Palm Beach County, FL

Editorial: 'Snob zoning' is enough development for the Ag Reserve

By The Palm Beach Post Editorial Board
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xAgAC_0hhi1NO800

Palm Beach County commissioners have put off a decision six years in the making on a bid by GL Homes, to swap land it owns in The Acreage for a more lucrative site in the Agricultural Reserve. Rejecting the homebuilder's proposal outright is still the best option, due to an unacceptable precedent that would lead to more development in the area.

Given this week's 4-3 vote for postponement, you might think the commissioners were again bending over backwards to accommodate another politically powerful developer.

That's been an ongoing problem, particularly when it comes to county initiatives to provide affordable housing to teachers, firefighters, government employees and others struggling to pay for mortgages and rents. Over the years, the commission has become adept at undermining its key initiative for eligible working- and middle-class residents.

In 2006, amid a sky-high real estate market, the county commission established its workforce housing program to address increasingly unaffordable housing for white-collar workers. The idea then was to use the program to require builders to sell or rent 6% of their units at moderate prices. Over time, commissioners dropped that minimum requirement to 5%, then to 2.5%.

In 2015, the county hired a consultant to study reforms to the program but that effort went nowhere. In the face of opposition from developers, the county abandoned any attempts to raise the minimum requirements for moderately priced homes. The result helped homebuilders reap profits but left residents with fewer affordable living options.

To date, the county's workforce housing program has produced about 1,100 discounted houses and apartments over a 16-year period in which commissioners approved more than 35,000 houses. The county needs more moderately-priced housing than that.

Last week, commissioners took a stab at addressing affordable housing. Under a new land-use category called "snob zoning," commissioners voted to allow high density residential development along the three major thoroughfares in the Ag Reserve: Atlantic Avenue, Boynton Beach Boulevard and State Road 7. The vote, while assailed by critics, will bring moderately priced housing to a part of the county that needs it.

In an ideal world, county commissioners would simply preserve the Ag Reserve — period. County taxpayers were sold on the promise that a $150 million bond initiative in 1999 would protect the 22,000 acre-area west of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach for agricultural production, water filtration and natural habitat.

Given the county's continuing population growth, the increasing lack of available land for new residential development, and the demand for housing amid a short supply, the potential of building on the farmland and open space left in a big undeveloped parcel in south county is just too appealing to developers and, apparently, some commissioners.

The commission's "snob zoning" should be all for the Ag Reserve.

Going forward, the county would do well to look at other development options for housing, including infill in already developed areas. Critics are right to worry that any more development within the Ag Reserve will destroy it, which brings us back to GL Homes.

GL Homes, which already has built 14 high-end residential communities in the Ag Reserve, feared the commissioners might strike down their plans for a 15th. Faced with the possibility of losing and a last-minute memo from county staff, which raised questions regarding "critical, unresolved items concerning ownership and maintenance responsibilities" if the county accepted GL Homes' 1,600 acres in a land swap, the developer sought and received the reprieve. The next vote on the land swap will occur in May 2023.

Even though the developer offered sweeteners to entice the county to consider its Acreage site for a water preservation project, questions remain over unanticipated costs to the county to build, operate and maintain the needed water project infrastructure. County staff isn't clear if the county could even obtain permission to operate the program from appropriate agencies, like the South Florida Water Management District,

County commissioners were right to give GL Homes a chance to respond to concerns regarding water preservation. But, when it comes to land preservation in the Ag Reserve, the commissioners have done more than enough to oblige development.

Voting 'no' on the land swap remains the right call.

Comments / 2

714285
4d ago

THE COMMISSION STALLED THE VOTE UNTIL AFTER THE ELECTION, THE APPROVAL IS IN THE BAG, LOBBYING WORKS, UNFORTUNATELY IT IS PAY TO PLAY, I wish the newspapers would explain the original hundreds of millions of dollars that the county taxpayers are and who received those funds many years ago. at the time it was a colossal amount of money, who got that money and how much per acre so that it would be no development other than agricultural uses in the AG zone region of Western Palm Beach County

Reply
5
Michael Davis
3d ago

they need to be stopped . habitats for for animals must be protected . more building more overflowing sewage an garbage pollution in land fills .

Reply
2
IN THIS ARTICLE
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

Comments / 0

