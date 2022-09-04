Ohio State 21, Notre Dame 10: Scarlet & Gray Matter analysis

Observations on Saturday night's Ohio State-Notre Dame game by Joey Kaufman:

The game at hand

• Short-attention span synopsis : The usual fireworks from Ohio State’s offense were missing. Its star receiver was sidelined . A Heisman Trophy hopeful quarterback missed his favorite target. Instead of the aerial show, the Buckeyes found success in the trenches, grinding out a win to show their mettle and push back on a finesse reputation that was gaining steam late last fall.

• Pregame buzz : Few Ohio State season openers have been more anticipated than the one Saturday. Not only was it the Buckeyes’ first-ever top-five matchup held during the opening week, but it was also Notre Dame’s first trip to Columbus since 1995. Ticket prices on the secondary market averaged hundreds of dollars for the matchup between the Midwestern blue-bloods, making it one of the most sought-after games across all of college football this season.

• Spread the wealth? The oddsmakers were high on the Buckeyes, installing them as early two-touchdown favorites in the springtime, and the line grew in the days ahead of kickoff, putting Ohio State as a 17-point favorite. By virtue of having to rally late, the Buckeyes were never in serious position to cover the point spread, unable to do so for a third straight game, a stretch that extends to the final two games of last season against Michigan, as well as Utah in the Rose Bowl.

• Strategically speaking : When Ryan Day called for a punt on a fourth-and-3 at Notre Dame 40-yard line midway through the second quarter with the Buckeyes trailing by a field goal, it set the tone. The decision reflected the staff’s expectation for a tight game that would be controlled by the defenses, putting a premium on field position, a contrast to Day’s reputation as an aggressive offensive play-caller with an eye toward amassing more and more points.

The View

• How the team sees it : Can we shed the soft team label?

: Can we shed the soft team label? • How the pollsters will see it : Don’t get too comfy at No. 2. Georgia made a bigger statement.

: Don’t get too comfy at No. 2. Georgia made a bigger statement. • How Buckeye Nation will see it : This was a vintage Ohio State win, for better or worse.

Hey, what did Ryan Day say?

What he said : "I couldn't be prouder of the way our team played in the fourth quarter. A lot of people questioned their toughness."

: "I couldn't be prouder of the way our team played in the fourth quarter. A lot of people questioned their toughness." What it means : We remember what Josh Gattis said .

They said it

Talking heads : "Miyan Wlliams was the man on that possession." − ABC's Chris Fowler, on the final Ohio State scoring drive.

: "Miyan Wlliams was the man on that possession." − ABC's Chris Fowler, on the final Ohio State scoring drive. Pregame chatter : ABC's Dan Mullen, the former head coach at Florida and Mississippi State, on Ohio State's offense: "It must be a lot of fun to call plays with all that talent."

Numbers for dummies

23: Consecutive season openers won by the Buckeyes.

5: Wins in a row in the series by Ohio State over Notre Dame.

223: Passing yards by C.J. Stroud, the second-lowest in his 13 career starts at Ohio State.

6: Combined average yards per carry for TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams.

395: Total yards of offense for the Buckeyes, their fewest since the national championship game loss to Alabama two seasons ago.

14: Points in the red zone scored by Ohio State following two trips inside the 20-yard line.

3: Sacks by Ohio State's defense, its most in the last five games.

72: Total yards amassed by Notre Dame in the second half.

41:45: Time elapsed following the last points scored by Notre Dame in the second quarter.

On tap

Ohio State goes up against a team from the Sun Belt for the first time since hosting Troy in 2008 as Arkansas State heads to the Horseshoe next weekend. The Red Wolves, led by former Tennessee coach Butch Jones, opened their season Saturday with a 58-3 rout of Grambling State. But Jones’ first season in Jonesboro didn’t bring encouraging results with a 2-10 overall mark and last-place finish in their division.

Tweethearts

