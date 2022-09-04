ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Opinion: Iowans need more second chances; Kim Reynolds should explore clemency

By Mary L. Cohen, Alison K. Guernsey and Gina Hausknecht
The Des Moines Register
 4 days ago
  • Mary L. Cohen is an associate professor of music education at the University of Iowa.
  • Alison K. Guernsey is a clinical professor at the University of Iowa College of Law.
  • Gina Hausknecht is John William King Professor of Literature and Creative Writing at Coe College.

In 1981, Clyde Johnson, serving a life sentence for murder, helped protect six prison staff members during a riot at the Iowa State Penitentiary.

The judge who sentenced Richard Winemiller to life for murder in 1986 reflected on that sentence more than 30 years later and concluded it was too harsh.

Judy White, convicted for conspiracy in a 1979 murder, cooperated with prosecutors but was still given a life sentence and has served more time than anyone else connected to the crime.

In the past 30 years, all three of these Iowans have consistently modeled positive behavior, demonstrating through job performance, volunteerism, mentorship, programming, and faith that they are committed to improving themselves and others. Over the past several years, all three applied for clemency, seeking a sentence reduction. But not one application was granted.

Clemency is how the governor — and only the governor — can lessen an already imposed sentence. In Iowa, it is used far too infrequently. The last time clemency was granted in Iowa was 2013, almost a decade ago. This is curious because Gov. Kim Reynolds has declared: “Everyone deserves a second chance.”

Mercy is rooted in our history and tradition, in our religious texts, and the foundations of our legal system, and we think it needs to be exercised. Of the nearly 200 Iowans over the past 75 years who have been granted relief from a life sentence and released, available data indicates none were sent back to prison for a new crime. Yet, like the more than 700 Iowans serving fixed life sentences, the second chance for these three currently lies with the Iowa governor. And given that incarcerated Iowans presently can only apply for clemency once every 10 years, at ages 89, 76, and 64, respectively, despite all they have done to rehabilitate themselves, Johnson, White, and Winemiller are likely never to rejoin the outside world.

Granting mercy does not erase what people have done. It does not invalidate or minimize the pain or the impact on the victims’ families. Rather, it allows people who have done something harmful, an opportunity for repair. It lets them give back to the community from which they took.

Mercy says to people who are incarcerated that their positive behavior matters, too. It means that prison can be a place where people can change for the better and that positive change will be recognized. Clemency means people are not forever trapped in their worst choice.

Reynolds has said she’s “a firm believer that you can make a mistake but that shouldn’t define you.” We agree. Second chances can allow people to become their better selves, alleviate overcrowded prisons, reduce taxpayer burden, and motivate those who are incarcerated to work toward constructive change. Iowans need more second chances. Only the governor can bestow them. We urge her to do so.

Mary L. Cohen is an associate professor of music education at the University of Iowa. She founded the Oakdale Prison Community Choir in 2009 and is coauthor of forthcoming book "Music-Making in US Prisons: Listening to Incarcerated Voices." Alison K. Guernsey is a clinical professor at the University of Iowa College of Law, where she directs the Federal Criminal Defense Clinic. Together with law students, she works to secure release for people serving lengthy and life sentences in Iowa and nationwide. Gina Hausknecht is John William King Professor of Literature and Creative Writing at Coe College in Cedar Rapids, where she teaches about incarceration.

Kim Brailey
3d ago

I've seen Liberals clemency plan in Blue states and among judges in Red states. It doesn't work. Reoffending is high. And many times deadly.

Alice Olsen
4d ago

Oh, clever.🙄thoughtful, well written article. And I agree. this governor should grant clemency to these people.The argument given clearly states why.,

Troy Smith
3d ago

These people clearly now right from wrong. Some learn from their mistakes. The rest are just career criminals and will never stop commiting crime !!!

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa College#Clemency#Music Education#Iowans#Coe College
