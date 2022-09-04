ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Late professor 'left a hole in my heart,' showed what can be done in a short time| Opinion

By View Comments
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SW4FK_0hhi1UJz00

Deidre Hamlar is the director of the Aminah Robinson Legacy Project at the Columbus Museum of Art.

He was relatively new addition to my life, but Terrance Dean’s recent passing left a hole in my heart and in the hearts of the many people he shone his special kind of light on while he was with us.

Looking at how greatly a slice of his life’s work impacted me and our community, it is amazing to realize just how much good can be done in a short amount of time in a person’s life.

Being a man of faith and a warrior for communicating verifiable truths about American history and our diverse human experiences, Terrance Dean proceeded with intention to achieve greatness in all his endeavors.

One of those endeavors was as the first Aminah Robinson Scholar in Residence at the Columbus Museum of Art. As if he knew time was short, in a Barack Obamaesque “Fierce Urgency of Now” kind of way, Dr. Dean put his ideas into action in short order.

I was introduced to Terrance in December of 2020.

In mid-2021, he met with me and the museum’s deputy Director, Cindy Foley, to discuss ways to utilize Aminah Robinson’s art to inspire people to understand African American history and deconstruct systemic racism.

He toured the museum’s Raggin’ On exhibition and fell in love with Aminah.

After writing what I call “a love letter to Aminah” for the Columbus Dispatch, he offered to write the first non-art focused biography of Aminah Brenda Lynn Robinson. To take it one step further, he offered to lead development of the Aminah Robinson Library and Archives, to catalog her massive collection of books and arrange her memoirs for use by scholars and students of art, history, women’s studies, social studies, and religion.

Then, in addition to creating a curriculum of study for higher learning based on the art of Aminah Robinson, this professor, historian, and author conceived an exhibition based on the religious iconography in Aminah’s art.

The Aminah Scholar in Residence was funded by an individual philanthropist to function for two years, 2022-2023. While sadly he is not here, we are committed to seeing Dr. Dean’s programs through to fruition.

A spirited thinker that encouraged others and their ideas, Dr. Dean was the professor I wished I had had in college.

When he brought a group of about 10 Denison University students to the museum to help organize and categorize Aminah’s collection of almost 1,000 books, he stated that he wanted the students to see how Aminah’s choices of works by authors such as James Baldwin, Maya Angelou, Zora Neale Hurston, Ivan Van Sertima and many, many others informed her thinking, her art, and her writing.

Just as Aminah Robinson’s reading informed her art, Terrance’s scholarship and life experiences informed his teaching. His lesson was well received by his students and me that Saturday afternoon.

Terrance’s passing made it clear that the short-lived but life-changing impact that he had on me was not uncommon.

Beyond his assignments at Denison, Ohio State University, and the Dispatch and likely other entities, Terrance formed enduring and special relationships with local artists, such as Queen Brooks, fellow alumni of Vanderbilt University, such as Karen Morrison, and civic leaders and colleagues, such as Shayla Favor, who shared similar impact stories with me. The trailing sorrows of family, lifelong friends, and colleagues are traceable through numerous and loving Facebook posts on his still living page.

While I knew Terrance Dean for just a short time, his impact is greater than I could imagine — and it keeps growing with every share of a memory and every decision to follow up on one of his dreams.

Yes, it really is amazing the great amount of good that can be accomplished in a short period of time during one’s lifetime.

Dr. Dean, thank you for the reminder.

Deidre Hamlar is the director of the Aminah Robinson Legacy Project at the Columbus Museum of Art.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
columbusmonthly.com

Top Doctors 2022 Spotlight: Ohio State Critical Care Medicine Specialist Philip Diaz

How has critical care medicine changed since you started practicing?. There have been important advances in technology, such as the widespread availability of bedside ultrasound as a diagnostic tool. At the same time, we have had better recognition of the limits of technology and have adopted a more conservative approach to many of our more invasive procedures, realizing in some cases “less is more.” However, I think the most important advance is the development of the team approach to the patient care. … Now, rounds are multidisciplinary with nurses, respiratory therapists, pharmacists, dietitians and social workers all contributing to the daily plan of care for the patients.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Hilliard parents say 'safe space' teacher badge oversteps

HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — Parents in Hilliard are ready for a showdown. Badges worn by some teachers aimed at reaching out to LGBTQ+ students are under fire. Some parents say the badges could steer their kids to the wrong place—through a QR code—exposing them to sexually explicit material inappropriate for children.
HILLIARD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Entertainment
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
NBC4 Columbus

Rape at Ohio State University: 14 reports in August

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fourteen people reported rapes at Ohio State University in August, according to police logs mandated by the Clery Act. Campus police took four reports of rape, and Campus Security Authorities (CSA) took 10. Of direct reports to campus police, three happened in August and the fourth the previous December. Of CSA reports, six of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
dayton.com

Ohio Fish and Shrimp Festival returns for 3 Saturdays

A tidal wave-sized blend of food, live entertainment and activities will come ashore to Champaign County for the next three consecutive Saturdays. The 20th Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, Sept. 17 and 24 at Freshwater Farms of Ohio, 2624 N. U.S. 68, a mile north of Urbana, highlighting seafood and other foods and tons of activities for all ages with a slew of bands all in one area.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Brooks
Person
Maya Angelou
Person
James Baldwin
Person
Aminah Robinson
WOWK 13 News

Ohio community mourns death of girl, 4, found in pond

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus community is mourning after a four-year-old girl was found dead in a retention pond this weekend. Ester Mutivito was reported missing Friday and found Saturday in a retention pond in the area of Belcher Drive and Dresden Street. A memorial sits near the pond in the apartment complex, with […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

My Neighborhood: Easton Co-Developer Yaromir Steiner on What He Loves About Buckeye Lake

The construction of a reservoir for the Ohio and Erie Canal in the 1820s turned a small pond into Buckeye Lake, a resort community with a rich history that once included an amusement park and a large ballroom where Glen Miller, Louis Armstrong and Count Basie performed. “My favorite thing about Buckeye Lake is the diversity of the communities [along the shores] and how they each have a different personality and character,” says Easton co-developer Yaromir Steiner, the CEO and founder of Steiner + Associates. He splits his time between homes in New Albany and Buckeye Lake and is vice chair of the Buckeye Lake Region Corp., a tri-county planning organization. Come aboard as we dock at some of Steiner’s favorite spots.
BUCKEYE LAKE, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Where To Find The Best Pho In Columbus

Sometimes, there’s nothing better than a steaming hot bowl of pho. If you’re not familiar with this yummy Vietnamese dish, let me get a few frequently asked questions out of the way. Pho is arguably the most famous Vietnamese meal. This noodle-based soup can be found everywhere in Vietnam, from households to street vendors to high-end restaurants.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Historian#The Professor#Museum#Aminah Robinson Scholar#African American
WOUB

PHOTOS: Nelsonville Music Festival ’22 Day Three

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WOUB) — The 2022 Nelsonville Music Festival came to a close Sunday, September 4 — the third day of the festival. The day’s lineup included Danielle Ponder, OYO, The Ophelias, and more. Check out WOUB’s Shannon Brown and Joe Timmerman’s photos of the third day of the fest below.
NELSONVILLE, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio

Are you looking for some fantastic donuts in Ohio?. If so, you should visit these places in the state. This long-running bakery in central Ohio is known for their great cookies, pies, and of course, donuts. Check out their delectable apple fritters, Davy Crockett (a cinnamon braided donut with maple frosting), honey buns, and peanut butter cream filled donuts. They also have other goodies like Hungarian strudel, cream horns, maple pecan braids, and more.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Casey Goodson’s mother releases new image in son’s death

Casey Goodson Jr.’s family and attorneys held a news conference Wednesday to release more information about the case and their next legal steps. You can watch the presser in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Casey Goodson Jr.’s family is making public a picture of what they believe proves the 23-year-old had no […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Facebook
sciotopost.com

FREE EVENT: Alpaca Days are Just Around the Corner

WILLIAMSPORT – Alpaca Days are right around the corner, owners of the local Pickaway County farm open up every year to offer an amazing opportunity to visit. Ever seen or touched one of these creatures up close? These super friendly, curious animals are available to meet and greet on September 24- 25th at one of the biggest Alpaca farms in the state. Located at 10981 US Highway 22 in Williamsport, Ohio, it’s a short drive to see and learn about these amazing gentle creatures. Best of all, they have babies and lots of them.
WILLIAMSPORT, OH
Knox Pages

Knox County offers Ohio Open Door programs at 2 local locations

MOUNT VERNON -- There are two locations in Knox County participating in this year's Ohio Open Doors event. The showcase, running from Sept. 9 through 18, is an exciting, free, statewide event where building and landmark owners and operators open their doors to the public for special tours and programs.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy