THERE IS EVEN A FREE APP THAT AVOIDS BRIDGES. ITS CALLED HAMMER Plus the 6 signs before most bridges I know the 12'4 bridge in milford is clearly labeled as far back as lowes what I will never understand is I get driving down an unknown road and seeing a bridge ok now gotta find a way to turn around. but these guys don't even stop its like they never seen the bridge. then wedge themselves shutting road down and racking up the recovery tow bill because they couldn't just stop and say hey wonder if my 13'5 truck can fit under a 12'4
I'm sorry, but I personally think that's hilarious!!! and these so-called drivers are a dime a dozen. I drove and operated Mack dump trucks for decades. also tankers, flat beds, high Boys, low boys, and crash trucks. us PROFESSIONAL drivers KNOW our height, weight AND length...its all part of the occupation. the ones who hit bridges aren't paying attention. hitting a RR bridge shuts down not only the street, but Amtrack etc.... Drivers? I think not...jmo
I mean really come on almost all truck especially one's from an employer have there heights on them have we failed at teaching basic math to everyone? I ll help when ur truck say height 12 ft 9 inches u can't fit underneath anything of a smaller size it's like put a square block.in a round hole doesn't fit please stop the stupidy.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Foundation Launched to Support Healthcare ServicesConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Vietnamese Food in all of ConnecticutTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
Tweed New Haven Flying High as Other Small Airports Face Service CutbacksConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Comments / 12