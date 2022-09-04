ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State 21, Notre Dame 10: Scarlet & Gray Matter analysis

By Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CaBiy_0hhi1W5R00

Observations on Saturday night's Ohio State-Notre Dame game by Joey Kaufman:

The game at hand

Short-attention span synopsis : The usual fireworks from Ohio State’s offense were missing. Its star receiver was sidelined . A Heisman Trophy hopeful quarterback missed his favorite target. Instead of the aerial show, the Buckeyes found success in the trenches, grinding out a win to show their mettle and push back on a finesse reputation that was gaining steam late last fall.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba exits early in Ohio State's season-opening win over Notre Dame

Pregame buzz : Few Ohio State season openers have been more anticipated than the one Saturday. Not only was it the Buckeyes’ first-ever top-five matchup held during the opening week, but it was also Notre Dame’s first trip to Columbus since 1995. Ticket prices on the secondary market averaged hundreds of dollars for the matchup between the Midwestern blue-bloods, making it one of the most sought-after games across all of college football this season.

OSU vs. Notre Dame: Here are 5 things we learned from Ohio State's 21-10 win over Notre Dame

Spread the wealth? The oddsmakers were high on the Buckeyes, installing them as early two-touchdown favorites in the springtime, and the line grew in the days ahead of kickoff, putting Ohio State as a 17-point favorite. By virtue of having to rally late, the Buckeyes were never in serious position to cover the point spread, unable to do so for a third straight game, a stretch that extends to the final two games of last season against Michigan, as well as Utah in the Rose Bowl.

Ohio State reactions: 'Ohio State's next interesting game is in 12 weeks?' OSU fans react to Notre Dame win

Strategically speaking : When Ryan Day called for a punt on a fourth-and-3 at Notre Dame 40-yard line midway through the second quarter with the Buckeyes trailing by a field goal, it set the tone. The decision reflected the staff’s expectation for a tight game that would be controlled by the defenses, putting a premium on field position, a contrast to Day’s reputation as an aggressive offensive play-caller with an eye toward amassing more and more points.

The View

  • How the team sees it : Can we shed the soft team label?
  • How the pollsters will see it : Don’t get too comfy at No. 2. Georgia made a bigger statement.
  • How Buckeye Nation will see it : This was a vintage Ohio State win, for better or worse.

Hey, what did Ryan Day say?

  • What he said : "I couldn't be prouder of the way our team played in the fourth quarter. A lot of people questioned their toughness."
  • What it means : We remember what Josh Gattis said .

They said it

  • Talking heads : "Miyan Wlliams was the man on that possession." − ABC's Chris Fowler, on the final Ohio State scoring drive.
  • Pregame chatter : ABC's Dan Mullen, the former head coach at Florida and Mississippi State, on Ohio State's offense: "It must be a lot of fun to call plays with all that talent."

Numbers for dummies

23: Consecutive season openers won by the Buckeyes.

5: Wins in a row in the series by Ohio State over Notre Dame.

223: Passing yards by C.J. Stroud, the second-lowest in his 13 career starts at Ohio State.

6: Combined average yards per carry for TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams.

395: Total yards of offense for the Buckeyes, their fewest since the national championship game loss to Alabama two seasons ago.

14: Points in the red zone scored by Ohio State following two trips inside the 20-yard line.

3: Sacks by Ohio State's defense, its most in the last five games.

72: Total yards amassed by Notre Dame in the second half.

41:45: Time elapsed following the last points scored by Notre Dame in the second quarter.

On tap

Ohio State goes up against a team from the Sun Belt for the first time since hosting Troy in 2008 as Arkansas State heads to the Horseshoe next weekend. The Red Wolves, led by former Tennessee coach Butch Jones, opened their season Saturday with a 58-3 rout of Grambling State. But Jones’ first season in Jonesboro didn’t bring encouraging results with a 2-10 overall mark and last-place finish in their division.

Tweethearts

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Contact him at jkaufman@dispatch.com or on Twitter @joeyrkaufman

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State 21, Notre Dame 10: Scarlet & Gray Matter analysis

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day: Ohio State 'the only school in America that can create a scene quite like that' in Week 1

Ryan Day and Ohio State had a special setting for the 2022 season opener vs. Notre Dame. Day sat down with BTN’s Dave Revsine to discuss that atmosphere. In addition to the game vs. the Irish, Ohio State was also recognizing the 100th anniversary of Ohio Stadium and the 2002 national championship squad. It led to a unique vibe in the Horseshoe for Week 1.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Longtime Coach Passes Away

A 1953 graduate of Caldwell High School, a graduate of Ohio University and a long time coach at Muskingum University has passed away. Albert Ray Christopher of Zanesville passed away Saturday at Genesis Hospital. Christopher started his coaching career at Wyoming High School in Ohio where he was assistant football...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WDTN

Teen arrested for second time in Ohio football game shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been arrested for a second time in connection to a shooting during a high school football game in Groveport, after posting bond on original charges earlier this week. James Keys, 18, was taken into custody Wednesday without incident, Groveport Police shared on Facebook. Officers also recovered four handguns […]
GROVEPORT, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Columbus, OH
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Florida, OH
State
Utah State
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police identify the bodies found inside a Chillicothe home

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio —– On Monday, medics along with officers from the Chillicothe Police Department responded to the 600 block of Cedar Street after a 9-1-1 caller said they found a man and woman dead inside. The two individuals, authorities say, have been identified as 40-year-old Samuel Miller and...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
614now.com

Beloved neighborhood bar closing to the public

Tucked away underneath the Worthington location of Natalie’s Coal-fired Pizza, Light of the Seven Matchsticks and its revered mixologist manager PJ Ford have served as a cornerstone of the local cocktail scene since it opened five years ago. But now, Light of the Seven Matchsticks, as we know it...
WORTHINGTON, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy