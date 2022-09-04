ProMusica Chamber Orchestra receives $1 million donation

In the arts world, the only thing more surprising than a gift of $1 million may be a gift of $1 million with some of that money earmarked for the purchase of a violin.

The ProMusica Chamber Orchestra recently received a donation of $1 million, which CEO Janet Chen describes as the largest one-time gift in the organization’s 44-year history.

“This came as a total shock and surprise,” Chen said.

The donor, who has chosen to remain anonymous, was spurred to give the money after hearing of a very particular need within the orchestra: Concertmaster Katherine McLin will soon be without her longtime rare violin.

Concertmaster's historic violin returning to foundation

For about 20 years, a 1734 violin made by Venetian violin maker Sanctus Seraphin has been loaned to McLin by an anonymous foundation, but that term will expire in December 2023.

“Coming up on four years ago, I got a five-year renewal, but then was told that the violin, at the end of the five years, would be donated to an institution,” McLin said. “It’s been the greatest blessing of my professional career to play this incredible violin.”

In the spring of 2021, when speaking with a group of orchestra supporters via Zoom, McLin was asked about her violin and mentioned that she would be losing her beloved instrument.

Then, last fall, one of the orchestra supporters arranged a meeting with Chen and expressed the wish to give the organization $1 million, with a big portion intended for the purchase of a violin to be used by McLin and retained by ProMusica.

Chen said she was “overwhelmed with emotion and gratitude for this generosity that was totally unsolicited.”

No less surprised — or elated — was McLin.

“The enormity of that generosity, I’m still trying to wrap my brain around,” McLin said. “Honestly, it’s hard to feel worthy of that.”

Besides funding the acquisition of a violin for McLin, the money will also be used to establish the ProMusica Artistry Fund, Chen said.

“It could be funding another instrument down the road,” Chen said. “The sky’s the limit on that.”

Violin search: Trying out instruments like testing sports cars

For now, the orchestra is currently in the midst of a search for the right violin for McLin.

“We’ve only just begun on this journey,” Chen said, pointing to the need to identify an instrument that not only fits McLin’s needs but also the sound sought by Music Director David Danzmayr.

“It’s a very meticulous process,” Chen said.

To help in the search, violinist Vadim Gluzman — also ProMusica’s creative partner and principal guest artist — was enlisted.

“As I’ve learned very quickly from Vadim, you have to be very, very careful of the value, the worth, how much reconstruction has been done on it, and the preservation of it,” Chen said.

Beginning about six months ago, McLin began testing possible instruments in concerts — the only way to know for certain whether it sounds right to her and to Danzmayr.

“I have tested about half a dozen violins,” McLin said. “So far, there have been some really beautiful violins, but just not quite the right one yet.”

To describe the importance of a violinist finding the ideal instrument, McLin uses an automobile analogy.

“If you imagine you have a daily commute of, let’s say, 6 to 8 hours and you’re driving a Hyundai Tucson — I can say that because that’s what I drive — and then one day, someone gives you a Maserati,” said McLin, who rehearses hours each day with her instrument. “Like the Tucson, it gets you from Point A to Point B, but everything else is vastly different.”

So the search continues — one made that much more important since the violin will not only be played by McLin but also whomever succeeds her at ProMusica in the decades to come.

“The instrument is going to grow in its own ways through its lifetime here with the orchestra,” Chen said. “That only helps our organization elevate for the future, so it’s a big deal.”

