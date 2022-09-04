The London Stock Exchange said it will open and trade as normal on Friday following the Queen’s death.It comes as the nation starts a period of mourning to mark the death of its former monarch on Thursday afternoon.The Exchange confirmed trading will also “close at the normal times” on Friday afternoon.Trading will continue at the usual times during the national mourning, which is expected to continue for roughly 12 days.“We are deeply saddened at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Our sympathies and condolences are with The Royal Family.” – London Stock Exchange Group pic.twitter.com/XQj6g2UWDv— LSEG (London Stock...

ECONOMY ・ 42 MINUTES AGO