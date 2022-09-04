ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xavier Johnson made a name for himself against Notre Dame

By Ashley Beach, The Columbus Dispatch
The last time Ohio State had seven points at half was its 35-28 loss to Oregon last season. Against the Ducks, Ohio State didn’t score again until the fourth quarter, but by then it was too late. The Buckeyes took its first regular-season loss under head coach Ryan Day.

Ohio State appeared headed down that same path on Saturday in its season opener against Notre Dame. It trailed at halftime with only seven points and went to the locker room with uncertainty. The offense was in low spirits.

However, the Buckeyes didn’t suffer the dismal fate they did against Oregon, and wide receiver Xavier Johnson, on the field due to Jaxson Smith-Njigba's hamstring injury, played a key role in the Buckeyes' 21-10 victory against the Fighting Irish.

With 17 seconds left in the third quarter, Johnson caught a 24-yard pass from C.J. Stroud and scored a touchdown. It was the first score of his career (on just his second career catch, his first a 10-yard reception earlier in the game), but Johnson downplayed the achievement.

“It’s all for the team,” he said.

OSU vs. ND:Former Cincinnati high school football standouts lead Ohio State to win over Notre Dame

A graduate student, Johnson joined Ohio State as a walk-on. During his previous four seasons, he has played everything from running back to cornerback to special teams.

In fact, he still contributes as a special teamer and made a kickoff-return tackle mere minutes after his touchdown.

However, before Saturday, Johnson had never had a large role.

“I was thinking about throwing in the towel some nights,” Johnson said. “There were nights where I felt like I had my foot out the door.”

Johnson wasn’t on scholarship until right before the loss to Oregon. It was then coach Ryan Day rewarded Johnson's effort.

“Xavier Johnson practices every day," Day said. "Xavier Johnson really cut his teeth on special teams. He’s kind of a throwback player. For him to come in and play in that moment, in this game right here, I couldn’t be happier for him because it goes to show that good things happen to good people who work hard.”

And Johnson's teammates were glad to see him reach the end zone.

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame:Here are 5 things we learned from Ohio State's 21-10 win over Notre Dame

"I love X, man," said receiver Emeka Egbuka. "That's my guy. He's my roommate actually. We've been seeing it all fall camp, all last spring. X has really turned another gear. And it's been hard for him, just moving position rooms all the time. But he finally got comfortable at receiver, and you guys saw what he was able to do tonight. He had a great game."

"He was one of the first people to take me under his wing when I first got to school," quarterback C.J. Stroud said. "He's always been a hard worker, man. He's kind of crazy in the weight room. ... But he's a hell of a ballplayer, as you all can see."

