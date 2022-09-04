Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
T-Mobile Sells Wireline Business to Cogent for $1, Expects Hefty Charge
(Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc is doubling down on 5G services after it struck a deal on Wednesday to sell its wireline business to Cogent Communications Holdings Inc for $1, while taking a $1 billion charge on the transaction. The deal includes a $700 million contract under which Cogent will...
India, the world's top rice exporter, just slapped a 20% tax on some rice exports. It could further fuel food inflation.
India also banned the exports of 100% broken rice, which is mostly used for animal feed. This comes as plantings have been hit by a lack of rainfall.
Markets subdued and strikes suspended as industry mourns the Queen – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news, as businesses, unions and investors mourns the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.
London Stock Exchange opens and trading continues as City mourns
The London Stock Exchange said it will open and trade as normal on Friday following the Queen’s death.It comes as the nation starts a period of mourning to mark the death of its former monarch on Thursday afternoon.The Exchange confirmed trading will also “close at the normal times” on Friday afternoon.Trading will continue at the usual times during the national mourning, which is expected to continue for roughly 12 days.“We are deeply saddened at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Our sympathies and condolences are with The Royal Family.” – London Stock Exchange Group pic.twitter.com/XQj6g2UWDv— LSEG (London Stock...
Gulf States Demand Netflix Pull Content Deemed Offensive
DUBAI (Reuters) - Gulf Arab states have demanded that U.S. streaming giant Netflix remove content deemed offensive to "Islamic and societal values" in the region, Saudi Arabia's media regulator said on Tuesday. It did not specify the content, but mentioned that it included content aimed at children. Saudi state-run Al...
Wall Street Ends Higher, Gains Driven by Banks, Healthcare
(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes posted gains on Thursday mainly lifted by financial institutions and healthcare companies, as investors digested hawkish remarks from policymakers that cemented bets of a large interest rate hike later this month. Indexes bounced back and forth in a choppy trading as concerns over Federal...
Airbus Confirms Cancellation of Remaining Qatar A350 Orders
(Reuters) - Airbus on Thursday confirmed it had revoked all remaining A350 orders from Qatar Airways, raising the stakes in a safety and contractual dispute with the Gulf carrier. "Airbus confirms that it has removed 19 Qatar Airways A350s from the backlog," a spokesperson said. Qatar Airways had no immediate...
