, a Black 2010 Audi A6, bearing New Jersey temporary registration X420054 was involved in a serious motor vehicle collision, at the intersection of East Main Street and Berkshire Avenue. The vehicle fled the scene of this serious motor vehicle collision.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MTA
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Journal Inquirer

Serious crashes mar holiday weekend

There were two bad, one-vehicle accidents in Connecticut in the early hours of Saturday — in Trumbull and New Britain, both involving 19-year-old drivers — but the state avoided holiday weekend traffic deaths, state police said today. ACCIDENTS: State police investigated 275, two with serious injuries, from Friday...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Opinion: Do you feel safe, Connecticut?

“Security officer shot during shoplifting attempt at Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester”. “Delivery driver dragged 500 feet during carjacking in Wallingford”. “Carjackers punched, pistol whipped 70-year-old man at gas station in Orange”. Do you feel safe? While you are pumping gas in Wallingford, or North Haven? Do you think twice...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy